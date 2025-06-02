36 photos of rugby in Perth across the decades – from school teams to Scotland greats

We have dipped into our archives to dig out some of the best action and team photographs from the Perth rugby scene.

These photographs go back 50 years, from recent history to the early 1970s.

Youth, high school, university and amateur levels are represented.

Some teams are long gone while others have survived.

Can you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos?

2020

Perth Eagles Wheelchair Sports Club were joined by coach Kevin Rattray and Gemma Lumsdaine at the Fair City’s Letham Centre in February 2020.

GB player Gemma introduced the youngsters to wheelchair rugby.

2018

The Calcutta Cup was among the star attractions at Perthshire Rugby’s 150th anniversary celebrations at the North Inch in May 2018.

Thousands flocked to the park for the beer festival and rugby 7s.

2015

Perth Beer Festival is organised annually by Perthshire Rugby.

A “golden oldies” tournament for the over-35s entertained the crowds in 2015.

2013

Scotland rugby team trained at Blairgowrie RFC in May 2013.

The training session took place ahead of their summer tour to South Africa.

2013

Scottish Prep School’s selected five Craigclowan Form 8 boys to play against Edinburgh Barbarians in 2013.

Pictured, the selected rugby players, left to right, were captain Rob Alexander, Tom Morris, Harry Stewart, Johnny Roberts and Rowan Carey.

2013

Action from Perthshire against Howe of Fife in January 2013.

Perthshire were playing in red and black.

2012

The Perthshire U/18 Colts squad reached the final of the RBS National Youth League Rugby Bowl at Murrayfield in April 2012.

Peebles triumphed in the final.

2011

Action from the Golden Oldies tournament at Perth Rugby Festival in 2011.

It was part of the on-going celebrations to mark the Fair City’s 800th anniversary.

2011

Some of the children who took part in the Rugby Rugrats class at Bell’s Sports Centre in April 2011 with coach Logan McConachie.

Other activities include kiddie kickers, whacky rackets and inflatable fun.

2009

Sean and his brother Rory Lamont grew up in Perth.

The two played rugby together for Scotland on a number of occasions.

2008

Youngsters in action on the Aberfeldy football ground which hosted the Highland Perthshire schools rugby finals in June 2008.

The Calcutta Cup was also on display.

2007

Perth Academy pupils held a car boot sale in September 2007.

The proceeds were going towards the 1st XV rugby team’s 2010 tour to Australia.

2006

Perthshire’s Joe Hickman runs in his third try in his side’s 27-7 home win over Berwick in Premier Division Three in December 2006.

The winger scored a hat-trick of tries.

2006

Perthshire were celebrating in March 2006.

They defeated Annan 17-16 in their final game to win the National First Division.

2005

Perthshire Rugby Club held a coaching week at Perth Academy in 2005.

The rugby camp was a big success.

2005

Rugby action from Perthshire versus Caithness in November 2005.

Perthshire won 22-0.

2004

Scotland’s Andy Henderson is tackled by Hideyuki Yoshida during the rugby international against Japan at McDiarmid Park in November 2004.

Scotland racked up a record score and won 100-8.

2004

Perthshire pupils at the Japan training session at North Inch.

The youngsters watched and then took part in some fun rugby activities with the Japanese players before the game against Scotland in November 2004.

2004

All smiles at North Inch in March 2004.

These youngsters competed in Perthshire Rugby Club’s mini tournament.

2004

A rugby team from Brisbane visited Perth Academy in March 2004.

The side from All Saints Anglican School played against Perth Academy.

2004

New rugby strips, partly paid for by the Parent Teacher Association, were given to senior pupils at Perth Grammar School in March 2004.

The boys were pictured in their new kit alongside assistant coach Jim Conn (back left) and Perthshire rugby coach Sam Kaleta.

2004

Perthshire clinched the BT National League Division Three title with a 62-12 win against Helensburgh in February 2004.

It was their 16th win in 16 games.

2001

The Foundry Bar sponsored Perthshire Rugby Club’s Second IV.

In October 2001 Gordon Brown took time out from pulling pints to present new strips to captain Andy Sinclair and vice-captain Rob Hughes.

2001

The new Blairgowrie Rugby Club was officially opened in May 2001.

Sir William Macpherson of Cluny and Blairgowrie performed the honours.

2000

Perthshire Rugby Club take a break from training at Bell’s Sports Centre.

Can you recognise any of the players from January 2000?

2000

Scotland rugby coach Jim Telfer was tackled by these youngsters during a visit to Craigclowan in January 2000.

He was there to pass on some tips.

1999

More success for the Craigclowan School rugby team in October 1999.

Does anyone know which trophy they were showing off?

1996

Rowen Shepherd, Kevin McKenzie, Dave McIvor showing off the new Caledonia Reds tops at McDiarmid Park in Perth in September 1996.

The former North and Midlands team had taken on a new name.

1992

A match between Morgan FP and Perthshire in October 1992.

The game was played in Dundee.

1991

Perthshire Ladies posing with new team shirts in December 1991.

They were sponsored by the Half a Sixpence pub in Perth.

1990

Coaching during a summer camp at Struan in Perthshire in August 1990.

The week-long camp was organised by the Scottish Schoolboys Club and Scottish Rugby Union for 140 of the most promising young players in Scotland.

1989

Youngsters at the rugby camp at Struan in August 1989.

Alistair Christie and Kevin McKenzie were coaching the young players.

1975

A line out during a game between Perthshire and Howe of Fife.

It took place at the North Inch in January 1975.

1975

Perthshire rugby team played Stirling County in a friendly at the North Inch.

The game took place in September 1975.

1971

The Perthshire side line up at North Inch in December 1971.

The club began life on its current home in January 1868 when it played its first game against the Scots Greys with around 8,000 people in attendance.

It is the final image in our rugby gallery.