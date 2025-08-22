Kinross running star Laura Muir promises she’s ‘back up to full speed’ after injury and surprise defeat

“We popped down to Italy for a training session this morning,” Laura Muir says casually.

This is bewildering, until the champion runner reveals she’s calling me from Switzerland – a long way from her hometown of Kinross.

Laura’s recently partnered with Scottish supplement brand Move Pre-Workout, and adds the supplement to her water for pre-workout hydration.

She says it helps her to build endurance, which is often forgotten in favour of strength and speed.

“There’s so many products out there that are kind of focused around muscle mass and speed and power,” she says.

“Whereas this is focusing on endurance, which is great. And it has loads of things in it that I’d normally take individually.”

I’m speaking to her while she’s on the promotion trail for the product, as she gears up for the Brussels Diamond League women’s 1,500m in Brussels on August 22, which she hopes will be a “good hard, fast runout”.

And before it, the Olympic silver-medallist is getting in some serious altitude training.

When we speak, she’s fresh off the track. Her hair is scraped back from her fierce blue eyes, and though she’s cool and calm, her laser-focus shines through the screen.

“Training is pretty intense,” Laura says. “Being at altitude makes everything quite a bit harder. But the last six weeks have gone really well.”

Before that, a tear in her lower leg muscle meant a series of training setbacks over late spring and early summer.

“I’m back up at full speed now, as it were,” the endurance runner assures me with a grin.

“Gaining momentum week on week and getting into that really good, quality, intense training.”

What does training look like for Laura Muir?

For Laura, that looks like six days a week spent on the track doing drills, in the gym, or just out on runs.

“You want to cover the speed, cover the endurance, and make yourself strong,” Laura explains. “So it’s about doing a bit of everything.”

But her ultimate goal at the moment is to impress in the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo next month.

Her qualifying race, at the UK Athletics Championships in Birmingham, saw her beaten by up-and-comer Sarah Calvert, who took first place by five hundredths of a second.

Did the surprise defeat shake Laura’s confidence?

Muir ‘sympathises’ with newbie Calvert

“Honestly, I was just thrilled to make the team,” Laura smiles good-naturedly.

“Sarah’s been running so well this year, I knew if it was a slower, tactical race she’d be dangerous. And she was.

“It was a really exciting race to be part of. And I’m really pleased for her.”

Aside from both being Scottish, the pair have a surprising amount in common.

Laura, known as “Scotland’s fastest vet”, saw her athletics career take off when she was at university.

And the 32-year-old has spoken previously about the challenges of balancing such a mentally demanding degree with a physically consuming vocation.

Meanwhile, Calvert, 24, is currently studying medicine at Edinburgh University.

Does Laura have any advice for her breakthrough counterpart?

“It’s funny, I was chatting to (Sarah) and she said she was thinking about doing a Masters and things,” reveals Laura.

“I can totally sympathise with sort of having placement and doing this, it’s a lot of work.

“But I think it does work as well if you have that sort of mindset, having something else to focus on and mentally stimulate you away from the sport.

“It’ll be interesting to see what she’ll do going forward,” adds Laura, who doesn’t see herself returning to a career as a vet after she retires from running.

“But she’s a very, very smart cookie. She doesn’t need too much advice, but I’m always here if she needs a bit of a helping hand.”

Kinross was ideal for runner growing up

Since her own uni days, Laura has lived all over Britain – but tells me she still considers Kinross her home.

And she’ll never quite get over having her own street – Muir Way – in Milnathort named after her.

“I didn’t think I’d ever have that happen,” she says shyly. “I obviously went to primary school there in Milnathort and I used to love getting out and running round Loch Leven.

“I still love going for a run there when I get the chance.”

She has particularly fond memories of old school sports days at the old Kinross High School.

“It’s kind of where my running career started, both on and off the track,” she says.

Benefits of not ‘going full whack’ as a teen

Asked if she thinks there could be better quality athletics facilities in the area, Laura admits she never felt she faced any lack.

“Obviously, you can never have too much of that stuff,” she says. “And we don’t have a track in Kinross as such.

“But I think the great thing about running is it is so accessible. You can just get out the door and run.

“And to be honest, I think it was actually really good that I wasn’t at a really high level when I was in high school, because it just meant my body could mature at the right rate and I was healthy.

“It’s not necessarily a bad thing if you’re not going full whack when you’re at school, especially when you’ve got exams and your body’s changing a lot.”

Go to LA 2028… or get a collie?

Though it’s hard for Laura to see past the Worlds at the moment, there’s one thing she knows for sure about the future: she wants on that Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics team.

“I definitely thought after Paris last year that, yeah, I want to do another one,” she grins.

“So I’d love to be in LA. I think that’d be very, very cool.

“But I think making the team will be challenging. There’s so many young, up-and-coming athletes who, like Sarah, you wouldn’t necessarily have on the radar maybe a year or so out.

“So hopefully I can make the team.”

And somewhere down the line, Laura’s big goal is to get a dog – preferably one she can run with.

“I grew up with Border collies and I love whippets as well,” she says. “I mean, obviously the dog itself might not want to run!

“But if it did, that’d be really nice.”