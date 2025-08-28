US Open 2025: Now is Norrie’s best chance to beat Djokovic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US Open 2025: Now is Norrie’s best chance to beat Djokovic

Cameron Norrie comes into Friday's third round at his grinding best, while Djokovic has been labouring.

By Stephen Eighteen
Cameron Norrie faces Novak Djokovic on Friday. Image: PA
As with most players, Cameron Norrie has struggled every time he has played Novak Djokovic.

One of the few negatives of entering a more elite level of the men’s game is that the formidable Serb becomes a more looming presence.

So it was with Norrie, who only played Djokovic the first time when he was 26 years old.

This was only due to Norrie’s grand achievements of 2021, whicn included collecting his first Masters 1000 title, at Indian Wells in the October.

This helped him qualify for the ATP Tour Finals for the first time.

But it also brought Norrie on collision course with Djokovic, who ruthlessly cut him down to size in the season-end championships just a month after the success in California.

Djokovic has 6-0 record against Norrie

Since these two firsts, Norrie has reached a career high ranking of eight, in September 2022, fallen to 91 earlier this year and then staged a career renaissance sealed by reaching the quarter-finals at this year’s Wimbledon.

But through the good times of this period, Djokovic hasn’t been far away.

Their second meeting ended Norrie’s best major run to date, the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2022 when Djokovic won in four sets.

Further meetings in Rome, the Davis Cup, Geneva and this year’s French Open have left Norrie with a 6-0 head to head deficit.

The law of averages argument, suggesting that surely Norrie must beat Djokovic eventually, is dispelled by the extraordinary 20-0 record held by the Serb against Gael Monfils.

Even Taylor Fritz, last year’s US Open finalist, is old enough at 27 to have met Djokovic 10 times without a single success.

No better time than now to face 24-time major winner

A better argument is that, if you’re going to face Djokovic (again), this is the time to do it.

Now 38, Djokovic hopes only to add to his record haul of 24 majors.

This aim is now so explicit that he forewent all US Open warm-up events for the first time.

Djokovic feeling the heat at Wimbledon in July. Image: PA

The result is that Djokovic has arrived to the third round undercooked and sluggish. In both his first two matches in New York, against Learner Tien and Zachary Svajda, he has looked unconvincing and physically fallible.

Next up at Flushing Meadows is Norrie, who will be the highest-calibre player he has come up against in the tournament so far.

Plus, Norrie comes into the match at his grinding best, with a typically physical four-set win over Francisco Comesana following an impressive two sets against Sebastian Korda in a clash that ended with the American retiring.

The likelihood is that Djokovic will do his usual and raise his game to a level beyond his opponent’s, and Norrie will depart at this stage.

But if Djokovic’s lack of preparation and natural decline with age is still hindering his game, then Norrie may just be the man to make him pay.

