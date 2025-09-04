Athletics legend Daley Thompson talks about pride in his Dundee DNA ahead of city visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Athletics legend Daley Thompson talks about pride in his Dundee DNA ahead of city visit

The sporting icon and Olympic superstar has spoken about his Dundonian roots ahead of a visit to the city in October. Graeme Strachan
Daley Thompson kneels on an athletics track with the stand behind him
On your mark, get set, go: Daley Thompson is heading to Dundee. Image: PA.

Daley Thompson credits his Olympic success to the determination and Dundonian grit instilled in him by mill worker mum Lydia.

The strong work ethic led to a series of gold medal triumphs in the 1980s.

Thompson said Dundee remains close to his heart.

The decathlon legend is set to return to the city for a special event at the Whitehall Theatre in October where he will share tales from his remarkable career.

Mum Lydia worked in a jute mill aged 14

The promotional poster captures a striking image of Thompson, standing among his fallen competitors after clinching the 1982 European decathlon title in Athens.

Thompson is clearly exhausted after a brutal 1,500m but stands defiantly.

It is his favourite picture and summed up what it takes to be the best.

“I believe our parents’ histories leave a stamp on us, and for me, the greatest gift from my mother was her incredible work ethic,” he told me.

“I’ve noticed a lot of Scottish people are like that.

“My mum was born in Dundee in 1927 as the youngest of 13 children and left school at just 14 to work in a jute mill.

“Those mills were unforgiving places, and back then, work was tough.

“It was really physical – 10 to 12-hour shifts were the standard.”

The famous image on the promotional poster shows Thompson standing among his fallen competitors
The famous image on the promotional poster. Image: Supplied.

Lydia joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service aged 16, spending six years at RAF Greenham in Berkshire, packing parachutes for soldiers heading to war.

Upon returning to Dundee, she found the town a bit dull.

“I was just lucky that she decided to move to London, otherwise, I might not have existed, and everything could have turned out differently,” said Thompson.

“She crossed paths with Frank Thompson.

“Although he had spent most of his life in Britain, he was from Nigeria.”

Thompson’s father died when he was a teenager

Francis Morgan Ayodele “Daley” Thompson was born on July 30 1958 in London.

He lived in Notting Hill.

At the age of six, his father left home and Lydia became a single mother.

Thompson grew up with his brother and sister.

“My mother just got on with it and made the best of every situation,” he said.

“She juggled two or three jobs, including working as a cleaner at my school, where, occasionally, she would insist I join her, which meant I had to tidy my own classroom!

“However, she was far from your average cleaner.

“She stood out with her glamorous beehive hairstyle.

“My mum had a wide circle of friends and everyone knew her.”

parents and children stand behind a table outdoors at Daley Thompson's sixth birthday in Notting Hill
His sixth birthday in Notting Hill with Lydia behind him. Image: Supplied.

Thompson was sent to boarding school at the age of seven.

Farney Close was designed to encourage and discipline children who had difficulty living at home and attending regular schools.

He was summoned to the headmaster’s office in 1971 and told his father had been murdered on the streets of Streatham by a jealous husband.

“I’m not sure how Frank’s murder affected my mum,” said Thompson.

“I guess she was sad.

“It was around this time that I started taking up athletics at Farney Close.”

Meeting Bob Mortimer was turning point

Thompson became an accomplished sprinter and won the English Schools 200m at Durham and the Amateur Athletic Association Junior 100m in 1975.

He met Bob Mortimer, the coach of the Newham and Essex Beagles Athletics Club, who became the most significant influence on his career.

Mortimer was assembling a team of sprinters.

A case of chickenpox left a gap for a decathlon competition in Wales.

Mortimer suggested he give decathlon a shot.

He won with 6,685 points, 2,000 more than the British record for 16-year-olds.

Thompson on a stage in front of a big picture of him running
Thompson was the best in the world in the 1980s. Image: Shutterstock.

“I have a knack for meeting the right people at just the right time,” he said.

“I was a reasonably good sprinter and I thought I was going to become the world’s fastest man, but Bob had a different vision for me – and he was right.

“Without him, I might have ended up as just another bum sprinter!

“I have a talent for picking up physical skills quickly; show me something once or twice, and I can usually make a good fist of it.

“That ability allows you to continually improve, and I just happened to have a few other physical skills that fitted perfectly with the decathlon.

“When you’re young and enthusiastic, you run into every single challenge, and if luck is on your side – as it was for me – things tend to work out well.”

What did he expect to win at Moscow 1980?

Thompson’s first Olympic experience was at Montreal 1976, aged 18, where he finished 18th in an event won by Bruce Jenner with a new world record.

“I have some old training diaries where I wrote my aspirations for the future, which was to be in the top 10 in 1980 in Moscow and possibly win a medal in 1984,” he said.

“I won gold at the 1978 Commonwealth Games and again at the 1980 Olympics.

“It was a combination of luck, hard work and my Dundonian genes.”

Thompson in the shot putt event in 1984. Image: Shutterstock.

Thompson defended the Olympic title in Los Angeles in 1984 with a swashbuckling performance where he crushed his great rival Jurgen Hingsen.

He broke his own Olympic decathlon record in the long jump with a superb 8.01m and topped that with a personal best with his first shot putt of 15.72 metres.

Thompson’s points total was a new Olympic record.

“Having a rival like Jurgen Hingsen was brilliant,” said Thompson.

“He motivated me to train 365 times a year – and twice on Christmas Day.

“While some might view that as a sacrifice, I saw it differently.

“Doing what you love isn’t really a burden, especially when you consider what it would have been like for my mum working in the Dundee jute mills.

“A lot of people didn’t like being at the Olympics because of the pressure.

“That was my happy place.

“I thrived on the competition.”

Why was athletics so popular in the 1980s?

Thompson became a household name and inspired a generation of athletes.

“The 1980s was a great time for athletics,” he said.

“English clubs were banned from Europe because of football hooliganism and cricket and rugby was struggling, but athletics was where we were doing well.

“I consider myself fortunate to have been born around the same time as Seb Coe and Steve Ovett who were getting athletics on the front pages.”

Daley Thompson - who is coming to Dundee - running on an athletics track.
Thompson running in the 100m event in Edinburgh in 1986. Image: Shutterstock.

His mum watched him compete for the first time at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, which Thompson describes as one of his career highlights.

“I told my mum I was going to be an athlete,” he said.

“She said I should get another job because there was no money in it, and she was right, because athletics was an amateur sport in those days.

“But she came round to the idea eventually!

“Winning the gold and sharing that moment with her in Edinburgh was very special.”

ZX Spectrum games became cult classics

Thompson retired from athletics in 1992 because of injury.

His mum died in October 2014 at the age of 87.

Lydia is never far from his thoughts and Dundee is never far behind, especially with daily reminders of the ZX Spectrum computer which was made in the city.

A computer game screenshot of Daley Thompson on Dundee's ZX Spectrum.
Daley Thompson’s Olympic Challenge was a classic. Image: Supplied.

Thompson was Spectrum royalty thanks to Daley Thompson’s Decathlon, Daley Thompson’s Super Test and Daley Thompson’s Olympic Challenge.

“It’s been one of the most amazing things ever,” he said.

“There literally hasn’t been a day since when someone hasn’t spoken to me about the computer games or shared a story about breaking their joystick!”

  • An Evening with Daley Thompson will take place at the Whitehall Theatre on Friday October 17 and tickets are on sale now.

Conversation