Dundee Rockets greats in Hall of Fame push for late friend, leader and ice hockey icon

Player support is driving the push to induct former Dundee Rockets owner Tom Stewart into the British Ice Hockey Hall of Fame.

Stewart played for the Rockets in the 1960s and 1970s.

He was running a successful scaffolding business when he sought to revive Dundee’s hockey legacy following his retirement from playing in the late 1970s.

As team manager and owner, he was instrumental in reintroducing import players.

He built a team which won the Grand Slam three times in a row.

They made history as the first British team to compete in the European Cup.

Stewart was known for his blunt, no-nonsense approach.

One of his standout lines was: “If you can’t take the puck, take the man!”

Another notable phrase: “Winning isn’t everything – it’s the only thing,” became synonymous with Stewart.

The motto was prominently featured on the Dundee Rockets’ letterhead.

However, the 1987 season marked the end of the Rockets’ reign.

Stewart stepped away from the team and the Rockets were no more.

He died at the age of 82 in May 2021.

His record in ice hockey is ‘unmatched’

His former players want his remarkable achievements to be honoured by the Hall of Fame selection committee.

Chris Brinster was at the heart of the Rockets defence when they made a clean sweep of every trophy from 1981 to 1984.

American Brinster said Stewart’s induction into the Hall of Fame is long overdue.

He highlighted his pivotal role in transforming the Rockets into a powerhouse.

“Stewart not only attracted top-tier imports but also nurtured local talent, elevating the Rockets to a household name throughout the UK,” said Brinster.

“Under his leadership as owner and team manager, the Rockets achieved an unprecedented grand slam for three consecutive years.

“A record which to date remains unmatched – nor will it likely ever be repeated.

“Tom Stewart’s influence was crucial in raising the standards of ice hockey in the UK, pushing teams to raise their game or risk being left behind.”

He said the state of the sport today owes much to the foundation he laid.

“With an impressive list of accomplishments to his name, the only thing missing is his rightful recognition in the British Ice Hockey Hall of Fame,” he said.

“Tom Stewart has truly earned the final resting place that he so truly deserves.”

Tom Stewart was ‘someone truly special’

Jock McGuff played in defence during the glory years.

McGuff described Stewart as a “tour de force in UK ice hockey”.

He said the sport in the UK owes much of its current success to Stewart’s visionary leadership in the 1970s and 1980s, which he described as “almost telepathic”.

“He envisioned the future of hockey and what it needed to achieve,” he said.

“Tom’s dedication was unparalleled, with a 24/7 approach that saw him putting everything on the line – business, personal, and family.

“Nothing was too much or out of bounds.

“He broke the mould of hockey convention, bringing in fresh, young, hungry college players alongside seasoned veterans to form the team of his dreams.”

McGuff said the accolade was long overdue.

“Honestly, Tom Stewart deserved Hall of Fame recognition long ago, and the enduring legacy of the Rockets remains a testament to his impact,” he said.

“Those fortunate enough to have played for him knew they were in the presence of someone truly special and on a meteoric rise to greatness.”

Roy of the Rockets backing the campaign

Roy Halpin recorded over 400 goals and 350 assists for the Rockets.

He described Stewart as “a visionary with attitude”.

“Many doubters continuously described him as a dreamer but results from the very start clearly defined him as a doer,” he said.

“Rare is it in sports where a visionary puts together a ragtime team of dysfunctional members and breaks down all the challenges and barriers to win every major trophy over three years.

“Tom had awakened a dormant potential in British hockey to thrive and by his actions challenged every other team and league administration to follow.”

Halpin said no predecessor in British hockey has impacted the game as much.

“His attention to development of the game by introducing a massive amount of kids to the sport and nurturing the Rockets team into community development and engagement showed all that his heart and genius were in the right place and should not go unnoticed by the game itself,” he said.

“Tom and his legacy uniquely set the standards for British hockey to build on.

“British hockey needs to recognise this man for what the game is today.”

Which players are backing the campaign?

Canadian star Allard Leblanc became a fans’ favourite in 1982-83.

“I’m surprised Tom’s not in the British Ice Hockey Hall of Fame,” said Leblanc.

“Tom’s respect for the game was second to none.

“Those who played under him recognised his relentless dedication.

“There were no shortcuts to success under his leadership.”

The application has received strong support from one of the sport’s biggest stars, Garry Unger, who competed in four Stanley Cup Finals during his NHL career.

Initially unfamiliar with British ice hockey, Unger was convinced by Stewart to come out of retirement at 37 in August 1985 to join the Rockets.

He scored 93 goals and provided 54 assists that season.

Stewart also drew international attention in 1986 by signing Olympic gold-medallist Mark Pavelich from the New York Rangers.

Rockets legends Mike Walker, Roch Bois, Kevin O’Neill, Ali Wood, Ronnie Wood, Jim Pennycook, Mike Ward, and George Reid have also endorsed the application.

It is currently under review by the Hall of Fame selection committee, which convenes annually to induct two or three individuals.

Success came at a cost for Tom Stewart

Former Scotland international Dougie Scrimgeour balanced a weekday job at Stewart’s scaffolding business with weekend games for the Rockets.

He recognised the sacrifices Stewart made to establish a successful team.

“Tom lived and breathed ice hockey,” he said.

“During the 1970s, the Rockets faced challenges, often struggling for home ice.

“Tom, who ran a successful scaffolding business, was determined to create a winning team that could compete both domestically and in Europe.

“He invested heavily in home-grown talent while also recruiting skilled players from North America and we became very successful in the 1980s.”

Teams started getting better-quality players to compete with the Rockets.

The league was more competitive and crowds grew as a result.

“Success came at a cost, and, unfortunately, the financial strain from his hockey ambitions led to the collapse of his scaffolding business,” said Scrimgeour.

“It was a sad day.

“Hockey was more important than his business.

“This simply highlights Tom Stewart’s unwavering passion for ice hockey.

“This is why Tom should be inducted in the British Ice Hockey Hall of Fame.

“He must be recognised for his lifelong dedication to the sport.”