US Open 2025: New girl on the block is latest concern for out-of-form Gauff

Coco Gauff was the player whose absence was most conspicuous in the new-format mixed doubles at this year’s US Open.

Yes, Jannik Sinner was the best performer not to have played in the singles-heavy event held the week before the start of the tournament proper.

But it was well known that the men’s number one had retired through illness midway through his defeat by Carlos Alcaraz in their Cincinnati final the previous day.

So it came as no surprise that he pulled out on Monday morning.

But Gauff was a different case. As US tennis’ youngest, highest-ranked and most marketable female player, the event was almost made for her.

Furthermore, the 2023 US Open singles champion is a former world number one in doubles with 10 titles that include one major – last year’s French Open.

But the 21-year-old opted out of playing for the $1m on offer for the winning team because she didn’t “want to waste mental energy” on it.

Her no-go stance hasn’t wavered since the announcement about the mixed doubles’ new look was made in February.

Gauff’s decision was likely applauded by tennis purists unhappy at the changes.

And it certainly seemed that she was applying her energy in the right areas when she won her second major title, the French Open, in June.

Since then, however, Gauff has had a tough time.

Two defeats in two matches on grass have been followed by losses to Canadian teen Victoria Mboko in Montreal’s last 16 and Jasmine Paolini in the Cincinnati quarter-finals.

Gauff’s biggest problem has been her serving. So far in 2025 she has hit 320 double faults, which is more than 100 more than any other female player.

It led to her reshuffling her coaching team on the eve of the US Open.

While many of her rivals partook in the mixed doubles, she was busy swapping out Matt Daly for Gavin MacMillan.

MacMillan is widely credited with improving Aryna Sabalenka’s serve, which was infamously poor. She has since won three major titles and is currently ranked no 1 in the world.

Gauff’s other coach, Jean-Christophe Faurel, remains part of the team.

The timing of the change, so close to the US Open, has raised eyebrows.

But so congested is the tennis calendar that any change could be viewed as happening at a ‘bad time’ if judged by the proximity of upcoming tournaments.

Gauff may also have to overcome some psychological baggage from her post-French Open slump.

At 18, Mboko became the second player younger than Gauff to defeat her.

The first took place last year, also in Canada, where she was straight-setted by Diana Shnaider, her junior by just 20 days.

But Mboko poses a greater threat to take Gauff’s long-held status as WTA’s youngest North American star.

So far, Gauff has an exemplary 4-0 head-to-head record against the tour’s other young talent, 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

However, Mboko comes from a similar part of the world and has a similar playing style that has already proved successful against Gauff.

Adapting to this slightly different role on the tour is another challenge for Gauff, who also has to acclimatise to now being ranked outside the world’s top two.