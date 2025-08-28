Ex-Dundee striker Zak Rudden explains Dunfermline Athletic move just weeks after joining Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee striker Zak Rudden explains Dunfermline Athletic move just weeks after joining Livingston

The ex-Dundee striker has signed a two-year deal with the Pars.

New Dunfermline signing Zak Rudden stands beside a large DAFC badge.
Zak Rudden has been speaking of his move to Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Zak Rudden has been explaining his decision to sign for Dunfermline, just weeks after joining Livingston in the summer.

The former Dundee and St Johnstone striker has penned a two-year deal with the Pars, who are said to have paid an ‘undisclosed fee’ for the 25-year-old.

He admits the move has been a ‘whirlwind’, with less than a month of the league season gone.

However, the Scotland U/21 cap is convinced he has done the right thing in swapping limited game-time in the Premiership for the ambitions of Dunfermline.

Zak Rudden holds up a DAFC scarf.
Zak Rudden has signed a two-year deal with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” said Rudden of the move. “But I’m delighted to get things done and I’m here now, so the focus is here.

“I first heard of it a few days ago, and it was just like boom, boom, boom. I kind of spoke with Davie [Martindale] and he said my game-time was probably got to be limited [at Livi].

“So, I thought it was maybe the best option for me to get out of there.

“I only spoke to [Neil Lennon] once, and it was kind of done before we even spoke, but it was good.

Rudden: ‘I could be a big leader’ at DAFC

“I enjoyed what he was saying, the ambitions of the club and where they’re going. It’s a young team, but I could be a big leader in it.

“So, you’re sitting there thinking of the ambitions of the club. And where they want to go, especially in the next few years, is up the way.

“So it was definitely a draw as well.

“Hopefully I’ll be right back up there. That’s where the ambitions of the club are – playing at the top level.”

Pars strikers Zak Rudden and Chris Kane sit side by side in the East End Park stand.
Zak Rudden (left) hopes to strike up a successful partnership with pal Chris Kane. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Rudden has spent most of his career in the Championship and arrives on the back of his best-ever scoring record in the division last term.

His 16 goals for the Glasgow outfit caught the eye of Livi, where he signed in mid-June, and have given him confidence he can make a success of his move to Fife.

And he is determined to hit it off on the pitch with one of his friends off it.

“I’ve been around the Championship for a while,” he added in his first interview since joining the Pars.

Rudden: ‘I know I can do it at this level’

“So, even boys that I don’t actually know personally I’ve played against, or boys I’ve been with at school [Chris Hamilton] or whatever.

“I played with Chris Kane at St Johnstone, so I know him. I used to travel in the car school with him, so I know him.

“You’d like to hope [you can build a partnership] when you’re pals. But definitely I think we would work well alongside each other.

“I know I can do it at this level, and I want to even prove more that I can do it at this level. And then the next steps up above.”

