US Open 2025: Swiatek and Djokovic given best hands as Alcaraz gets trouble at both ends

The two winners in this year’s US Open draw were Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic.

Aside from 45-year-old wild card Venus Williams, the pair are the most decorated singles players in their respective competitions.

Djokovic is the most successful male ever with 24 major titles, while Swiatek, still aged only 24, leads the female contenders with six.

And they have been given the best possible chance to add further silverware in this year’s final major tournament.

Swiatek was the favourite even before the 128 names were assigned on Thursday.

The Pole took the title at Cincinnati without dropping a set to prove what we already suspected – her Wimbledon success was a genuine turning point.

Significantly, Cincinnati was played on the kind of fast hard court she has previously struggled on.

But she was imperious throughout, with perhaps the most telling victory coming in the semi-finals when she defeated Elena Rybakina 7-5 6-3.

In 2023, Rybakina held a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head. This has now flipped to 6-4 in Swiatek’s favour.

Despite Rybakina showing signs of returning to the form that won her the Wimbledon title in 2022, Swiatek now seems to have her number.

While the pair have landed on separate sides of this year’s US Open draw, this turnaround is indicative of a player who should fear no one.

That said, a certain Jelena Ostapenko’s head-to-head advantage over Swiatek still sits at 6-0, with one of these victories coming at the US Open in 2023, when Swiatek was defending champion.

Conveniently, the Pole has avoided being on the same half as her nemesis this time around.

Instead, the second seed’s project path to the final is a third-round clash against Anna Kalinskaya (who she beat in Cincinnati this month), a fourth-round tie against Ekaterina Alexandrova (who she beat in Bad Homburg in June), a quarter-final against Amanda Anisimova (who she doubled bagelled in the Wimbledon final in July) and a semi-final against Coco Gauff (who she leads 11-4 and arrives badly out of form).

The draw might as well have been hand-picked by Swiatek.

Djokovic avoids Sinner

Novak Djokovic’s draw is similarly favourable, which is particularly fortunate given he is the seventh seed so may have expected a tougher path.

The Serb has been eliminated by Jannik Sinner at the semi-finals stage of the past two majors – French Open and Wimbledon – so he will be delighted to have landed on the other side of the draw for the US Open.

This means the 38-year-old is on the half of number two seed Carlos Alcaraz, who he may meet in the semi-finals.

Djokovic has won their past two encounters – last year’s Paris Olympics final and this year’s Australian Open – so he would likely be confident if they clash in the last four.

The veteran’s chances of success rely heavily on him conserving energy in the earlier rounds and, again, as a seventh seed he couldn’t have asked for better prospects.

His first-round opponent is Californian teenager Learner Tien, who may provide a stern early workout for a man who hasn’t played a singles match since that Wimbledon defeat by Sinner.

But the draw then becomes more favourable. In the second round he would face American Zachary Svajda or fellow qualifier Zsombor Piros.

Then it could be Americans Alex Michelsen or Sebastian Korda in the third round, Frances Tiafoe or Holger Rune in the last 16, followed by Taylor Fritz in the quarter finals.

Of the above, Djokovic has only lost to Holger Rune, but still has a 4-2 head-to-head record against the Dane.

He will be particularly pleased to have landed in Fritz’s quarter, given he has won all 10 of the matches they have played.

There is also the possibility that Djokovic plays an American all the way to the semi-finals.

This would be an enticing prospect, given the last time he lost to a player from the US was in Wimbledon 2016 against Sam Querrey.

Since then, his record against Americans has been an astonishing 34-0.

Alcaraz faces Shelton challenge

Alcaraz, meanwhile, has been handed a trickier draw.

The Spaniard’s habit of starting slowly will be tested by 6ft 11ins ‘servebot’ Reilly Opelka in the first round.

After that, he could face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Daniil Medvedev or Arthur Rinderknech in round four, before world number five Ben Shelton looms in the quarter-finals.

Shelton, 22, is enjoying his best season, having recently claimed his first Masters title in Toronto.

Alcaraz may have a 3-0 winning record against the American, but their most recent match was a tight four-setter on the Spaniard’s favourite clay surface at this year’s French Open.

A meeting on a hard court in front of a partisan New York crowd may produce a different outcome.

Sinner and Sabalenka projections

Top seed Jannik Sinner could have a tough second-round test against Alexei Popyrin. with Jack Draper and Alexander Zverev potemtial quarter-final and semi-final opponents.

His female counterpart Aryna Sabalenka’s projected path to the final includes Leylah Fernandez (third round), Claura Tauson (fourth round), Jasmine Paolini (quarter-finals) and Jessica Pegula (semi-finals).

The full draws can be found on the official US Open website.