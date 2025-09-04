Athletics legend Daley Thompson talks about pride in his Dundee DNA ahead of city visit

Daley Thompson credits his Olympic success to the determination and Dundonian grit instilled in him by mill worker mum Lydia.

The strong work ethic led to a series of gold medal triumphs in the 1980s.

Thompson said Dundee remains close to his heart.

The decathlon legend is set to return to the city for a special event at the Whitehall Theatre in October where he will share tales from his remarkable career.

Mum Lydia worked in a jute mill aged 14

The promotional poster captures a striking image of Thompson, standing among his fallen competitors after clinching the 1982 European decathlon title in Athens.

Thompson is clearly exhausted after a brutal 1,500m but stands defiantly.

It is his favourite picture and summed up what it takes to be the best.

“I believe our parents’ histories leave a stamp on us, and for me, the greatest gift from my mother was her incredible work ethic,” he told me.

“I’ve noticed a lot of Scottish people are like that.

“My mum was born in Dundee in 1927 as the youngest of 13 children and left school at just 14 to work in a jute mill.

“Those mills were unforgiving places, and back then, work was tough.

“It was really physical – 10 to 12-hour shifts were the standard.”

Lydia joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service aged 16, spending six years at RAF Greenham in Berkshire, packing parachutes for soldiers heading to war.

Upon returning to Dundee, she found the town a bit dull.

“I was just lucky that she decided to move to London, otherwise, I might not have existed, and everything could have turned out differently,” said Thompson.

“She crossed paths with Frank Thompson.

“Although he had spent most of his life in Britain, he was from Nigeria.”

Thompson’s father died when he was a teenager

Francis Morgan Ayodele “Daley” Thompson was born on July 30 1958 in London.

He lived in Notting Hill.

At the age of six, his father left home and Lydia became a single mother.

Thompson grew up with his brother and sister.

“My mother just got on with it and made the best of every situation,” he said.

“She juggled two or three jobs, including working as a cleaner at my school, where, occasionally, she would insist I join her, which meant I had to tidy my own classroom!

“However, she was far from your average cleaner.

“She stood out with her glamorous beehive hairstyle.

“My mum had a wide circle of friends and everyone knew her.”

Thompson was sent to boarding school at the age of seven.

Farney Close was designed to encourage and discipline children who had difficulty living at home and attending regular schools.

He was summoned to the headmaster’s office in 1971 and told his father had been murdered on the streets of Streatham by a jealous husband.

“I’m not sure how Frank’s murder affected my mum,” said Thompson.

“I guess she was sad.

“It was around this time that I started taking up athletics at Farney Close.”

Meeting Bob Mortimer was turning point

Thompson became an accomplished sprinter and won the English Schools 200m at Durham and the Amateur Athletic Association Junior 100m in 1975.

He met Bob Mortimer, the coach of the Newham and Essex Beagles Athletics Club, who became the most significant influence on his career.

Mortimer was assembling a team of sprinters.

A case of chickenpox left a gap for a decathlon competition in Wales.

Mortimer suggested he give decathlon a shot.

He won with 6,685 points, 2,000 more than the British record for 16-year-olds.

“I have a knack for meeting the right people at just the right time,” he said.

“I was a reasonably good sprinter and I thought I was going to become the world’s fastest man, but Bob had a different vision for me – and he was right.

“Without him, I might have ended up as just another bum sprinter!

“I have a talent for picking up physical skills quickly; show me something once or twice, and I can usually make a good fist of it.

“That ability allows you to continually improve, and I just happened to have a few other physical skills that fitted perfectly with the decathlon.

“When you’re young and enthusiastic, you run into every single challenge, and if luck is on your side – as it was for me – things tend to work out well.”

What did he expect to win at Moscow 1980?

Thompson’s first Olympic experience was at Montreal 1976, aged 18, where he finished 18th in an event won by Bruce Jenner with a new world record.

“I have some old training diaries where I wrote my aspirations for the future, which was to be in the top 10 in 1980 in Moscow and possibly win a medal in 1984,” he said.

“I won gold at the 1978 Commonwealth Games and again at the 1980 Olympics.

“It was a combination of luck, hard work and my Dundonian genes.”

Thompson defended the Olympic title in Los Angeles in 1984 with a swashbuckling performance where he crushed his great rival Jurgen Hingsen.

He broke his own Olympic decathlon record in the long jump with a superb 8.01m and topped that with a personal best with his first shot putt of 15.72 metres.

Thompson’s points total was a new Olympic record.

“Having a rival like Jurgen Hingsen was brilliant,” said Thompson.

“He motivated me to train 365 times a year – and twice on Christmas Day.

“While some might view that as a sacrifice, I saw it differently.

“Doing what you love isn’t really a burden, especially when you consider what it would have been like for my mum working in the Dundee jute mills.

“A lot of people didn’t like being at the Olympics because of the pressure.

“That was my happy place.

“I thrived on the competition.”

Why was athletics so popular in the 1980s?

Thompson became a household name and inspired a generation of athletes.

“The 1980s was a great time for athletics,” he said.

“English clubs were banned from Europe because of football hooliganism and cricket and rugby was struggling, but athletics was where we were doing well.

“I consider myself fortunate to have been born around the same time as Seb Coe and Steve Ovett who were getting athletics on the front pages.”

His mum watched him compete for the first time at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, which Thompson describes as one of his career highlights.

“I told my mum I was going to be an athlete,” he said.

“She said I should get another job because there was no money in it, and she was right, because athletics was an amateur sport in those days.

“But she came round to the idea eventually!

“Winning the gold and sharing that moment with her in Edinburgh was very special.”

ZX Spectrum games became cult classics

Thompson retired from athletics in 1992 because of injury.

His mum died in October 2014 at the age of 87.

Lydia is never far from his thoughts and Dundee is never far behind, especially with daily reminders of the ZX Spectrum computer which was made in the city.

Thompson was Spectrum royalty thanks to Daley Thompson’s Decathlon, Daley Thompson’s Super Test and Daley Thompson’s Olympic Challenge.

“It’s been one of the most amazing things ever,” he said.

“There literally hasn’t been a day since when someone hasn’t spoken to me about the computer games or shared a story about breaking their joystick!”