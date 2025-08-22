Kinross running star Laura Muir promises she’s ‘back up to full speed’ after injury and surprise defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport

Kinross running star Laura Muir promises she’s ‘back up to full speed’ after injury and surprise defeat

The Olympic silver-medallist opens up on gruelling alpine training and off-track chats with newbie Sarah Calvert.

Laura Muir has been training at altitude to get ready for her next big race. Image: Supplied.
Laura Muir has been training at altitude to get ready for her next big race. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

“We popped down to Italy for a training session this morning,” Laura Muir says casually.

This is bewildering, until the champion runner reveals she’s calling me from Switzerland – a long way from her hometown of Kinross.

Laura’s recently partnered with Scottish supplement brand Move Pre-Workout, and adds the supplement to her water for pre-workout hydration.

She says it helps her to build endurance, which is often forgotten in favour of strength and speed.

“There’s so many products out there that are kind of focused around muscle mass and speed and power,” she says.

“Whereas this is focusing on endurance, which is great. And it has loads of things in it that I’d normally take individually.”

I’m speaking to her while she’s on the promotion trail for the product, as she gears up for the Brussels Diamond League women’s 1,500m in Brussels on August 22, which she hopes will be a “good hard, fast runout”.

And before it, the Olympic silver-medallist is getting in some serious altitude training.

Laura Muir with her silver medal from Tokyo 2020.
Laura Muir with her silver medal, Tokyo 2020. Image: Supplied

When we speak, she’s fresh off the track. Her hair is scraped back from her fierce blue eyes, and though she’s cool and calm, her laser-focus shines through the screen.

“Training is pretty intense,” Laura says. “Being at altitude makes everything quite a bit harder. But the last six weeks have gone really well.”

Before that, a tear in her lower leg muscle meant a series of training setbacks over late spring and early summer.

“I’m back up at full speed now, as it were,” the endurance runner assures me with a grin.

“Gaining momentum week on week and getting into that really good, quality, intense training.”

What does training look like for Laura Muir?

For Laura, that looks like six days a week spent on the track doing drills, in the gym, or just out on runs.

“You want to cover the speed, cover the endurance, and make yourself strong,” Laura explains. “So it’s about doing a bit of everything.”

Laura Muir gets ready for a training session on the track.
Laura Muir gears up for training. Image: Supplied

But her ultimate goal at the moment is to impress in the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo next month.

Her qualifying race, at the UK Athletics Championships in Birmingham, saw her beaten by up-and-comer Sarah Calvert, who took first place by five hundredths of a second.

Did the surprise defeat shake Laura’s confidence?

Muir ‘sympathises’ with newbie Calvert

“Honestly, I was just thrilled to make the team,” Laura smiles good-naturedly.

“Sarah’s been running so well this year, I knew if it was a slower, tactical race she’d be dangerous. And she was.

“It was a really exciting race to be part of. And I’m really pleased for her.”

Aside from both being Scottish, the pair have a surprising amount in common.

Laura, known as “Scotland’s fastest vet”, saw her athletics career take off when she was at university.

Sarah Calvert after winning the women's 1,500m during the Novuna UK Athletics Championships in Birmingham.
Sarah Calvert wins the women’s 1,500m during the Novuna UK Athletics Championships in Birmingham

And the 32-year-old has spoken previously about the challenges of balancing such a mentally demanding degree with a physically consuming vocation.

Meanwhile, Calvert, 24, is currently studying medicine at Edinburgh University.

Does Laura have any advice for her breakthrough counterpart?

“It’s funny, I was chatting to (Sarah) and she said she was thinking about doing a Masters and things,” reveals Laura.

“I can totally sympathise with sort of having placement and doing this, it’s a lot of work.

“But I think it does work as well if you have that sort of mindset, having something else to focus on and mentally stimulate you away from the sport.

“It’ll be interesting to see what she’ll do going forward,” adds Laura, who doesn’t see herself returning to a career as a vet after she retires from running.

“But she’s a very, very smart cookie. She doesn’t need too much advice, but I’m always here if she needs a bit of a helping hand.”

Kinross was ideal for runner growing up

Since her own uni days, Laura has lived all over Britain – but tells me she still considers Kinross her home.

And she’ll never quite get over having her own street – Muir Way – in Milnathort named after her.

Laura beside the sign for Muir Way, the street named after her in Milnathort.
Muir Way in Milnathort has been named after Laura Muir. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I didn’t think I’d ever have that happen,” she says shyly. “I obviously went to primary school there in Milnathort and I used to love getting out and running round Loch Leven.

“I still love going for a run there when I get the chance.”

She has particularly fond memories of old school sports days at the old Kinross High School. 

“It’s kind of where my running career started, both on and off the track,” she says.

Benefits of not ‘going full whack’ as a teen

Asked if she thinks there could be better quality athletics facilities in the area, Laura admits she never felt she faced any lack.

“Obviously, you can never have too much of that stuff,” she says. “And we don’t have a track in Kinross as such.

“But I think the great thing about running is it is so accessible. You can just get out the door and run.

Loch Leven is a favourite running spot for Laura Muir.
Loch Leven is a favourite running spot for Laura Muir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“And to be honest, I think it was actually really good that I wasn’t at a really high level when I was in high school, because it just meant my body could mature at the right rate and I was healthy.

“It’s not necessarily a bad thing if you’re not going full whack when you’re at school, especially when you’ve got exams and your body’s changing a lot.”

Go to LA 2028… or get a collie?

Though it’s hard for Laura to see past the Worlds at the moment, there’s one thing she knows for sure about the future: she wants on that Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics team.

“I definitely thought after Paris last year that, yeah, I want to do another one,” she grins.

“So I’d love to be in LA. I think that’d be very, very cool.

Laura Muir in training on the running track.
Laura Muir is set to compete at the World Championships next month. Image: Supplied

“But I think making the team will be challenging. There’s so many young, up-and-coming athletes who, like Sarah, you wouldn’t necessarily have on the radar maybe a year or so out.

“So hopefully I can make the team.”

And somewhere down the line, Laura’s big goal is to get a dog – preferably one she can run with.

“I grew up with Border collies and I love whippets as well,” she says. “I mean, obviously the dog itself might not want to run!

“But if it did, that’d be really nice.”

More from Sport

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United injury crisis wrecked bounce game talks
Steven Pressley's first match in charge of Dundee ended in defeat. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
What is the Steven Pressley vision at Dundee?
Simo Vlakari watches from the touchline at Ross County.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone need to be 'humble' against impressive Arbroath
Makenzie Kirk warming up.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on whether to include Makenzie Kirk as…
Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon shouts instructions from the sidelines during a game.
Neil Lennon ready for 'different' Fife derby with Dunfermline as he draws on Celtic…
Shaun Byrne celebrates with Dylan Easton after Raith Rovers' win against Ayr United.
Barry Robson highlights Shaun Byrne's recall as he hails new quality in Raith Rovers…
John Tod in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
SPFL grant Dunfermline Athletic postponement of Championship clash due to international call-ups
Cameron Congreve celebrates a strike against Newcastle United while on loan at Bromley. Image: PA
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee close in on deal for Swansea attacker Cameron Congreve
2
The St Johnstone players celebrate promotion in 1988 at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone v Arbroath: History of a fixture that includes a Muirton Park promotion-clincher
Simon Murray
Dundee get major Simon Murray fitness boost but midfield man set for six weeks…
3

Conversation