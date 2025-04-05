Best photos as fans flock to Tannadice for Scotland Women v Germany

Scotland’s women returned to Dundee on Friday night for a big clash against Germany.

The team, led by Dunfermline midfielder Caroline Weir, kickstarted their Nations League campaign in front of thousands of fans.

Scotland Women returned to Dundee having produced a 3-0 win against Northern Ireland at a damp Dens Park in 2023.

Earlier, some players won fans in Dundee cafes ahead of the clash.

The Germans are currently ranked the third best team in the world and are captained by Bayern Munich star Giulia Gwinn.

The two sides will meet again in Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

Scotland lost to Germany with a 4-0 defeat.

Photographer Paul Reid took to Tannadice Street to capture fans making their way into the ground.