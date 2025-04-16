When Dundee Rockets fans said a final goodbye to Roy Halpin in 1985

Dundee Rockets Canadian goal ace Roy Halpin made an emotional farewell to ice hockey in his testimonial game 40 years ago.

He was given a deserved standing ovation he would never forget at Kingsway Rink on April 16 1985 and waved a tear-stained goodbye to his fans.

Born in Quebec in 1955, Roy started to play competitive hockey aged seven.

His mum paid him $1 for every goal or assist he earned on the scoresheet.

Roy moved on to university hockey.

He spent three years at the University of Moncton as an undergraduate and played for the Blue Eagles where he entered the Guinness Book of Records.

Roy scored three goals in just 16 seconds.

Receiving an offer from the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs in 1979, he opted instead to go to Concordia University to earn a graduate degree in sports administration.

Roy Halpin joined Dundee Rockets in 1981

Roy played for the university team which set him on the road to Dundee.

He scored over 400 goals and 350 assists and led the Rockets to three Grand Slams from 1981-1984 before his ice hockey career was ended by a back injury.

Roy scored his 100th point of the season in what turned out to be his final appearance against Nottingham Panthers in January 1985.

Once rehabilitated, he found strength in being back around the team.

He was approached by Rockets owner Tom Stewart.

“Tom asked my permission to organise a testimonial game on my behalf,” said Roy.

“I immediately said no.

“Tom was well aware that my nature is to shun all that is personal versus team recognition in hockey and life in general.

“Tom knew he was up against a mass challenge to convince me otherwise.

“Once I caved, they put a plan in place and kept me out of the organisational loop as to the actions and objectives, rightly knowing I would add hurdles to their plan.”

Testimonial game was emotional occasion

The organising committee brought in players from across the league and former team-mates from Canada including Allard Leblanc and Mike Walker.

A Halpin Select was managed by George Reid and included players like Charlie Kinmond, Jock McGuff, Peem Lafferty and Jimmy Pennycook.

They were up against a Dundee Rockets Select which included Roch Bois, Chris Brinster, Joe Guilcher, Tony Hand, Allard Leblanc and Mike Walker.

“How honoured I was in seeing all of them,” said Roy.

“I was simply in awe and appreciation of the players who found time to celebrate a last chapter with me.

“I was truly blessed.”

It was a full house at Kingsway Rink.

The matchday programme was packed with heartfelt tributes.

One stood out.

Halpin was ice hockey’s ‘finest ambassador’

Evening Telegraph ice hockey writer Ed Gorrie described Roy as “Mr Magic”.

He said his retiral from the game due to injury “had a moving effect on me”.

“It didn’t take him long to breathe life into a sport which has since blossomed at an amazing rate into one of the most popular TV attractions,” he said.

“More than any other player or official Roy can take the credit for this boom.

“Few fans realise how much Roy Halpin put into the Rockets’ Grand Slam hat-trick.

“A look into the dressing room after a game was enough to appreciate fully his labours.

“Roy would be sitting in a corner, looking as if a train had hit him and left the steam billowing out of his hair.

“However, once he’d regained his composure he’d be out of the door, into the rink bar and ready to display his exuberance and rapid-fire chit chat to all and sundry.

“When he leaves the shores at the end of the season, he’ll be sorely missed, but to those who have come into contact with him on and off the ice, the impact of ice hockey’s finest ambassador will be everlasting.”

Roy Halpin number 9 sweater was retired

Presentation after presentation was made to Roy on the ice.

His number 9 sweater was officially retired before the testimonial match started.

Fans and players alike were visibly moved by the occasion.

Roy performed the ceremonial face-off.

The game itself was a fan treat as both teams battled hard in a light-hearted way.

It culminated in all 30 players on the ice at the same time chasing after the puck.

The massive fan turnout added to the experience.

The tight game finished 11-10 to the Halpin Select.

Gorrie, who wrote under the byline Centre Ice, said the hockey was a joy to behold “with some of the goals coming right out of the top drawer”.

He said the players produced “a feast fit for a king”.

Roy was overcome with emotion after being asked to address the crowd.

Looking back 40 years, Roy told me he was “truly moved” by events at his testimonial game where he “realised how fragile life is in a good way”.

What are Roy’s memories of April 16 1985?

“The disappointment that my career ended not on my own terms was greatly overshadowed and forever softened by an evening which made me fully realise that my over 20 years of playing the game I loved were all justified in one magical evening,” he said.

“The testimonial game and accolades I received were truly humbling.

“I can rank, with ease, this Dundee tribute as standing unequivocally on a pedestal above all others.

“I always played hockey for the love of game but fans are the heartbeat and underlying reason why we play.

“On this very special evening for me, as I was speaking to all who attended, I fully realised the impact of my playing for them and more importantly their gift of appreciation for me.

“It was then that my heart and soul found tears of joy like never before.

“And never since.”

Roy still plays hockey at the age of 69

After his retiral from ice hockey, Roy was hired by Tennis Canada in early 1986 to organise an annual professional tennis tournament in Montreal.

He became the executive director for amateur and Olympic boxing in Canada.

Roy retired following the 2024 Paris summer games.

The 69-year-old has been married 25 years to Martine.

Roy has a 23-year old daughter, Gabrielle, and 21-year son, Liam, who is also an excellent amateur hockey player.

Roy and Martine are retired and “enjoying life to the fullest” in Canada.

But his time in Dundee is never far from his thoughts.

He plays “old-timers hockey” three times a week with ex-Rockets Louis Cote and Steve Salter.

“I still take myself back to my Dundee experiences on a regular basis,” said Roy.

“Most times in front of a pint!

“Ironically, it is rarely about hockey.

“Dundee, the fans and my lifelong Scottish friends continue to touch my inner feelings in a spiritual essence that I have never been able to forget or want to.

“I have been privileged to live a life with two homes and will savour the future the same way I played hockey.

“Success and happiness doesn’t come to you.

“You earn it one shift and one game at a time.”