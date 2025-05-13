Try, try and try again – 34 pictures of rugby in Fife through the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles
Sport

Try, try and try again – 34 pictures of rugby in Fife through the years

We capture the mud, sweat and tears (of joy) in our photo gallery of rugby in Fife across the decades. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Dunfermline Rugby Team celebrate promotion to Division 2
Dunfermline Rugby Team celebrate promotion to Division 2 on April 1 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Fife is a rugby hotspot with strongly supported sides.

We have dipped into the archives for some of the best action and team photos including some which have never been published before.

We journey from recent times back to the 1960s and the black and white era.

Youth, high school, university and amateur levels from Fife are represented.

Some teams are long gone while others have survived.

2022

The Fife Clan mixed ability rugby team and Edinburgh Rugby’s inclusive squad pose for a picture at the Howe of Fife Rugby Club at Duffus Park
Players played an hour-long match. Image: DC Thomson.

The Fife Clan mixed ability rugby team hosted their first-ever match in Cupar.

They played against Edinburgh Rugby’s inclusive squad at the Howe of Fife Rugby Club at Duffus Park, facing off in freezing conditions in February 2022.

2018

Champagne is sprayed as Kirkcaldy celebrate on the pitch after winning the BT National League Division 2 title.
Champagne to celebrate promotion. Image: DC Thomson.

A day of celebration at Beveridge Park in April 2018 as Kirkcaldy won the BT National League Division 2 title.

The Fifers defeated nearest challengers Hamilton Bulls.

2018

a tackle is made in the game between Howe of Fife and Hamilton Bulls
A battling win from Howe of Fife. Image: DC Thomson.

The game between Howe of Fife and Hamilton Bulls at Duffus Park in BT National League Two in January 2018.

The Howe first XV held on for a 17-11 win to start 2018.

2017

Madras players trying to stop a Howe of Fife player from scoring
Madras players trying to stop a Howe of Fife player from scoring. Image: DC Thomson.

Madras Rugby Club hosted a mini tournament in May 2017 involving more than 500 children from Dundee and Fife.

The Madras mini side won the Fife and Forfarshire Cup after they beat teams from Howe of Fife, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and Dundee.

2014

Glenrothes' Stewart Hainey is tackled by Darren MacLeod in April 2014.
Action from the RBS Bowl final. Image: SNS.

Glenrothes’ Stewart Hainey is tackled by Darren MacLeod in April 2014.

The Fife side were defeated by Highland in the RBS Bowl final at Broadwood.

2014

David Denton does a training drill with the Buckhaven High pupils.
David Denton with the Buckhaven High pupils. Image: DC Thomson.

Edinburgh back-row forward David Denton was among members of the Scotland rugby squad who visited Buckhaven High School in February 2014.

He took part in a training session.

2014

A tackle is made during a game between Howe of Fife and Musselburgh at Duffus Park
A landslide for the home team in 2014. Image: DC Thomson.

A game between Howe of Fife and Musselburgh at Duffus Park in the RBS Championship in January 2014.

Howe defeated Musselburgh 58-20.

2012

Action from one of the kids' rugby matches
P3 to P7 and S1 to S4 pupils took part. Image: DC Thomson.

School pupils from across Fife were put through their paces at the Howe of Fife Easter Rugby Camp in April 2012.

The camp at Duffus Park was part of the Fife Rugby Development programme.

2011

Youngsters enjoying a game at the Levenmouth Primary School Rugby Festival.
A busy scene at the event in Methil in 2011. Image: DC Thomson.

All eyes focused on the ball at Savoy Sports Centre in Methil in November 2011.

Youngsters were enjoying a game at the Levenmouth Primary School Rugby Festival.

2011

The Blues squad pose for a picture under the goals
The Blues squad beat hosts Currie 7-3 in the final. Image: DC Thomson.

Madras Blues under-14s won the unofficial S2 National Rugby Cup at Currie RFC in a May 2011 tournament that involved eight clubs from all round Scotland.

The team featured players from Waid Academy, Madras College and Bell Baxter High.

2011

an action as Greenock go up against Dunfermline in Cupar.
Greenock up against Dunfermline in Cupar. Image: DC Thomson.

Action from the Greenock versus Dunfermline game in the JR Gray trophy at the Howe of Fife rugby sevens tournament at Duffus Park in May 2011.

The tournament has been a fixture in Cupar since the 1950s.

2010

Pupils and helpers at the rugby festival.
Pupils and helpers at the rugby festival. Image: DC Thomson.

School pupils from five Cupar primaries got a chance to try rugby in February 2010.

The event attracted more than 200 children.

2009

S1 Howe of Fife rugby players pictured with Mrrayfield in the background
S1 Howe of Fife rugby players. Image: DC Thomson.

The Howe of Fife S1 rugby squad at Murrayfield in June 2009.

A youth and schools event incorporated more than 1,000 participants competing in TAG tournaments, S1/S2 Boys’ Clubs, Women’s Clubs and U/15 and U/18 Girls.

2005

Waid Academy FP RFC line up with new strips in September 2005.
The First XV in the new kit. Image: DC Thomson.

Waid Academy FP RFC line up with new strips in September 2005.

The kit was supplied by team sponsor Fife Wholesale Butchers from Anstruther.

2005

George Mangalo and Val Sanagan with Owen Bonner.
George Mangalo and Val Sanagan with Owen Bonner. Image: DC Thomson.

The ladies from Kirkcaldy Rugby Club competed against the male players and the youngsters of the Wee Blues in a sponsored challenge in August 2005.

The 78-mile “battle of the sexes” took place at the Mercat Shopping Centre.

The women won.

2003

Valerie Sanaghan, Elaine Kehoe and Christina McDowell were all smiles after being called up to play for Scotland in June 2003.
Valerie Sanaghan, Elaine Kehoe and Christina McDowell. Image: DC Thomson.

Kirkcaldy Ladies Rugby Team celebrated its 10th anniversary season.

Valerie Sanaghan, Elaine Kehoe and Christina McDowell were all smiles after being called up to play for Scotland in June 2003.

2003

Fife Mustangs and Mavericks take on Stirling rivals Central Crusaders in
Teenage rugby action at Duffus Park. Image: DC Thomson.

Fife Mustangs and Mavericks took on Stirling rivals Central Crusaders in October 2003.

It was the penultimate games of the Caledonia District SRU Pathway Programme.

2002

Methilhill Primary School pupils look for the ball in a line out
Methilhill Primary School pupils at the event. Image: DC Thomson.

The Fife After School Sports Initiative rugby festival involved more than 150 youngsters and was hosted by the Fife Institute in Glenrothes in February 2002.

All teams involved created chants.

2001

Mike McKenzie, Kenny Milne, Allan Johnston and Chris McConnell pose for a picture with a rugby ball.
Mike McKenzie, Kenny Milne, Allan Johnston and Chris McConnell. Image: DC Thomson.

Ex-Scotland rugby internationalist and British Lion Kenny Milne joined members of the Kirkcaldy squad in November 2001.

They launched a competition to raise funds for the Anthony Nolan Trust.

2000

Pupils in the playground holding up rugby balls as The Fife Rugby Development team visits West Primary in Kirkcaldy in December 2000
Santa hats and rugby balls in 2000. Image: DC Thomson.

The Fife Rugby Development team visited West Primary in Kirkcaldy in December 2000 with their touring roadshow and mascot Scruff.

A multi-activities programme was organised for pupils.

1995

Dave Rollo with memorabilia in June 1995.
Dave Rollo is a Fife legend. Image: DC Thomson,

Former Scotland international Dave Rollo with memorabilia in June 1995.

He is a life member of Howe of Fife.

1994

action from the Elie Beach rugby match in May 1994.
Players tracking the ball on the beach. Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the action from the Elie Beach rugby match in May 1994.

Elie bay is an idyllic backdrop for rugby.

1994

The England women's rugby World Cup team posing with an inflatable shark during a visit to Deep Sea World in North Queensferry in April 1994.
England’s women’s rugby team. Image: DC Thomson.

The England women’s rugby World Cup team posing with an inflatable shark during a visit to Deep Sea World in North Queensferry in April 1994.

England beat USA 38–23 in the final at Edinburgh Academicals.

1990

The P7 girls of Castlehill Primary School in Cupar taking part in a rugby training session in November 1990.
Rugby-playing girls of Castlehill School. Image: DC Thomson.

The P7 girls of Castlehill Primary School in Cupar taking part in a rugby training session in November 1990.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1990

Players chasing the ball as Dunfermline take on Dundee High Former Pupils in October 1990.
Players chasing the ball in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Dunfermline versus Dundee High Former Pupils in October 1990.

Dunfermline RFC was established in March 1893.

1990

Players competing for the ball as Dundee University Ladies Rugby Club play St Andrews Ladies Rugby Club
Competing for the ball in January 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee University Ladies Rugby Club playing St Andrews Ladies Rugby Club.

The game took place at Riverside Park in Dundee in January 1990.

1986

The North and Midlands side who faced the South in December 1986.
North and Midlands rugby team. Image: DC Thomson.

The North and Midlands side who faced the South in December 1986.

The side included players from Dunfermline and Howe of Fife.

1984

Dunfermline inside the dressing room, celebrating promotion to Division 2 in April 1984.
The team inside the dressing room. Image: DC Thomson.

Dunfermline celebrate promotion to Division 2 in April 1984.

And who could forget those Tennent’s Lager Lovelies?

1978

A player kicking the ball during the game.
A player kicking the ball during the game. Image: DC Thomson.

A brilliant action shot from September 1978.

Madras College were playing Heriot at St Andrews.

1975

A line out during the game between Perthshire and Howe of Fife at the North Inch in Perth in January 1975.
North Inch rugby game in 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

A line out during the game between Perthshire and Howe of Fife at the North Inch in Perth in January 1975.

Former player Charlie Drummond was president of the SRU in 1975.

1975

The Howe of Fife team who played against Perthshire in a friendly in September 1975.
Howe of Fife in 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

The Howe of Fife team who played against Perthshire in a friendly in September 1975.

The game was played at the North Inch.

1967

Fife XV team players lining up.
Fife XV team players lining up. Image: DC Thomson.

The Fife XV that beat the Angus and Perth XV by 25-9 in the Midlands trial at Monymusk Park in Dundee in October 1967.

Dave Rollo was the captain of the Fife XV.

1966

The Kirkcaldy rugby team line up in November 1966.
Kirkcaldy in 1966. Image: DC Thomson.

The Kirkcaldy rugby team line up in November 1966.

It’s the final image in our Fife rugby gallery.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos?

Let us know.

More from Sport

Sam Dalby is hunting goal No.15 this term
How Wrexham pals got Sam Dalby involved in promotion party as loan star outlines…
Raith Rovers fans wave a flag at Stark's Park during the recent draw with Morton.
Raith Rovers set 'clear expectations' for fan conduct after launching Ultras membership for new…
Dundee United's Sam Dalby is congratulated following his superbly take opener.
Debate: Who is your Dundee United Player of the Year?
3
Ziyad Larkeche and Simon Murray celebrate the winner. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Debate: Who is your Dundee FC Player of the Year?
Barry Douglas arrives at McDiarmid Park before a game.
Barry Douglas believes St Johnstone have piled pressure on Dundee and Ross County
Jack Walton has enjoyed a fine two years at United
Jim Goodwin: What Jack Walton new contract means for Dundee United transfer hopes
Dunfermline Athletic CEO and chairman David Cook sits beside Lucas Fyfe as the youngster signs his new contract.
Dunfermline delight as fan Lucas Fyfe signs professional deal with Pars
Siegrist in action for Genoa on Sunday evening
Former Dundee United ace makes Serie A debut – and helps blow title race…
Seun Adewumi and Lyall Cameron give each other a 'high five'
Lyall Cameron insists Dundee 'not shifting blame' with fresh VAR complaints
Ross Docherty during a losing effort against St Mirren.
Ross Docherty in Dundee United rallying cry despite 'anger and frustration'

Conversation