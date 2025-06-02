36 photos of rugby in Perth across the decades – from school teams to Scotland greats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
36 photos of rugby in Perth across the decades – from school teams to Scotland greats

Tackle these time warp images from the rugby scene in Perth which go all the way back to the 1970s. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Perthshire Rugby Club line up for a team shot after winning the Division Four title in 1990.
Perthshire Rugby Club after winning the Division Four title in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

We have dipped into our archives to dig out some of the best action and team photographs from the Perth rugby scene.

These photographs go back 50 years, from recent history to the early 1970s.

Youth, high school, university and amateur levels are represented.

Some teams are long gone while others have survived.

Can you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos?

2020

Youngsters in a gym playing wheelchair rugby in Perth.
Perth Eagles getting an introduction to wheelchair rugby. Image: DC Thomson.

Perth Eagles Wheelchair Sports Club were joined by coach Kevin Rattray and Gemma Lumsdaine at the Fair City’s Letham Centre in February 2020.

GB player Gemma introduced the youngsters to wheelchair rugby.

2018

Perthshire Rugby Club kids with Calcutta Cup.
Some of the Mini Section Rugby Club members with the cup. Image: DC Thomson.

The Calcutta Cup was among the star attractions at Perthshire Rugby’s 150th anniversary celebrations at the North Inch in May 2018.

Thousands flocked to the park for the beer festival and rugby 7s.

2015

two men raise beer glasses while the other golden oldies gather behind them at the North Inch event in 2015.
Some of the golden oldies at the North Inch event in 2015. Image: DC Thomson.

Perth Beer Festival is organised annually by Perthshire Rugby.

A “golden oldies” tournament for the over-35s entertained the crowds in 2015.

2013

Kelly Brown with a group of local kids.
Kelly Brown with a group of local kids. Image: DC Thomson.

Scotland rugby team trained at Blairgowrie RFC in May 2013.

The training session took place ahead of their summer tour to South Africa.

2013

Craigclowan School rugby players celebrate the call up. They are standing in a row, each holding a ball
Craigclowan School rugby players celebrate the call up. Image: DC Thomson.

Scottish Prep School’s selected five Craigclowan Form 8 boys to play against Edinburgh Barbarians in 2013.

Pictured, the selected rugby players, left to right, were captain Rob Alexander, Tom Morris, Harry Stewart, Johnny Roberts and Rowan Carey.

2013

a man runs with the ball while the other team tries to close him down
Perthshire were playing in red and black. Image: DC Thomson.

Action from Perthshire against Howe of Fife in January 2013.

Perthshire were playing in red and black.

2012

Players and staff of the Perthshire U/18 Colts squad line up for a picture
Murrayfield date for Colts in 2012. Image: DC Thomson.

The Perthshire U/18 Colts squad reached the final of the RBS National Youth League Rugby Bowl at Murrayfield in April 2012.

Peebles triumphed in the final.

2011

Players contest a line out during the Golden Oldies tournament at Perth Rugby Festival in 2011.
Perthshire were in black and white. Image: DC Thomson.

Action from the Golden Oldies tournament at Perth Rugby Festival in 2011.

It was part of the on-going celebrations to mark the Fair City’s 800th anniversary.

2011

Some of the kids with Logan McConachie in a gym hall at the sports centre.
Some of the kids with Logan McConachie. Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the children who took part in the Rugby Rugrats class at Bell’s Sports Centre in April 2011 with coach Logan McConachie.

Other activities include kiddie kickers, whacky rackets and inflatable fun.

2009

Rory Lamont (left) and Sean Lamont holding up a Saltire flag.
Rory Lamont (left) and Sean Lamont. Image: DC Thomson.

Sean and his brother Rory Lamont grew up in Perth.

The two played rugby together for Scotland on a number of occasions.

2008

Youngsters in action on the Aberfeldy football ground which hosted the Highland Perthshire schools rugby finals in June 2008.
Some of the kids who took part in the festival in 2008. Image: DC Thomson.

Youngsters in action on the Aberfeldy football ground which hosted the Highland Perthshire schools rugby finals in June 2008.

The Calcutta Cup was also on display.

2007

youngsters at their stall in the car park
One of the many fundraising events for the 2010 tour. Image: DC Thomson.

Perth Academy pupils held a car boot sale in September 2007.

The proceeds were going towards the 1st XV rugby team’s 2010 tour to Australia.

2006

The crowd cheers in the background as Perthshire’s Joe Hickman runs in his third try in his side’s 27-7 home win over Berwick in Premier Division Three in December 2006.
Hickman gets his third try in the convincing victory. Image: DC Thomson.

Perthshire’s Joe Hickman runs in his third try in his side’s 27-7 home win over Berwick in Premier Division Three in December 2006.

The winger scored a hat-trick of tries.

2006

Perthshire rugby team celebrate winning the title. One player is holding up a cup and another a shield
Perthshire rugby team celebrate winning the title. Image: DC Thomson.

Perthshire were celebrating in March 2006.

They defeated Annan 17-16 in their final game to win the National First Division.

2005

Organisers and youngsters pose for a picture at the rugby camp in August 2005.
Youngsters at the rugby camp in August 2005. Image: DC Thomson.

Perthshire Rugby Club held a coaching week at Perth Academy in 2005.

The rugby camp was a big success.

2005

Match action from Perthshire versus Caithness in November 2005. A player throws the ball after a scrum
The game was played at North Inch. Image: DC Thomson.

Rugby action from Perthshire versus Caithness in November 2005.

Perthshire won 22-0.

2004

Scotland's Andy Henderson is tackled by Hideyuki Yoshida during the rugby international against Japan at McDiarmid Park in November 2004.
Andy Henderson and Hideyuki Yoshida locked together in 2004. Image: DC Thomson.

Scotland’s Andy Henderson is tackled by Hideyuki Yoshida during the rugby international against Japan at McDiarmid Park in November 2004.

Scotland racked up a record score and won 100-8.

2004

Two Japanese players get their picture taken with the kids
Japanese players having fun with the kids. Image: DC Thomson.

Perthshire pupils at the Japan training session at North Inch.

The youngsters watched and then took part in some fun rugby activities with the Japanese players before the game against Scotland in November 2004.

2004

youngsters who competed in Perthshire Rugby Club's mini tournament line up for a picture at the end.
Youngsters who competed in the event. Image: DC Thomson.

All smiles at North Inch in March 2004.

These youngsters competed in Perthshire Rugby Club’s mini tournament.

2004

a pass during the match between side from All Saints Anglican School played against Perth Academy.
The Australian side were wearing stripes. Image: DC Thomson.

A rugby team from Brisbane visited Perth Academy in March 2004.

The side from All Saints Anglican School played against Perth Academy.

2004

The boys pictured in their new kit (black with yellow trim) alongside assistant coach Jim Conn (back left) and Perthshire rugby coach Sam Kaleta.
New rugby strips given to pupils. Image: DC Thomson.

New rugby strips, partly paid for by the Parent Teacher Association, were given to senior pupils at Perth Grammar School in March 2004.

The boys were pictured in their new kit alongside assistant coach Jim Conn (back left) and Perthshire rugby coach Sam Kaleta.

2004

Perthshire players celebrating with the trophy.
Perthshire players celebrating with the trophy. Image: DC Thomson.

Perthshire clinched the BT National League Division Three title with a 62-12 win against Helensburgh in February 2004.

It was their 16th win in 16 games.

2001

Andy Sinclair, Gordon Brown and Rob Hughes pictured outside and holding up a rugby shirt.
Andy Sinclair, Gordon Brown and Rob Hughes. Image: DC Thomson.

The Foundry Bar sponsored Perthshire Rugby Club’s Second IV.

In October 2001 Gordon Brown took time out from pulling pints to present new strips to captain Andy Sinclair and vice-captain Rob Hughes.

2001

Blairgowrie rugby club opening sees seven men pictured outside the building
Dignitaries at the opening. Image: DC Thomson.

The new Blairgowrie Rugby Club was officially opened in May 2001.

Sir William Macpherson of Cluny and Blairgowrie performed the honours.

2000

Perthshire Rugby Club pose for a picture in a gym hall at Bell's Sports Centre.
Perthshire Rugby Club was formerly known as Perthshire Academicals. Image: DC Thomson.

Perthshire Rugby Club take a break from training at Bell’s Sports Centre.

Can you recognise any of the players from January 2000?

2000

Scotland rugby coach Jim Telfer is tackled by youngsters during a visit to Craigclowan in January 2000.
In a scrum with Jim Telfer. Image: DC Thomson.

Scotland rugby coach Jim Telfer was tackled by these youngsters during a visit to Craigclowan in January 2000.

He was there to pass on some tips.

1999

Craigclowan team members lining up for a picture in the school grounds.
Craigclowan team members lining up. Image: DC Thomson.

More success for the Craigclowan School rugby team in October 1999.

Does anyone know which trophy they were showing off?

1996

Rowen Shepherd, Kevin McKenzie, Dave McIvor showing off the new Caledonia Reds tops at McDiarmid Park in Perth in September 1996.
New Caledonia strips shown off. Image: DC Thomson.

Rowen Shepherd, Kevin McKenzie, Dave McIvor showing off the new Caledonia Reds tops at McDiarmid Park in Perth in September 1996.

The former North and Midlands team had taken on a new name.

1992

players competing for the ball, which is in the air after a line out.
Players competing for the ball. Image: DC Thomson.

A match between Morgan FP and Perthshire in October 1992.

The game was played in Dundee.

1991

Perthshire Ladies posing with new team shirts in December 1991.
Perthshire Ladies Rugby Club with team shirts. Image: DC Thomson.

Perthshire Ladies posing with new team shirts in December 1991.

They were sponsored by the Half a Sixpence pub in Perth.

1990

two men put on a tackling demonstration while a group of youngsters looks on
Demonstration in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Coaching during a summer camp at Struan in Perthshire in August 1990.

The week-long camp was organised by the Scottish Schoolboys Club and Scottish Rugby Union for 140 of the most promising young players in Scotland.

1989

Youngsters pictured at the rugby camp at Struan in August 1989.
Camp line up in 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

Youngsters at the rugby camp at Struan in August 1989.

Alistair Christie and Kevin McKenzie were coaching the young players.

1975

A line out during a game between Perthshire and Howe of Fife.
North Inch rugby game in 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

A line out during a game between Perthshire and Howe of Fife.

It took place at the North Inch in January 1975.

1975

Perthshire rugby team lining up at North Inch in 1975.
The team lining up at North Inch in 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

Perthshire rugby team played Stirling County in a friendly at the North Inch.

The game took place in September 1975.

1971

The Perthshire side line up at North Inch in December 1971.
The Perthshire side in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

The Perthshire side line up at North Inch in December 1971.

The club began life on its current home in January 1868 when it played its first game against the Scots Greys with around 8,000 people in attendance.

It is the final image in our rugby gallery.

