Try, try and try again – 34 pictures of rugby in Fife through the years

Fife is a rugby hotspot with strongly supported sides.

We have dipped into the archives for some of the best action and team photos including some which have never been published before.

We journey from recent times back to the 1960s and the black and white era.

Youth, high school, university and amateur levels from Fife are represented.

Some teams are long gone while others have survived.

2022

The Fife Clan mixed ability rugby team hosted their first-ever match in Cupar.

They played against Edinburgh Rugby’s inclusive squad at the Howe of Fife Rugby Club at Duffus Park, facing off in freezing conditions in February 2022.

2018

A day of celebration at Beveridge Park in April 2018 as Kirkcaldy won the BT National League Division 2 title.

The Fifers defeated nearest challengers Hamilton Bulls.

2018

The game between Howe of Fife and Hamilton Bulls at Duffus Park in BT National League Two in January 2018.

The Howe first XV held on for a 17-11 win to start 2018.

2017

Madras Rugby Club hosted a mini tournament in May 2017 involving more than 500 children from Dundee and Fife.

The Madras mini side won the Fife and Forfarshire Cup after they beat teams from Howe of Fife, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and Dundee.

2014

Glenrothes’ Stewart Hainey is tackled by Darren MacLeod in April 2014.

The Fife side were defeated by Highland in the RBS Bowl final at Broadwood.

2014

Edinburgh back-row forward David Denton was among members of the Scotland rugby squad who visited Buckhaven High School in February 2014.

He took part in a training session.

2014

A game between Howe of Fife and Musselburgh at Duffus Park in the RBS Championship in January 2014.

Howe defeated Musselburgh 58-20.

2012

School pupils from across Fife were put through their paces at the Howe of Fife Easter Rugby Camp in April 2012.

The camp at Duffus Park was part of the Fife Rugby Development programme.

2011

All eyes focused on the ball at Savoy Sports Centre in Methil in November 2011.

Youngsters were enjoying a game at the Levenmouth Primary School Rugby Festival.

2011

Madras Blues under-14s won the unofficial S2 National Rugby Cup at Currie RFC in a May 2011 tournament that involved eight clubs from all round Scotland.

The team featured players from Waid Academy, Madras College and Bell Baxter High.

2011

Action from the Greenock versus Dunfermline game in the JR Gray trophy at the Howe of Fife rugby sevens tournament at Duffus Park in May 2011.

The tournament has been a fixture in Cupar since the 1950s.

2010

School pupils from five Cupar primaries got a chance to try rugby in February 2010.

The event attracted more than 200 children.

2009

The Howe of Fife S1 rugby squad at Murrayfield in June 2009.

A youth and schools event incorporated more than 1,000 participants competing in TAG tournaments, S1/S2 Boys’ Clubs, Women’s Clubs and U/15 and U/18 Girls.

2005

Waid Academy FP RFC line up with new strips in September 2005.

The kit was supplied by team sponsor Fife Wholesale Butchers from Anstruther.

2005

The ladies from Kirkcaldy Rugby Club competed against the male players and the youngsters of the Wee Blues in a sponsored challenge in August 2005.

The 78-mile “battle of the sexes” took place at the Mercat Shopping Centre.

The women won.

2003

Kirkcaldy Ladies Rugby Team celebrated its 10th anniversary season.

Valerie Sanaghan, Elaine Kehoe and Christina McDowell were all smiles after being called up to play for Scotland in June 2003.

2003

Fife Mustangs and Mavericks took on Stirling rivals Central Crusaders in October 2003.

It was the penultimate games of the Caledonia District SRU Pathway Programme.

2002

The Fife After School Sports Initiative rugby festival involved more than 150 youngsters and was hosted by the Fife Institute in Glenrothes in February 2002.

All teams involved created chants.

2001

Ex-Scotland rugby internationalist and British Lion Kenny Milne joined members of the Kirkcaldy squad in November 2001.

They launched a competition to raise funds for the Anthony Nolan Trust.

2000

The Fife Rugby Development team visited West Primary in Kirkcaldy in December 2000 with their touring roadshow and mascot Scruff.

A multi-activities programme was organised for pupils.

1995

Former Scotland international Dave Rollo with memorabilia in June 1995.

He is a life member of Howe of Fife.

1994

Some of the action from the Elie Beach rugby match in May 1994.

Elie bay is an idyllic backdrop for rugby.

1994

The England women’s rugby World Cup team posing with an inflatable shark during a visit to Deep Sea World in North Queensferry in April 1994.

England beat USA 38–23 in the final at Edinburgh Academicals.

1990

The P7 girls of Castlehill Primary School in Cupar taking part in a rugby training session in November 1990.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1990

Dunfermline versus Dundee High Former Pupils in October 1990.

Dunfermline RFC was established in March 1893.

1990

Dundee University Ladies Rugby Club playing St Andrews Ladies Rugby Club.

The game took place at Riverside Park in Dundee in January 1990.

1986

The North and Midlands side who faced the South in December 1986.

The side included players from Dunfermline and Howe of Fife.

1984

Dunfermline celebrate promotion to Division 2 in April 1984.

And who could forget those Tennent’s Lager Lovelies?

1978

A brilliant action shot from September 1978.

Madras College were playing Heriot at St Andrews.

1975

A line out during the game between Perthshire and Howe of Fife at the North Inch in Perth in January 1975.

Former player Charlie Drummond was president of the SRU in 1975.

1975

The Howe of Fife team who played against Perthshire in a friendly in September 1975.

The game was played at the North Inch.

1967

The Fife XV that beat the Angus and Perth XV by 25-9 in the Midlands trial at Monymusk Park in Dundee in October 1967.

Dave Rollo was the captain of the Fife XV.

1966

The Kirkcaldy rugby team line up in November 1966.

It’s the final image in our Fife rugby gallery.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos?

Let us know.