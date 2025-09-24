Sport Best pictures as Dundee United fans turn out in force for Aberdeen showdown Thousands turned out as Dundee United welcomed Aberdeen to Tannadice. The Mann family from Dundee brought big smiles and even bigger energy to Tannadice – all under the watchful eye of Grandad Ronnie. By Mark Asquith & Kenny Smith September 24 2025, 7:20am September 24 2025, 7:20am Share Best pictures as Dundee United fans turn out in force for Aberdeen showdown Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/5338405/dundee-united-aberdeen-dundee-photo-gallery/ Copy Link Thousands of Arabs turned out as Dundee United welcomed Aberdeen to Tannadice on Tuesday evening. United hosted a struggling Aberdeen side under the lights. The match finished 2-0 to United with goals from Ivan Dolcek and Bert Esselink sending the Tangerine army home with smiles on their faces. Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture some of the best fan moments. Three generations of the Garvie family – Ally, Kyle ,11 and Al – were all smiles outside Tannadice as Dundee United fans soaked up the pre-match buzz. Pat Gillen and Dot Glen from Dundee brought colour and passion to Tannadice as they cheered on United under the lights. Shauni Darling and six-year-old son Karson showed their true colours outside Tannadice ahead of kick-off. Robin Mitchell and his seven-year-old son Cameron arrived in style for a night under the lights at Tannadice. Niall Donaldson made the trip from Blairgowrie with daughter Lianah, 10, and son Joshua, 7 – all kitted out and ready for action at Tannadice. Tifo time: The East Stand erupted in colour as Dundee United fans unveiled huge banners before kick-off against Aberdeen. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin saluted the home support after guiding his side to a 2-0 win over Aberdeen. Image: Mark Scates/SNS