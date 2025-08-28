US Open 2025: Raducanu faces second defining moment

For many, Emma Raducanu faced her defining moment in the US Open of 2021, when she defeated Leylah Fernandez to take the title.

It was the culmination of a real-life fairytale as the Briton set a series of records in the process.

The 18-year-old became the first qualifier to win a major and the first in the open era to do so in only her second major main-draw appearance.

The ace that sealed her improbable success against a fellow teenager was a moment of huge significance.

Not much in Raducanu’s career will match that victory, but a win against Elena Rybakina on Friday might not be too far away.

While not belittling the achievement, the highest seed Raducanu player defeated en route to the 2021 title was semi-finalist Maria Sakkari at 17.

Raducanu has won only 3 of 17 against the top 10

Since then, Raducanu has failed to reach another tour final and has only won three of her 17 matches against top-10 players.

She has also never beaten a fellow major winner or gone any further than the fourth round in a grand slam event.

Rybakina won the Wimbledon title in 2022 and is ranked number 10 in the world.

So a win in their third-round clash would instantly take Raducanu, now 36 in the world, to a different level even to what she achieved in New York four years ago.

Not only is Rybakina an opponent with a strong pedigree – and an even stronger serve – she is showing signs of the form that won her the Wimbledon title three years ago.

The 26-year-old’s recent destruction of world number one and defending US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati – winning 6-1 6-4 – was a significant moment for the Kazakh.

And she has yet to lose a set so far in her two matches at Flushing Meadows.

Briton looks more impressive than at any time since 2021

Then again, Raducanu has been mightily impressive in her two matches here, dropping a total of just six games against Ena Shibahara and Janice Tjen.

Beyond the statistics, Raducanu is looking physically, mentally and technically stronger than at any point since her 2021 US Open win.

She seems to be working well with new coach Francisco Roig, and her confidence has been buoyed by two narrow defeats – albeit both in straight sets – by Sabalenka, at Wimbledon and Cincinnati.

If Raducanu can continue to serve well and keep Rybakina away from her comfort zone on the baseline, then another defining moment may be upon us.