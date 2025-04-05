Best photos as fans flock to Tannadice for Scotland Women v Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best photos as fans flock to Tannadice for Scotland Women v Germany

Dundee United's ground hosted the women's side for the first time on Friday evening.

Please get fans as they make their way to Tannadice to watch Scotland Women v Germany. Image: Paul Reid
By Ben MacDonald

Scotland’s women returned to Dundee on Friday night for a big clash against Germany.

The team, led by Dunfermline midfielder Caroline Weir, kickstarted their Nations League campaign in front of thousands of fans.

Scotland Women returned to Dundee having produced a 3-0 win against Northern Ireland at a damp Dens Park in 2023.

Earlier, some players won fans in Dundee cafes ahead of the clash.

The Germans are currently ranked the third best team in the world and are captained by Bayern Munich star Giulia Gwinn.

The two sides will meet again in Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

Scotland lost to Germany with a 4-0 defeat.

Photographer Paul Reid took to Tannadice Street to capture fans making their way into the ground.

Players from Aberdeen Ladies making their way in to the ground.
Fans queue to get through the turnstiles.
Fans from Dundee.
Fans make their way to the match with flags in tow.
Come on Scotland!
Fans gather outside Tannadice.
Chiara and Zara who play for Dundee East
Fans make their way to the game.
Charlotte and Daisy Chalmers
Kinross Colts members in good spirits.
Saltires out in force!
A fan purchases a souvenir scarf.
Fan Robert Jackson.
Busy queues at Tannadice.
Fans from Glasgow.
Arbroath Under 10 girls on their way in.
Preparing the face paints!
Cheering on Scotland!
All set to support Scotland!
Fans with their banner requests ready!
Montrose Girls players and supporters.
Dundee West players.
Scotland fans in the stands at Tannadice. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Germany’s Giulia Gwinn (left) and Scotland’s Erin Cuthbert battle for the ball. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Jenna Clark of Scotland clears from Cora Zicai of Germany. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Germany’s Lea Schuller (R) scores to make it 4-0. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group

Conversation