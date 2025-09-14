Post-match analysis: How clinical Dunfermline Athletic swept to victory over Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Post-match analysis: How clinical Dunfermline Athletic swept to victory over Arbroath

The Pars showed their strength in depth at Gayfield, where Jefferson Caceres continued to impress.

Dunfermline Athletic team-mates Andrew Tod and Zak Rudden hug.
Dunfermline had plenty to celebrate in their 5-0 victory over Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline swept Arbroath aside in a superb 5-0 victory on Saturday that manager Neil Lennon rated as the ‘most complete’ of his tenure.

Andrew Tod was the obvious hero with a hat-trick and an assist, but there were plenty of other stand-out performances in the visiting ranks at Gayfield.

Zak Rudden made it back-to-back goals in just his second appearance for the Pars and Rory MacLeod did likewise in his first appearance since recovering from an abscess in his throat.

The three goals in 17 second-half minutes had the away fans in raptures when they would have travelled with some concern about the Red Lichties being joint top of the Championship.

Courier Sport was on hand in Arbroath to analyse the action.

Dunfermline attacker Andrew Tod clutches the match ball and holds up three fingers following his hat-trick.
Andrew Tod’s hat-trick sent Dunfermline on their way to an impressive victory. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Clinical Pars

Dunfermline netted just two goals in Lennon’s seven matches in charge at the end of last season.

So, it was obvious that attack was one of his problems to solve this summer.

Without signing a striker, and with Chris Kane missing through injury, there were fears early on that it may be a lingering issue.

However, the arrival of Zak Rudden and the remarkable progress of Andrew Tod has given cause for optimism.

Tod’s hat-trick showed an uncanny knack for being in the right place at the right time.

Andrew Tod puts one finger in the air as Dunfermline team-mate Robbie Fraser helps him celebrate his third goal against Arbroath.
Andrew Tod (centre) completed his hat-trick inside an hour at Gayfield. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Lennon saluted the 19-year-old’s ‘football IQ’ in his post-match comments, but his movement, touch and growing physicality was matched also by finishing prowess.

The statistics show the Pars had 12 shots against Arbroath and put eight of them on target.

Of course, five of those finished in the back of the net.

With nine goals now from five games, the Fifers are third-top scorers in the Championship.

Combined with being the second best in goals conceded, that clinical edge in the final third augurs well.

Strength in depth

All managers want as strong a squad as possible.

However, Lennon has spoken of liking to work with a tight group of players.

That notwithstanding, Dunfermline certainly appear to have impressive strength in depth now after an extensive recruitment drive.

When Lennon sent on Chris Kane and Ewan Otoo with ten minutes remaining it was an indication of the options he now has.

Kane would previously have played whenever fit – or even nearly fit – as the Fifers pinned most of their hopes in attack on the ex-St Johnstone man.

Rory MacLeod sits on the knees of team-mates Josh Cooper and Robbie Fraser.
Rory MacLeod (centre) scored just five minutes after coming on for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And Otoo, who has attracted bids from clubs in England, has made over 100 appearances for the Fifers.

Chris Hamilton and Kane Ritchie-Hosler, hitherto regarded first picks, never made it onto the pitch.

And Matty Todd, Kieran Ngwenya, Keith Bray, Sam Fisher and Connor Young never even made it into the match-day squad.

Injuries and suspensions will always test the limits of a squad, but the Pars are now more robust than they have been for a long, long time.

Spotlight on Jefferson Caceres

When he made his debut as a second-half substitute in the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers, the maelstrom swirled around a stunned-looking Jefferson Caceres.

A rabbit caught in the headlights, a fish out of water.

The 23-year-old had only been in Scotland for a matter of days when he was thrown into the frenetic derby.

Fast forward three weeks and the Peruvian is fast becoming a vital cog in the Pars machine.

Jefferson Caceres bursts between two Arbroath players.
Jefferson Caceres (centre) was a constant threat for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The man signed for over £1 million by Sheffield United just seven months ago had a hand in Dunfermline’s first three goals against Arbroath.

On each occasion, it was his ability to find space in between the opposition defence and midfield that sparked danger.

For the first, he found Tod’s run. For the second, he kept possession in a tight space to allow Alfons Amade to send Rudden free on the left.

In the build-up to the third, benefiting from a break of the ball, his role was more fortuitous.

Jefferson Caceres gets a bouncing ball under control for Dunfermline against Arbroath.
Jefferson Caceres (left) was involved in Dunfermline’s first three goals against Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

But, again, he took up the kind of position that is a dream for team-mates looking to pick a forward pass – and a nightmare for defenders.

Tod’s hat-trick was the headline-grabber, and Rudden’s two assists and his second goal for Dunfermline were proof of what he can bring to the team.

Further back, Charlie Gilmour kept things ticking over and skipper Kyle Benedictus was magnificent in defence.

However, in Caceres, Dunfermline have someone who, on his day, will be a game-changer.

Conversation