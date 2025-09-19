Skate back in time to the opening of Dundee Ice Arena 25 years ago

Dundee’s long-awaited £6.6 million ice rink welcomed excited visitors through its doors for the very first time 25 years ago.

The city had been without an ice rink since 1992.

The Kingsway Rink was demolished to make way for a supermarket which deprived a generation of youngsters the pleasure of going ice skating in Dundee.

People had to travel to Forfar or Perth for their skating fix before the 2,400-capacity Dundee Ice Arena opened at Camperdown Leisure Park in September 2000.

Work started on Dundee Ice Arena in 1999

The building contract was won by Glasgow firm HBG Construction Scotland Ltd.

Work started at the former NCR factory in August 1999.

The march of progress continued.

Former professional skater Simon Newman was given the job of general manager.

He was described as the “ice master” by the Evening Telegraph.

The year-long project was delivered on schedule.

The Olympic-size rink was able to accommodate all ice sports.

“I’ve been involved in this world all my life, as a performer and a manager and I think I understand the skaters needs and the public’s needs,” he said.

“This is the first time that I’ve been involved with a project right from the start, seeing the whole picture from day one and watching it develop to where we are now.

“I’ve been able to oversee every aspect as it happens, from how the catering works and the changing rooms are set out to hiring personnel and planning for the future which is a great perk for me.

“Now we’re about to see what the public and the skaters think of it.

“I’m very, very excited.”

EastEnders actor Sid Owen took to the ice

Marshall Key cut the ribbon with an ice hockey stick.

One of the function suites in the arena was named in his honour.

A Hall of Famer, Key began his career with the Dundee Tigers in 1948 and was one of the few British players to shine in the Canadian-dominated leagues.

He later took on the role of captain for the Great Britain team and forged a friendship with silent film legend Charlie Chaplin while a player-coach in Switzerland.

On opening day at Dundee Ice Arena, he was joined by another screen star.

Sid Owen, known for his role as Ricky Butcher in EastEnders, donned his skates and invited the public to join him for the inaugural skate on the new ice.

“Ricky has a Butcher’s at new rink” was the headline that appeared in The Courier.

He signed autographs and posed for photographs for fans afterwards.

Nothing was too much trouble for the Walford legend.

The evening included speed skating and ice hockey showcases, while the public skating session kept the fun going until 10pm with a guest DJ and prizes.

Throughout the day, the ice arena bear made several appearances.

People could enter a contest to name the mascot.

The bear was eventually called Snowy.

The Courier hailed the impressive facility

In the public bar, a framed poster of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky stood proudly alongside trophies won by the all-conquering Dundee Rockets in the 1980s.

The opening was a moment many believed would never happen.

The Courier said: “Joining Mr Key at the official opening were several more stalwarts of glory days gone by for ice hockey and skating in Dundee, many of whom admitted they feared this was a day that would never arrive.

“However, arrive it has in the shape of a building with a 60 by 30 metre Olympic-standard ice rink capable of accommodating all ice sports.

“Now the public are being urged to get their skates on and head to the newest attraction in town.

“The facilities awaiting them are certainly impressive.”

Councillor Charles Farquhar was there when the first brick was laid.

He said he was “over the moon”.

“It is good to see ice sports back in the city after eight years, and I think this will make a big difference to young and old alike in Dundee,” he said.

“What I would like to stress is that this is not a hockey arena, or a curling arena, or an arena catering only to one particular facet.

“It is an all-round excellent facility, which will be very good for Dundee.”

Ice arena became home of Dundee Stars

The ice rink provided daily public skating sessions.

In addition to recreational skating, there was curling and figure skating at competitive levels, alongside opportunities for junior and senior ice hockey.

It was a success story from day one.

It welcomed over 250,000 visitors in the first year.

It was second only to the Olympia Leisure Centre in terms of popularity.

The excitement increased with the return of top-tier ice hockey to Dundee.

Dundee Stars were founded in 2001.

Initially, only a handful of fans bought season tickets.

However, the team’s first season proved historic as they clinched both the British National League title and the play-offs under player-coach Tony Hand.

Stars games became big occasions.

Over the years the team grew its fanbase.

Young and old joined together to watch matches every Sunday.

A 2020 match against arch rivals Fife Flyers drew a full house of 2,400 fans.

Games remain a big draw in 2025.

What else has taken place at the venue?

Dundee Ice Arena has hosted a variety of events over the past 25 years, showcasing everything from combat sports to live music, karate and wrestling.

The venue hosted the WUKF World Karate Championships in both 2018 and 2023.

The event generated millions of pounds for the local economy.

A wrestling event in January 2017 featured grapple stars like Rey Mysterio, Drew Galloway, and Carlito, further boosting the arena’s reputation.

Additionally, it is home to Ice Dundee, which has developed some of the UK’s top figure skaters, under the guidance of legendary coaches Simon and Debi Briggs.

These included the highly-decorated six-time British champion Natasha McKay.

Simon and Debi turned Dundee into a figure skating powerhouse.

The couple still feel most at home on the rink – just like so many others do.

Even after 25 years, Dundee Ice Arena continues to thrive, offering public skating seven days a week and a full schedule of ice sports to match.

It remains hugely popular and still worth a butcher’s.