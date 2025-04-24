Neil Lennon accepts Hamilton Accies’ right to appeal their points deduction – but the Dunfermline boss has massive concerns over any delays in a resolution.

As things stand, Hamilton are relegated to League One after being hit with a 15-point deduction due to SPFL rule breaches.

It means Dunfermline need just one more point to confirm their second-tier status for next season.

However, with Accies challenging the SPFL’s ruling by lodging an appeal to the Scottish FA, there remains the possibility everything could change again.

It is understood the SFA are determined to hear the appeal before the division’s final round of fixtures next Friday (May 2).

But Lennon is adamant all clubs need a quick answer to avoid major question marks hanging over the Championship finale.

“They’ve every right to [appeal],” Lennon told Courier Sport at his weekly briefing. “As far as how successful that will be, I don’t know.

“And, obviously, we can’t concern ourselves with it. It’s up to the powers that be, really.

Dunfermline want to ‘do it on our own merit’

“So, we just get on with doing what we’re doing.

“We want to do it [avoid relegation] on our own merit anyway. That’s the objective for the next two games.”

Asked about the possible repercussions of Hamilton succeeding with their appeal next week, Lennon added: “I don’t see how that can work, do you know what I mean?

“If you’re going to get it done and dusted, you have to get it done and dusted before the weekend.

“Otherwise, clubs will have their eyes on other things. And planning for this and planning for that, and picking a team for this and picking a team for that.”

Setting aside Accies’ legal challenge, Dunfermline are determined to save themselves from the drop on the pitch.

Saturday’s opponents, Airdrie, are six points behind in ninth with a goal difference that is 14 worse off.

“We just want to finish the season as strongly as we can,” said Lennon. “And Airdrie’s the next obstacle we have to overcome.

“You want to try and finish with a flourish.”

Lewis McCann & Chris Kane

Meanwhile, Lennon, who has reported Chris Kane is fit to face Airdrie, has confirmed striker Lewis McCann is set to have an operation on his hamstring injury.

“Lewis probably requires surgery now,” he explained. “That’s his season finished.

“The medical team have told him that’s probably the best scenario for him.

“It’s always the last scenario. But, in terms of his rehabilitation, it’s probably the best thing for him.”