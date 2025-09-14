Post-match analysis: How clinical Dunfermline Athletic swept to victory over Arbroath

Dunfermline swept Arbroath aside in a superb 5-0 victory on Saturday that manager Neil Lennon rated as the ‘most complete’ of his tenure.

Andrew Tod was the obvious hero with a hat-trick and an assist, but there were plenty of other stand-out performances in the visiting ranks at Gayfield.

Zak Rudden made it back-to-back goals in just his second appearance for the Pars and Rory MacLeod did likewise in his first appearance since recovering from an abscess in his throat.

The three goals in 17 second-half minutes had the away fans in raptures when they would have travelled with some concern about the Red Lichties being joint top of the Championship.

Courier Sport was on hand in Arbroath to analyse the action.

Clinical Pars

Dunfermline netted just two goals in Lennon’s seven matches in charge at the end of last season.

So, it was obvious that attack was one of his problems to solve this summer.

Without signing a striker, and with Chris Kane missing through injury, there were fears early on that it may be a lingering issue.

However, the arrival of Zak Rudden and the remarkable progress of Andrew Tod has given cause for optimism.

Tod’s hat-trick showed an uncanny knack for being in the right place at the right time.

Lennon saluted the 19-year-old’s ‘football IQ’ in his post-match comments, but his movement, touch and growing physicality was matched also by finishing prowess.

The statistics show the Pars had 12 shots against Arbroath and put eight of them on target.

Of course, five of those finished in the back of the net.

With nine goals now from five games, the Fifers are third-top scorers in the Championship.

Combined with being the second best in goals conceded, that clinical edge in the final third augurs well.

Strength in depth

All managers want as strong a squad as possible.

However, Lennon has spoken of liking to work with a tight group of players.

That notwithstanding, Dunfermline certainly appear to have impressive strength in depth now after an extensive recruitment drive.

When Lennon sent on Chris Kane and Ewan Otoo with ten minutes remaining it was an indication of the options he now has.

Kane would previously have played whenever fit – or even nearly fit – as the Fifers pinned most of their hopes in attack on the ex-St Johnstone man.

And Otoo, who has attracted bids from clubs in England, has made over 100 appearances for the Fifers.

Chris Hamilton and Kane Ritchie-Hosler, hitherto regarded first picks, never made it onto the pitch.

And Matty Todd, Kieran Ngwenya, Keith Bray, Sam Fisher and Connor Young never even made it into the match-day squad.

Injuries and suspensions will always test the limits of a squad, but the Pars are now more robust than they have been for a long, long time.

Spotlight on Jefferson Caceres

When he made his debut as a second-half substitute in the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers, the maelstrom swirled around a stunned-looking Jefferson Caceres.

A rabbit caught in the headlights, a fish out of water.

The 23-year-old had only been in Scotland for a matter of days when he was thrown into the frenetic derby.

Fast forward three weeks and the Peruvian is fast becoming a vital cog in the Pars machine.

The man signed for over £1 million by Sheffield United just seven months ago had a hand in Dunfermline’s first three goals against Arbroath.

On each occasion, it was his ability to find space in between the opposition defence and midfield that sparked danger.

For the first, he found Tod’s run. For the second, he kept possession in a tight space to allow Alfons Amade to send Rudden free on the left.

In the build-up to the third, benefiting from a break of the ball, his role was more fortuitous.

But, again, he took up the kind of position that is a dream for team-mates looking to pick a forward pass – and a nightmare for defenders.

Tod’s hat-trick was the headline-grabber, and Rudden’s two assists and his second goal for Dunfermline were proof of what he can bring to the team.

Further back, Charlie Gilmour kept things ticking over and skipper Kyle Benedictus was magnificent in defence.

However, in Caceres, Dunfermline have someone who, on his day, will be a game-changer.