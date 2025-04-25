A minute’s silence will be held at Tannadice in memory of Pope Francis ahead of Dundee United’s fixture with Celtic.

The match is due to kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

United posted details on the club website, advising supporters of the planned showing of respect for the late Pope, who died on Monday, aged 88.

Pope Francis had a lifelong passion for football.

Several football clubs and sporting organisations globally have observed minutes’ silences to honour the Argentinian.

His beloved football club in his native Buenos Aires, San Lorenzo, held a mass on Wednesday.

Countryman and football star Lionel Messi was among those who paid tribute after the Pope’s passing

He wrote: “A distinguished Argentinian Pope. Rest in peace, Pope Francis. Thank you for making the world a better place. We will miss you.”

Champions-in-waiting Celtic expressed their condolences at the time of his death.

A statement from the club read: “Everyone at the club is saddened by this morning’s news and we offer our sincere thoughts and prayers.”

If Celtic win or draw against Dundee United at Tannadice, they will secure the Premier League title.