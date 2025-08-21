How Fife football icon and Rangers great Jim Baxter became king of Stirling Castle

Just before hitting his Ibrox prime, Fife football great Jim Baxter received a free transfer – to The Black Watch.

In 1948, Labour Prime Minister Clement Attlee implemented a scheme that conscripted able-bodied men aged 18 to 30 to serve in the armed forces for 18 months.

These images capture Baxter reporting for National Service at Stirling Castle.

Some of these 1961 images are previously unseen.

Baxter demonstrated equal prowess with a rifle as he did with a football.

The son of a Fife miner, Baxter grew up in Hill of Beath, where his talent was first spotted by Crossgates Primrose scout Willie Butchart.

Primrose signed Slim Jim for just 50 shillings and he went on to play for Raith Rovers as the prelude to a glittering career with Rangers and Scotland.

His wand of a left foot would have been worth many millions in the modern game.

The diamond dribbler won games single-handedly, and his Beatles-style haircut, good looks and weakness for the good life added to the adulation.

Baxter started his Army training in Perth

Baxter signed from Raith for £17,500 and made his competitive debut for Rangers in a 3-1 victory against Partick Thistle in the League Cup in August 1960.

His first two seasons at Ibrox were coupled with two years’ National Service.

Baxter completed his initial 10 weeks of Army training at Queen’s Barracks in Perth before transferring to Stirling Castle, yet this did not hinder his football career.

Rangers would pick him up on Friday afternoons and return him on Sundays after the match, often in a large white Jaguar.

Baxter addressed this in his 1984 memoir.

“Ironically, I had hardly stepped inside the door at Ibrox when the British Army knocked at my own door,” he said.

“That’s how I became one of the very last of the conscripts.

“Now a lot of people will tell you that conscription and the Army was a marvellous experience, something not to be missed, makes a man of you, all that sort of bull.”

Baxter said he found it was “almost a total waste of time”.

“When it comes to pulling strings with the establishment, Rangers are past masters, and I found myself stationed, more or less, at Perth or at Stirling,” he said.

“I think I must have missed one game for Rangers during my Army service, so it wasn’t really a time of horrible hardship.

“At least it was one short period in my life when I had to do what I was told.”

Baxter was a celebrity at Stirling Castle

Baxter claimed he contributed to the Scottish tourism sector, and his celebrity status made his presence in Stirling a notable event, attracting dozens of journalists.

One Sunday, while on guard duty at Stirling Castle, a busload of day-trippers from Glasgow requested photos with the Rangers star.

Although he felt flattered, he wished he wasn’t wearing a kilt.

“I felt a right twit, posing like something outside Buckingham Palace,” he said.

“My legs may have been all right for playing football, but I never kidded myself that I would have been much good on a Black Watch recruiting poster.”

However, National Service did have its compensations.

“There was one very special one in the noble cause of showing the flag,” he said.

“The Army sent a team of professional footballers – all conscripts, of course – on a seven-week tour of the Far East.

“I had never known anything like it.

“It has not been equalled, in my experience, since.

“Hong Kong, Singapore, Saigon, Kuala Lumpur, exotic places straight from the pages of adventure fiction – and nowadays, from the most expensive holiday brochures.

“And don’t imagine for a moment that we were staying in Army huts.

“This was five-star hotel stuff all the way, and, being professional against virtual amateurs, we strolled through every game.”

A close encounter with Rita Hayworth

Baxter had a near brush with one of Hollywood’s greatest female icons.

He recalled: “Another unforgettable memory of that tour is when I met Rita Hayworth, one of the loveliest women I’ve ever seen, in Kuala Lumpur.

“That is, when I say I met her, I almost met her.

“She was sitting so close to me in a club that I could have reached out and touched her.

“I didn’t reach out, not because I had suddenly fallen victim to an attack of shyness, but because she was with a lad who looked like an especially ill-natured gorilla.”

A small victory came when they convinced the band to play “The Lady Is a Tramp,” a hit from her film that year.

While Hayworth took it in stride, her companion looked ready to unleash his fury, especially when Baxter and his team-mates joined in with the lyrics.

Richard MacKenzie, the archivist at The Black Watch Museum in Perth, presented a different perspective on Baxter’s service to Queen and country.

He said Baxter spent his time playing football and phoning his pals.

“We know from our records that Jim Baxter actually served his time in the orderly room of the depot, which means that he was working with people who were in charge of just looking after the barracks, looking after the depot, making sure that everything was clean, tidy and polished,” he said.

“Being the star that he was, he was also strongly involved in the football team.”

What really happened to Jim Baxter at Stirling Castle?

Interestingly, the regimental magazine noted that Baxter racked up substantial phone bills using the regimental phone, reaching out to family, friends, and even football agencies in Glasgow.

After five years at Ibrox, Baxter’s career took him to Sunderland and Nottingham Forest, as well as a short adventure playing in Canada.

Slim Jim’s honours all came during his first spell with Rangers when he won three league championships, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups.

He was famously the two-goal hero as Scotland beat England 2-1 at Wembley in 1963.

And he led England a merry dance at the Twin Towers four years later when his keepie-uppie exhibition became the stuff of legend when the Scots won 3-2.

Baxter appeared a total of 34 times for Scotland.

However, Baxter’s hard living took its toll, and in July 1994 he had two liver transplants in four days at the Scottish Liver Transplant Unit at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

In January 2001, Baxter was diagnosed with cancer and spent a month in hospital before returning to his home on the south side of Glasgow.

He died three months later aged 61.