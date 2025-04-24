Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic: Neil Lennon airs views on Hamilton Accies’ appeal, Airdrie clash and Lewis McCann

The Pars boss has been speaking following the latest twist in the Championship's relegation battle.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Neil Lennon accepts Hamilton Accies’ right to appeal their points deduction – but the Dunfermline boss has massive concerns over any delays in a resolution.

As things stand, Hamilton are relegated to League One after being hit with a 15-point deduction due to SPFL rule breaches.

It means Dunfermline need just one more point to confirm their second-tier status for next season.

However, with Accies challenging the SPFL’s ruling by lodging an appeal to the Scottish FA, there remains the possibility everything could change again.

Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon stands with his arms folded.
Neil Lennon insists there must be a swift resolution to Hamilton Accies’ appeal. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

It is understood the SFA are determined to hear the appeal before the division’s final round of fixtures next Friday (May 2).

But Lennon is adamant all clubs need a quick answer to avoid major question marks hanging over the Championship finale.

“They’ve every right to [appeal],” Lennon told Courier Sport at his weekly briefing. “As far as how successful that will be, I don’t know.

“And, obviously, we can’t concern ourselves with it. It’s up to the powers that be, really.

Dunfermline want to ‘do it on our own merit’

“So, we just get on with doing what we’re doing.

“We want to do it [avoid relegation] on our own merit anyway. That’s the objective for the next two games.”

Asked about the possible repercussions of Hamilton succeeding with their appeal next week, Lennon added: “I don’t see how that can work, do you know what I mean?

“If you’re going to get it done and dusted, you have to get it done and dusted before the weekend.

“Otherwise, clubs will have their eyes on other things. And planning for this and planning for that, and picking a team for this and picking a team for that.”

Chris Kane celebrates his winning goal with Dunfermline Athletic team-mates Lewis McCann and Matty Todd.
Chris Kane (centre) has trained ahead of Dunfermline’s clash with Airdrie, but the future is not as rosy for Lewis McCann (left). Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Setting aside Accies’ legal challenge, Dunfermline are determined to save themselves from the drop on the pitch.

Saturday’s opponents, Airdrie, are six points behind in ninth with a goal difference that is 14 worse off.

“We just want to finish the season as strongly as we can,” said Lennon. “And Airdrie’s the next obstacle we have to overcome.

“You want to try and finish with a flourish.”

Lewis McCann & Chris Kane

Meanwhile, Lennon, who has reported Chris Kane is fit to face Airdrie, has confirmed striker Lewis McCann is set to have an operation on his hamstring injury.

“Lewis probably requires surgery now,” he explained. “That’s his season finished.

“The medical team have told him that’s probably the best scenario for him.

“It’s always the last scenario. But, in terms of his rehabilitation, it’s probably the best thing for him.”

