Best pictures as Dundee United fans turn out in force for Aberdeen showdown

Thousands turned out as Dundee United welcomed Aberdeen to Tannadice.

The Mann family children, dressed in Dundee United colours, pose enthusiastically with Grandad Ronnie outside the club gates at Tannadice before the match.
The Mann family from Dundee brought big smiles and even bigger energy to Tannadice – all under the watchful eye of Grandad Ronnie.
By Mark Asquith & Kenny Smith

Thousands of Arabs turned out as Dundee United welcomed Aberdeen to Tannadice on Tuesday evening.

United hosted a struggling Aberdeen side under the lights.

The match finished 2-0 to United with goals from Ivan Dolcek and Bert Esselink sending the Tangerine army home with smiles on their faces.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture some of the best fan moments.

Three Dundee United fans, Ally, Kyle (11) and Al Garvie, smiling and giving thumbs up outside the Jerry Kerr Stand at Tannadice before the Aberdeen match at dusk.
Three generations of the Garvie family – Ally, Kyle ,11 and Al – were all smiles outside Tannadice as Dundee United fans soaked up the pre-match buzz.
Dundee United fans Pat Gillen and Dot Glen pose with arms raised outside the Jerry Kerr Stand at Tannadice ahead of the Dundee United v Aberdeen match.
Pat Gillen and Dot Glen from Dundee brought colour and passion to Tannadice as they cheered on United under the lights.
Dundee United fans Shauni Darling and her six-year-old son Karson wearing team colours and giving thumbs up outside the Jerry Kerr Stand at Tannadice.
Shauni Darling and six-year-old son Karson showed their true colours outside Tannadice ahead of kick-off.
Dundee United fan Robin Mitchell carries his son Cameron, 7, on his shoulders outside the Jerry Kerr Stand at Tannadice before the Aberdeen match.
Robin Mitchell and his seven-year-old son Cameron arrived in style for a night under the lights at Tannadice.
Dundee United fan Niall Donaldson with his children Lianah, 10, and Joshua, 7, smiling and giving thumbs up outside the club gates at Tannadice before the match against Aberdeen.
Niall Donaldson made the trip from Blairgowrie with daughter Lianah, 10, and son Joshua, 7 – all kitted out and ready for action at Tannadice.
Large Dundee United banners displayed by fans in the East Stand at Tannadice Park before the match against Aberdeen on September 23 2025.
Tifo time: The East Stand erupted in colour as Dundee United fans unveiled huge banners before kick-off against Aberdeen. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin smiling and raising his arms in celebration with fans after a 2-0 victory over Aberdeen at Tannadice on September 23 2025.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin saluted the home support after guiding his side to a 2-0 win over Aberdeen. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

