Freuchie remembers astonishing cricket victory at Lord’s 40 years ago

Fife villagers entered the history books with National Village Cup triumph in September 1985. Neil Drysdale
The Freuchie village cricket team at Lord's in 1985. Image: PA.
It was an unforgettable sporting afternoon and one that will surely never be repeated.

And, 40 years later, the story of how Freuchie triumphed in the National Village Cup final at the home of cricket remains the stuff of dreams.

In 1985, these Fifers prevailed against all manner of opponents – there were 639 teams involved at the outset – before meeting Rowledge of Surrey at Lord’s on September 1.

Hundreds travelled from Freuchie to watch National Village Cup final

The lure of a trip to London emptied the village and the hundreds of people who journeyed south left behind just a sprinkling of essential workers.

From the moment that Pipe Major, Alistair Pirnie, led captain Dave Christie and his compatriots through the Grace Gates to the accompaniment of the specially-composed Freuchie March to Lord’s, there was something both surreal and uplifting in the air.

Mr Christie, known by his team mates as “Dad”, was 48 at the time and is now 88, yet still talks passionately about a weekend when he and his compatriots made history.

Dave Christie with the trophy in 1985. Image: PA.

He recalled: “It was quite humbling and there were many times in the build-up to the match where I had to rub my eyes and ask myself: ‘is this really happening?’

“I had seen the pictures of Lord’s on my television screen and read about all the wonderful cricketers who had played there, and suddenly, here were 11 Scots lads striding into the same arena and gaining the chance to walk where legends had walked.

“It was breathtaking and, although I was initially happy just to be involved in a game at Lord’s, I soon changed my mind when I looked out at the ground.

“I remember thinking: ‘Stuff this, we are not here to make up the numbers, let’s win it’.

“You could hardly believe otherwise when you spotted all the Scots in the crowd.”

Was there anyone left in Freuchie on that magical weekend?

The spectators, on an overcast, but tranquil afternoon, were certainly partisan. One couldn’t miss the woman with a yard-high top hat, bearing the slogan “Freuchie of Scotland”.

Or the bearded chap carrying a banner, proclaiming: “Remember Bannockburn!”

Or the fellow whose T-shirt conveyed the message to the English observers in the members’ stand: “My Lords, it’s Freuchie, not Frookie.”

The team made history at Lord’s in 1985. Image: PA.

Robert Smith, a 35-year-old glazier from the village, had brought his own trophy, a haggis-shaped glass model of a Scottish cricketer called Hamish.

Also at the party was nine-month-old Callum Glasgow, from Glenrothes, who was escorted to Lord’s, despite his father’s protest.

Tom Glasgow said: “I banned the family from taking the wee lad to the game, but my wife pointed out to me that she had brought him along to every other match in the tournament, and there was no way in the world he was missing the final.”

These words neatly encapsulated the frenzied, almost barmy, spirit of the Tartan Army on a weekend when PC Ian Gordon was left to oversee a near-abandoned community.

National Village Cup final went to the wire

As for the match itself, what might have turned into an anti-climax instead provided more twists and fluctuating fortunes than any film noir.

It was a close-run affair which went to the last ball as Freuchie finished level with their opponents on 134, but won the match because they had lost fewer wickets.

Some of the village supporters on the return of the victorious Freuchie team. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Christie said: “The adrenaline was coursing through our veins and, while there were a few butterflies in our stomachs, we realised the pressure was heaped on Rowledge.

“They were the favourites and one or two of their boys had gone on record as declaring that the match would be over in 90 minutes, which wasn’t the smartest tactic.

“I stressed to the lads that we had to make them work for every run, and we had to remember all the lessons we had absorbed in practice, but really, the notion that I would have to motivate or fire up my players was absurd.

“We were at Lord’s, for heavens’ sake, we could hear hundreds of our own folk yelling their support outside and we had been gearing up for this moment for years.

“There was nothing to be frightened of, except fear itself, and we were a team who could look one another in the eye and know we were all in the fight together 100%.”

‘Going bonkers’

After a pulsating finale, which prompted a premature pitch invasion, the realisation sank in that they had won the competition – the only Scottish club to do so in history.

Mr Christie admitted he passed through shock, then delight, and a massive sense of pride at what his confreres had achieved.

Dave Christie, who led the 1985 Freuchie cricket team. Image: DC Thomson.

As he said: “I gazed down from the balcony and there was this canvas of Scotsmen and Scotswomen going completely bonkers, united in joy.

“Then I was presented with the trophy and Stewart Irvine collected the ‘Man of the Match’ award – a cricket bat – and there were tears streaming down his cheeks.

“We learned that Rowledge had brought some champagne to their dressing room, for uncorking on the balcony if they won.

“But we hadn’t dared to be so presumptuous, so our fans had to make do with Coca-Cola being sprayed on them.”

Freuchie’s National Village Cup squad celebrated in style

That Sunday night brought unprecedented scenes. Two of the team, Dave Cowan and the late Niven McNaughton, wandered into Soho and were eventually rescued by a police car, which ferried them back to the Westmoreland Hotel.

At which point, the Fifers bumped into Ian Botham, who was there with the England team, which was in the process of wrapping up the 1985 Ashes series against Australia.

The whole of Freuchie took to the streets to celebrate. Image: DC Thomson.

They all drank whisky together, and if there were a few sore heads the next morning it was nothing compared to the sense of pride felt by “Dad’s Army”, whose story piqued the interest of people who couldn’t tell you the difference between a googly and a Google search.

There was a triumphant homecoming for the team, despite the rain which poured all summer, an explosion of publicity across the press and TV in Britain, and all manner of recognition for the Scots in the months ahead.

Scotland’s cricketing stars from Freuchie in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

And even now, 40 years later, their success remains one of the most heartwarming tales in Scotland’s sporting firmament.

As Mr Christie, who received a BEM in the most recent New Year Honours, said: “It might have happened a long time ago.

“But I feel young again whenever I think about it.”

Conversation