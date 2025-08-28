US Open 2025: Raducanu faces second defining moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US Open 2025: Raducanu faces second defining moment

A win against Rybakina would take the Briton to a different level even to what she achieved in New York four years ago.

By Stephen Eighteen
Emma Raducanu faces a big test against Elena Rybakina. Image: PA
For many, Emma Raducanu faced her defining moment in the US Open of 2021, when she defeated Leylah Fernandez to take the title.

It was the culmination of a real-life fairytale as the Briton set a series of records in the process.

The 18-year-old became the first qualifier to win a major and the first in the open era to do so in only her second major main-draw appearance.

The ace that sealed her improbable success against a fellow teenager was a moment of huge significance.

Not much in Raducanu’s career will match that victory, but a win against Elena Rybakina on Friday might not be too far away.

While not belittling the achievement, the highest seed Raducanu player defeated en route to the 2021 title was semi-finalist Maria Sakkari at 17.

Raducanu has won only 3 of 17 against the top 10

Since then, Raducanu has failed to reach another tour final and has only won three of her 17 matches against top-10 players.

She has also never beaten a fellow major winner or gone any further than the fourth round in a grand slam event.

Rybakina won the Wimbledon title in 2022 and is ranked number 10 in the world.

So a win in their third-round clash would instantly take Raducanu, now 36 in the world, to a different level even to what she achieved in New York four years ago.

Not only is Rybakina an opponent with a strong pedigree – and an even stronger serve – she is showing signs of the form that won her the Wimbledon title three years ago.

The 26-year-old’s recent destruction of world number one and defending US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati – winning 6-1 6-4 – was a significant moment for the Kazakh.

And she has yet to lose a set so far in her two matches at Flushing Meadows.

Briton looks more impressive than at any time since 2021

Then again, Raducanu has been mightily impressive in her two matches here, dropping a total of just six games against Ena Shibahara and Janice Tjen.

Beyond the statistics, Raducanu is looking physically, mentally and technically stronger than at any point since her 2021 US Open win.

She seems to be working well with new coach Francisco Roig, and her confidence has been buoyed by two narrow defeats – albeit both in straight sets – by Sabalenka, at Wimbledon and Cincinnati.

If Raducanu can continue to serve well and keep Rybakina away from her comfort zone on the baseline, then another defining moment may be upon us.

