Ex-Dundee striker Zak Rudden explains Dunfermline Athletic move just weeks after joining Livingston

Zak Rudden has been explaining his decision to sign for Dunfermline, just weeks after joining Livingston in the summer.

The former Dundee and St Johnstone striker has penned a two-year deal with the Pars, who are said to have paid an ‘undisclosed fee’ for the 25-year-old.

He admits the move has been a ‘whirlwind’, with less than a month of the league season gone.

However, the Scotland U/21 cap is convinced he has done the right thing in swapping limited game-time in the Premiership for the ambitions of Dunfermline.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” said Rudden of the move. “But I’m delighted to get things done and I’m here now, so the focus is here.

“I first heard of it a few days ago, and it was just like boom, boom, boom. I kind of spoke with Davie [Martindale] and he said my game-time was probably got to be limited [at Livi].

“So, I thought it was maybe the best option for me to get out of there.

“I only spoke to [Neil Lennon] once, and it was kind of done before we even spoke, but it was good.

Rudden: ‘I could be a big leader’ at DAFC

“I enjoyed what he was saying, the ambitions of the club and where they’re going. It’s a young team, but I could be a big leader in it.

“So, you’re sitting there thinking of the ambitions of the club. And where they want to go, especially in the next few years, is up the way.

“So it was definitely a draw as well.

“Hopefully I’ll be right back up there. That’s where the ambitions of the club are – playing at the top level.”

Rudden has spent most of his career in the Championship and arrives on the back of his best-ever scoring record in the division last term.

His 16 goals for the Glasgow outfit caught the eye of Livi, where he signed in mid-June, and have given him confidence he can make a success of his move to Fife.

And he is determined to hit it off on the pitch with one of his friends off it.

“I’ve been around the Championship for a while,” he added in his first interview since joining the Pars.

Rudden: ‘I know I can do it at this level’

“So, even boys that I don’t actually know personally I’ve played against, or boys I’ve been with at school [Chris Hamilton] or whatever.

“I played with Chris Kane at St Johnstone, so I know him. I used to travel in the car school with him, so I know him.

“You’d like to hope [you can build a partnership] when you’re pals. But definitely I think we would work well alongside each other.

“I know I can do it at this level, and I want to even prove more that I can do it at this level. And then the next steps up above.”