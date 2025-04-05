Sport Best photos as fans flock to Tannadice for Scotland Women v Germany Dundee United's ground hosted the women's side for the first time on Friday evening. Please get fans as they make their way to Tannadice to watch Scotland Women v Germany. Image: Paul Reid By Ben MacDonald April 5 2025, 11:10am April 5 2025, 11:10am Share Best photos as fans flock to Tannadice for Scotland Women v Germany Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/5215524/scotland-women-germany-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Scotland’s women returned to Dundee on Friday night for a big clash against Germany. The team, led by Dunfermline midfielder Caroline Weir, kickstarted their Nations League campaign in front of thousands of fans. Scotland Women returned to Dundee having produced a 3-0 win against Northern Ireland at a damp Dens Park in 2023. Earlier, some players won fans in Dundee cafes ahead of the clash. The Germans are currently ranked the third best team in the world and are captained by Bayern Munich star Giulia Gwinn. The two sides will meet again in Wolfsburg on Tuesday. Scotland lost to Germany with a 4-0 defeat. Photographer Paul Reid took to Tannadice Street to capture fans making their way into the ground. Players from Aberdeen Ladies making their way in to the ground. Fans queue to get through the turnstiles. Fans from Dundee. Fans make their way to the match with flags in tow. Come on Scotland! Fans gather outside Tannadice. Chiara and Zara who play for Dundee East Fans make their way to the game. Charlotte and Daisy Chalmers Kinross Colts members in good spirits. Saltires out in force! A fan purchases a souvenir scarf. Fan Robert Jackson. Busy queues at Tannadice. Fans from Glasgow. Arbroath Under 10 girls on their way in. Preparing the face paints! Cheering on Scotland! All set to support Scotland! Fans with their banner requests ready! Montrose Girls players and supporters. Dundee West players. Scotland fans in the stands at Tannadice. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock Germany’s Giulia Gwinn (left) and Scotland’s Erin Cuthbert battle for the ball. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Jenna Clark of Scotland clears from Cora Zicai of Germany. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock Germany’s Lea Schuller (R) scores to make it 4-0. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
