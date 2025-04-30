Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photos of Dundee Highland Games from the 70s to the 90s star local heroes, young athletes and Geoff Capes

These retro pictures of competitors and crowds take us back to the city's traditional celebration of Scottish culture. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Dave Gow shouts his Drum Bar team on in the Novice Tug o' War. in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Dave Gow shouts his Drum Bar team on in the Novice Tug o' War. in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you remember the Dundee Highland Games?

Big names and all the events loved by Highland games followers made Dundee’s own offering a must-see back in the day.

The stirring skirl of bagpipes, the beat of massed pipe bands, Highland dancing, light and heavy athletics and tug o’ war would draw thousands to Caird Park.

In their present form, Highland games go back to a visit to Edinburgh in 1824 by George IV, which led to a revival in matters Highland and the wearing of tartan.

Modern gatherings owe a great deal to the patronage of Queen Victoria.

She was a keen spectator during Scottish sojourns.

These images from the DC Thomson archives provides a glimpse of the Dundee spectacle which attracted heavyweights like Grant Anderson and Geoff Capes.

They brought fun and games to Dundee for three decades.

Will you recognise any familiar faces?

1977

Lord Provost and Lady Provost amid a crowd at Dundee Highland Games in July 1977.
Lord Provost and Lady Provost in July 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

Lord Provost Harry Vaughn and his wife Margaret pictured with some of the crowd who attended the Highland Games at Caird Park in July 1977.

The crowd was the biggest the city had seen so far with 10,000 along to watch the “Haggis hurlers”, as the headline said at the time.

1977

Tayside Tigers tug o’ war team in action.
Tayside Tigers tug o’ war team in action. Image: DC Thomson.

Tayside Tigers tug o’ war team performing in July 1977.

Admission was 50p for adults and 20p for children and OAPs.

1977

The large crowd that attended the Highland Games spread out on the grass
The large crowd that attended the Highland Games. Image: DC Thomson.

Harry Vaughan opened the event and Bill Anderson, who was a heavyweight legend back then, won six events and shared first place in a seventh.

Born on a farm in Bucksburn, Aberdeen, Anderson began competing aged 18 and soon excelled at caber tossing and hammer throwing.

1978

Cyclists on the track in Caird Park in 1978
Cyclists in Caird Park in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

The cycle race at the 1978 event, which took place on July 2.

The event promised “fun for all the family” with car parking charges 20p.

1978

A section of the crowd at the Dundee Highland games in 1978
A section of the crowd in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the crowd watching the Dundee Highland Games in 1978.

The event featured the European Heavyweight Championship, British Tug o’ War Championship, massed pipe bands, a large funfair and sideshows.

1979

Young Bells and Bugs Bunny & Co in 1979
Young Bells and Bugs Bunny & Co in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

World Tug o’ War champions, Young Bells, from Fraserburgh, with their opponents Bugs Bunny & Co at Dundee Highland Games in Caird Park in 1979.

The Young Bells defeated Forfar Tug o’ War Club in the final.

1980

The crowd on the grass at the Highland Games in 1980
Crowd at the Highland Games in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

Enjoying the sunshine and sport at Caird Park in July 1980.

Admission was now £1 and children and 50p for children and OAPs.

1980

Heavyweight competitors at Dundee Highland Games. One man is sitting on the caber while the others hold it on their shoulder.
Heavyweight competitors at Dundee Highland Games. Image: DC Thomson.

The heavyweight competitors line up before the large crowd in July 1980.

The event also featured tug o’ war, athletics, cycling, Highland dancing, pipe bands, fun fair stalls and a beer tent selling Drybrough’s Heavy.

1981

People under umbrellas as the crowd looks on in 1981 in bad weather.
The crowd in 1981 in bad weather. Image: DC Thomson.

The crowd brave the rain under umbrellas in 1981.

There was prize money of £3,000 on offer for competitors.

1982

Holding the caber on their shoulder are some of the heavyweights taking part in the Dundee Highland Games.
Some of the heavyweights taking part in the Dundee Highland Games. Image: DC Thomson.

Geoff Capes, Bob Dale, Doug Edmonds, Grant Anderson, Bill Anderson and Charles Balfour holding the caber before the heavyweight competition in 1982.

Capes was a former police officer who was twice Commonwealth Games champion and represented Great Britain at the Olympics three times.

1982

Photograph showing some of the crowd at the Dundee Highland Games in 1982
Photograph showing some of the crowd in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the crowd cheering on the competitors in July 1982.

Among the attractions was the chance to see the large hot air balloon in the shape of “Buzby”, which was the bird from the British Telecom adverts.

1983

Susan Adams receives the trophy while other young Highland dancers look on
Susan Adams receives the trophy. Image: DC Thomson.

Best-dressed dancer Susan Adams receiving her trophy from games chieftain Lord Provost James Gowans in July 1983.

Dundee Highland Games was always a rich source of entertainment.

1983

a kilted Grant Anderson in full flow in 1983, throwing the hammer
Grant Anderson in full flow in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee legend Grant Anderson performing at the Highland Games in 1983.

Anderson was a former weightlifter and won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1970 in the super heavyweight class.

1983

A crowd views the HMS Hermes model in 1983
HMS Hermes model in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

The model of the HMS Hermes proved to be popular in July 1983.

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier saw action in the Falklands War against Argentina.

1984

Kenneth Cook celebrating as he crosses the line for his win at the Highland Games.
Kenneth Cook celebrating his win at the Highland Games. Image: DC Thomson.

Kenny Cook winning the 800 metres final in July 1984.

Kenny was a runner from Alva.

1985

the coach urges on the YMCA tug o' war team in July 1985
YMCA tug o’ war team in July 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

How could you not try your hardest with this guy screaming in your face?

He was the coach of the YMCA tug o’ war team at Dundee Highland Games in 1985.

1988

Geoff Capes swinging the hammer at the 1988 Dundee Highland Games.
Geoff Capes at the 1988 Highland Games. Image: DC Thomson.

Geoff Capes goes through his paces in the 16lb hammer event in July 1988.

Capes was best known for his success in the World’s Strongest Man competition, taking the title in both 1983 and 1985.

He worked the door at Dundee’s Venue nightclub in Lochee after retiring.

1988

Dundee YMCA Highland Games team compete in the tug o' war
Dundee YMCA Highland Games team. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee YMCA team take the strain during their tug o’ war effort in July 1988, which was watched by a crowd of 6,000 at Caird Park.

Chieftain for the day was Lord Provost Tom Mitchell.

1990

Irish dancers performing a jig in 1990
Irish dancers performing a jig in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Around 5,000 people attended Dundee Highland Games in July 1990 and, to the disappointment of pipe band fans, there was a no show from the Wellington Police Pipe Band from New Zealand, who were mentioned in the official programme.

These brilliant dancers made up for the disappointment.

1990

Two entrants in the cycle race at Caird Park in 1990.
Cycle race at Caird Park in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Action from the five-mile cycle race at Caird Park in July 1990.

Around 5,000 people attended despite poor weather.

1992

Stephen Aitken tossing the caber in at Dundee Highland Games in July 1992.
Caber tossing at Dundee Highland Games. Image: DC Thomson.

Stephen Aitken tossing the caber in July 1992.

Admission was £1 and 50p, and among the attractions was a parachute display.

Time would soon be called on Dundee’s summer games.

2005

Youngsters taking part in the sack race.
Youngsters taking part in the sack race. Image: DC Thomson.

The games disappeared from the calendar after Dundee District Council announced they did not have money to fund the event after 1994.

In 2005 the city’s first-ever primary Highland Games was held at Caird Park.

2007

The sack race on the running track in the Primary Highland Games in 2007
Primary Highland Games in 2007. Image: DC Thomson.

Sack race action on the running track in 2007.

The youngsters engaged in a number of traditional events including Tossing the Wellie.

2010

Smiling faces pulling the rope in 2010, as youngsters take part in the tug o' war
Smiling faces pulling the rope in 2010. Image: DC Thomson.

Pupils take part in a tug o’ war in 2010.

Ten teams from primary schools across the city took part in a host of fun events in June 2010, including the sack race and “lasso the cow”.

2010

youngsters cheer as some compete in the sack race
Fun in the sack race in 2010. Image: DC Thomson.

Action from Dundee Active Schools primary 4 event at Caird Park in 2010.

It is the final image in our pictorial trip down memory lane.

Did our gallery jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

