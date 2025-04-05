Dunfermline Athletic to seek Willie Collum talks as Neil Lennon brands Championship refereeing ‘abysmal’ in wake of Hamilton Accies defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic to seek Willie Collum talks as Neil Lennon brands Championship refereeing ‘abysmal’ in wake of Hamilton Accies defeat

The Pars lost 1-0 against their relegation rivals to drop to ninth in the Championship.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon shouts from the sidelines.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline are to seek talks with the Scottish FA after Neil Lennon raised question marks over another refereeing performance in their defeat to Hamilton Accies.

The Pars went down to a 41st-minute Reghan Tumilty strike in a massive relegation clash in front of a bumper crowd of 7,636 to slip back into ninth in the Championship.

Worryingly, they are now just three points above bottom side Airdrie and two adrift of Accies in eighth and three below next week’s opponents, Queen’s Park.

Lennon had praise for his side’s whole-hearted display – but was critical of referee Euan Anderson.

Dunfermline had a Lewis McCann strike chalked off four minutes after the restart, which Lennon claims was ‘a perfectly good goal’.

Reghan Tumilty runs away to celebrate Hamilton Accies' winning goal against the Pars.
Former Raith Rovers defender Reghan Tumilty was Hamilton Accies’ match-winner. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

And he felt the Fifers could also have had a penalty seven minutes later when Ephraim Yeboah appeared to be pushed over in the box.

“It was a disappointing result,” admitted Lennon, who earned his first win as Pars boss against Livingston in midweek. “But the performance was good. I thought we dominated the game.

“I thought we had good chances. It’s probably symptomatic of our season that we’re not taking the chances.

“But I have to say, we had a perfectly good goal disallowed.

“Lewis has got a touch there first. He’s beat the goalkeeper to the ball, from what we can see on the camera.

Lennon: ‘I think he’s guessed’

“How the referee decides that’s a foul… I think he’s guessed more than anything else.

“But there were a lot of things going on in the game today that I didn’t like.

That’s three games now I’ve been at this level and the standard of refereeing has been abysmal.”

Asked if his side should also have had a spot-kick, he responded: “Possibly, possibly. He [Yeboah] has backed in and then he’s got two hands in the back.

“You’re asking me about it because you’re thinking it looks a penalty. It looks a penalty to everybody else.

Neil Lennon kicks a water bottle in the East End Park technical area.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon shows his frustration on the sidelines. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“I don’t know if Hamilton beat us today or the referee’s decisions beat us today.”

Lennon was booked in the second-half when his frustrations boiled over.

“Honestly, it’s just Mickey Mouse stuff,” added the former Celtic and Hibernian manager about his caution.

“I’ve seen some strange decisions this week already. And a lot of them have gone against my team.

“So, we are going to talk to [SFA head of referee operations] Willie Collum about it. We have to. It’s not good enough.”

Lennon: ‘We’ve got to stay patient’

With four games remaining to secure their Championship status, just six points now separate the bottom four in the division.

But victory over Queen’s Park next Saturday would take Dunfermline over their Hampden hosts.

“It’s still really tight between four or five teams. So, it’s just as you were really.

“We’ve got four games to go and we’ve got to try and win as many as we can.

“We’re enjoying it. It’s exciting. It’s going to flip-flop week to week. So we’ve just got to stay patient and get the players as ready as they can be.”

