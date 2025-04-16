When Dundee Rockets fans said a final goodbye to Roy Halpin in 1985

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport
Sport

When Dundee Rockets fans said a final goodbye to Roy Halpin in 1985

Fans and players alike were visibly moved by the occasion when 'Mr Magic' took to the ice at Kingsway Rink for the final time. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Roy signs autographs for his fans at his testimonial banquet. Image: Supplied.
Roy signs autographs for his fans at his testimonial banquet. Image: Supplied.

Dundee Rockets Canadian goal ace Roy Halpin made an emotional farewell to ice hockey in his testimonial game 40 years ago.

He was given a deserved standing ovation he would never forget at Kingsway Rink on April 16 1985 and waved a tear-stained goodbye to his fans.

Born in Quebec in 1955, Roy started to play competitive hockey aged seven.

His mum paid him $1 for every goal or assist he earned on the scoresheet.

Roy moved on to university hockey.

He spent three years at the University of Moncton as an undergraduate and played for the Blue Eagles where he entered the Guinness Book of Records.

Roy scored three goals in just 16 seconds.

Receiving an offer from the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs in 1979, he opted instead to go to Concordia University to earn a graduate degree in sports administration.

Roy Halpin joined Dundee Rockets in 1981

Roy played for the university team which set him on the road to Dundee.

He scored over 400 goals and 350 assists and led the Rockets to three Grand Slams from 1981-1984 before his ice hockey career was ended by a back injury.

Roy scored his 100th point of the season in what turned out to be his final appearance against Nottingham Panthers in January 1985.

Once rehabilitated, he found strength in being back around the team.

Dundee Rocket's Roy Halpin.
Roy Halpin retired from the game in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

He was approached by Rockets owner Tom Stewart.

“Tom asked my permission to organise a testimonial game on my behalf,” said Roy.

“I immediately said no.

“Tom was well aware that my nature is to shun all that is personal versus team recognition in hockey and life in general.

“Tom knew he was up against a mass challenge to convince me otherwise.

“Once I caved, they put a plan in place and kept me out of the organisational loop as to the actions and objectives, rightly knowing I would add hurdles to their plan.”

Testimonial game was emotional occasion

The organising committee brought in players from across the league and former team-mates from Canada including Allard Leblanc and Mike Walker.

A Halpin Select was managed by George Reid and included players like Charlie Kinmond, Jock McGuff, Peem Lafferty and Jimmy Pennycook.

Chris Brinster, Roy Halpin, Joe Guilcher, George Reid and Kevin O’Neill in 1982. Image: Supplied.

They were up against a Dundee Rockets Select which included Roch Bois, Chris Brinster, Joe Guilcher, Tony Hand, Allard Leblanc and Mike Walker.

“How honoured I was in seeing all of them,” said Roy.

“I was simply in awe and appreciation of the players who found time to celebrate a last chapter with me.

“I was truly blessed.”

A signed copy of Roy Halpin's testimonial game programme.
A signed copy of the testimonial programme. Image: Supplied.

It was a full house at Kingsway Rink.

The matchday programme was packed with heartfelt tributes.

One stood out.

Halpin was ice hockey’s ‘finest ambassador’

Evening Telegraph ice hockey writer Ed Gorrie described Roy as “Mr Magic”.

He said his retiral from the game due to injury “had a moving effect on me”.

“It didn’t take him long to breathe life into a sport which has since blossomed at an amazing rate into one of the most popular TV attractions,” he said.

“More than any other player or official Roy can take the credit for this boom.

Roy Halpin scored over 400 goals for the Dundee Rockets.
Roy Halpin scored over 400 goals for the Rockets. Image: Supplied.

“Few fans realise how much Roy Halpin put into the Rockets’ Grand Slam hat-trick.

“A look into the dressing room after a game was enough to appreciate fully his labours.

“Roy would be sitting in a corner, looking as if a train had hit him and left the steam billowing out of his hair.

“However, once he’d regained his composure he’d be out of the door, into the rink bar and ready to display his exuberance and rapid-fire chit chat to all and sundry.

“When he leaves the shores at the end of the season, he’ll be sorely missed, but to those who have come into contact with him on and off the ice, the impact of ice hockey’s finest ambassador will be everlasting.”

Roy Halpin number 9 sweater was retired

Presentation after presentation was made to Roy on the ice.

His number 9 sweater was officially retired before the testimonial match started.

Fans and players alike were visibly moved by the occasion.

Roy performed the ceremonial face-off.

The game itself was a fan treat as both teams battled hard in a light-hearted way.

It culminated in all 30 players on the ice at the same time chasing after the puck.

Action from the 1985 testimonial game.
Action from the 1985 testimonial game. Image: DC Thomson.

The massive fan turnout added to the experience.

The tight game finished 11-10 to the Halpin Select.

Gorrie, who wrote under the byline Centre Ice, said the hockey was a joy to behold “with some of the goals coming right out of the top drawer”.

He said the players produced “a feast fit for a king”.

Roy was overcome with emotion after being asked to address the crowd.

Looking back 40 years, Roy told me he was “truly moved” by events at his testimonial game where he “realised how fragile life is in a good way”.

What are Roy’s memories of April 16 1985?

“The disappointment that my career ended not on my own terms was greatly overshadowed and forever softened by an evening which made me fully realise that my over 20 years of playing the game I loved were all justified in one magical evening,” he said.

Roy Halpin and Steve Salter in January 1985.
Roy Halpin and Steve Salter in January 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

“The testimonial game and accolades I received were truly humbling.

“I can rank, with ease, this Dundee tribute as standing unequivocally on a pedestal above all others.

“I always played hockey for the love of game but fans are the heartbeat and underlying reason why we play.

“On this very special evening for me, as I was speaking to all who attended, I fully realised the impact of my playing for them and more importantly their gift of appreciation for me.

“It was then that my heart and soul found tears of joy like never before.

“And never since.”

Roy still plays hockey at the age of 69

After his retiral from ice hockey, Roy was hired by Tennis Canada in early 1986 to organise an annual professional tennis tournament in Montreal.

He became the executive director for amateur and Olympic boxing in Canada.

Roy retired following the 2024 Paris summer games.

Roy Halpin, Kevin O'Neill and Chris Brinster in 1981.
Roy Halpin, Kevin O’Neill and Chris Brinster in 1981. Image: Supplied.

The 69-year-old has been married 25 years to Martine.

Roy has a 23-year old daughter, Gabrielle, and 21-year son, Liam, who is also an excellent amateur hockey player.

Roy and Martine are retired and “enjoying life to the fullest” in Canada.

But his time in Dundee is never far from his thoughts.

He plays “old-timers hockey” three times a week with ex-Rockets Louis Cote and Steve Salter.

Roy Halpin relaxing at home in Canada.
Roy Halpin relaxing at home in Canada. Image: Supplied.

“I still take myself back to my Dundee experiences on a regular basis,” said Roy.

“Most times in front of a pint!

“Ironically, it is rarely about hockey.

“Dundee, the fans and my lifelong Scottish friends continue to touch my inner feelings in a spiritual essence that I have never been able to forget or want to.

“I have been privileged to live a life with two homes and will savour the future the same way I played hockey.

“Success and happiness doesn’t come to you.

“You earn it one shift and one game at a time.”

More from Sport

Luca Stephenson roars with delight after scoring for Dundee United
Luca Stephenson drops huge Dundee United transfer hint as Euro carrot looms large
Dundee players at full-time at Ross County.
Dundee v bottom six: Worrying stats raise big concern over Dee survival chances
A delighted Will Ferry at the weekend
EXCLUSIVE: Will Ferry on Dundee United style, maiden goal chase and suspension tightrope
Jason Holt shouts an instruction to a St Johnstone team-mate.
Jason Holt endured cup nightmare while St Johnstone dreams came true - but 2021…
Dundee United's Sam Dalby celebrates after finding the net against Rangers
Jim Goodwin hints at 'pushing boat out' for Dundee United talisman Sam Dalby but…
Dunfermline Athletic defender Tommy Fogarty with brother Charlie.
Dunfermline's Tommy Fogarty reveals inspiration of MBE brother Charlie following his remarkable recovery from…
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park. Image: Dundee FC
Gordon Strachan blasts Dundee fan memories of Dens Park as he lays out why…
24
Dunfermline Athletic management duo Iain Brunskill and Neil Lennon sit together watching a game at Livingston.
Iain Brunskill: Neil Lennon's trusted assistant-manager at Dunfermline Athletic profiled
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaking to the media.
Jim Goodwin lifts lid on Euro video presentation as Dundee United boss admits continental…
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson hugs Finlay Pollock after the Fife derby win over Dunfermline Athletic.
Barry Robson has message for Hearts kid Finlay Pollock and pinpoints Raith Rovers loan…

Conversation