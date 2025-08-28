US Open 2025: Now is Norrie’s best chance to beat Djokovic

As with most players, Cameron Norrie has struggled every time he has played Novak Djokovic.

One of the few negatives of entering a more elite level of the men’s game is that the formidable Serb becomes a more looming presence.

So it was with Norrie, who only played Djokovic the first time when he was 26 years old.

This was only due to Norrie’s grand achievements of 2021, whicn included collecting his first Masters 1000 title, at Indian Wells in the October.

This helped him qualify for the ATP Tour Finals for the first time.

But it also brought Norrie on collision course with Djokovic, who ruthlessly cut him down to size in the season-end championships just a month after the success in California.

Djokovic has 6-0 record against Norrie

Since these two firsts, Norrie has reached a career high ranking of eight, in September 2022, fallen to 91 earlier this year and then staged a career renaissance sealed by reaching the quarter-finals at this year’s Wimbledon.

But through the good times of this period, Djokovic hasn’t been far away.

Their second meeting ended Norrie’s best major run to date, the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2022 when Djokovic won in four sets.

Further meetings in Rome, the Davis Cup, Geneva and this year’s French Open have left Norrie with a 6-0 head to head deficit.

The law of averages argument, suggesting that surely Norrie must beat Djokovic eventually, is dispelled by the extraordinary 20-0 record held by the Serb against Gael Monfils.

Even Taylor Fritz, last year’s US Open finalist, is old enough at 27 to have met Djokovic 10 times without a single success.

No better time than now to face 24-time major winner

A better argument is that, if you’re going to face Djokovic (again), this is the time to do it.

Now 38, Djokovic hopes only to add to his record haul of 24 majors.

This aim is now so explicit that he forewent all US Open warm-up events for the first time.

The result is that Djokovic has arrived to the third round undercooked and sluggish. In both his first two matches in New York, against Learner Tien and Zachary Svajda, he has looked unconvincing and physically fallible.

Next up at Flushing Meadows is Norrie, who will be the highest-calibre player he has come up against in the tournament so far.

Plus, Norrie comes into the match at his grinding best, with a typically physical four-set win over Francisco Comesana following an impressive two sets against Sebastian Korda in a clash that ended with the American retiring.

The likelihood is that Djokovic will do his usual and raise his game to a level beyond his opponent’s, and Norrie will depart at this stage.

But if Djokovic’s lack of preparation and natural decline with age is still hindering his game, then Norrie may just be the man to make him pay.