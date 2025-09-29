Hugh Grant to the fore in our photo gallery of Dunhill Links celebrities over the years

Famous celebrities will hit the fairways and sink some putts at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week.

Stars from the worlds of television, film and sports first graced the greens in the later years of the Dunhill Cup in the 1980s when it was played at St Andrews.

Since 2001, these celebrities have played across Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews when the tournament was expanded.

Ahead of the return of the tournament, we have taken a golfing trip down memory lane to remember some of those stars who have taken part.

How many will you remember?

Kevin Costner

Hollywood star Kevin Costner was in his own Field of Dreams at the Dunhill.

Dressed in a collar and tie in 2004, he reminded us how amateur golfers once looked.

Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff was arguably the finest footballer Europe has ever produced.

The former Ajax and Barcelona forward, who also managed both clubs, was a regular visitor to the tournament before his death aged 68 in March 2016.

Jamie Dornan

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan returned to the Carnoustie Links where he watched Paul Lawrie win the 1999 Open as a 17-year-old.

Dornan, who is a member of Royal Belfast, has been playing golf since the age of 11 and has returned time and again since making his Dunhill debut in 2014.

Michael Douglas

Basic Instinct actor Michael Douglas has been competing at the Dunhill since the 1990s when it was a one-day pro-am tournament prior to the main event.

During a visit in 1999, he introduced his then-girlfriend, Catherine Zeta-Jones, to the world of golf, and their romance flourished.

Douglas expressed his admiration for all three courses.

Chris Evans

TFI Friday host Chris Evans made his Dunhill debut in October 1999 and became a regular competitor as the competition evolved to the event it is today.

He won the team event with Nick Dougherty in 2014.

He was subsequently banned for life over allegations he lied about his handicap.

Hugh Grant

Notting Hill star Hugh Grant has become a long-time Dunhill favourite.

He made his debut in October 2001.

The star actor summed up the tournament by saying: “For the middle-aged golf addict like myself, this is like dying and going to golfing heaven.”

Dennis Hopper

American movie star Dennis Hopper, whose near-200 film career includes the acclaimed Easy Rider and Speed, played the Dunhill in 2006 and 2007.

The Hollywood rebel started playing golf in the 1990s.

Niall Horan

One Direction singer Niall Horan made his Dunhill debut in October 2016.

He played in 2016 and 2017.

The keen golfer has been a familiar face in St Andrews over the years.

Samuel L Jackson

Actor Samuel L Jackson has been playing the Dunhill since the 1990s.

He is known as Hollywood’s king of cool.

His flamboyant dress sense has been as eye-catching as his golf.

Don Johnson

Miami Vice legend Don Johnson played the Dunhill in 2002.

He was rarely seen without a cigarette.

The only thing missing was his signature white suit and slip-on shoes.

Vinnie Jones

Footballer-turned-film star Vinnie Jones was among the famous faces in 2019.

Jones took up golf after moving to Hollywood.

He loved puffing on a cigar while playing.

Michael Keaton

Batman star Michael Keaton played the Dunhill in October 1998.

The Dark Knight was a big draw for the crowds.

Michael Jordan

Basketball star Michael Jordan at the Old Course in October 1999.

He partnered Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia and Hollywood actor Michael Douglas.

Jodie Kidd

Jodie Kidd on the course at Carnoustie in September 2003.

The supermodel played in 2003, 2004 and 2005.

Kidd enjoyed nothing better than a pint of Guinness after a round.

Wladimir Klitschko

Boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko at Carnoustie in October 2017.

He loved all three courses.

“It’s fortunate I don’t play golf for a living, but St Andrews is the mecca of golf, and it’s an honour to play there with the pros,” he said.

Damian Lewis

Homeland star Damian Lewis played at the Dunhill in 2014.

“I absolutely loved playing Carnoustie,” he said.

Lewis said his childhood golfing hero was Seve Ballesteros.

Gary Lineker

Former England footballer Gary Lineker took part in 2001, 2002 and 2003.

He was joined by Match of the Day pundit Alan Hansen.

Lineker played off a handicap of four.

Bill Murray

Groundhog Day star Bill Murray takes a seat with spectators during the first round of the Dunhill Links at Carnoustie in October 2023.

He regularly performed random acts of kindness at the Dunhill.

In 2019 he handed out free hot dogs to walking scorers at Carnoustie.

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton has played golf since she was a child.

She competed in the Dunhill pro-am event in October 2023.

Kathryn is best-known for her role in Marvel’s Ant-Man movies.

Michael Phelps

Swimmer Michael Phelps with fans at St Andrews in 2012.

He stayed out of the water and sank an incredible 159 foot putt during the event.

The Kingsbarns putt at the sixth broke the prior televised record of 33 yards which was set by legendary broadcaster Terry Wogan at Gleneagles in 1981.

Dougray Scott

Dougray Scott has been a regular at the Dunhill tournament.

The former Auchmuty High School pupil started playing golf when he was six.

Justin Timberlake

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake showed off his swing at the 2019 event.

He played with English golfer Justin Rose.

He said: “These golf courses are on the list of classics, so to get to be here with one of my buddies has been a dream come true.”

Shane Warne

Shane Warne and Liz Hurley at Kingsbarns in 2012.

The cricket legend was part of the furniture at the Dunhill.

Warne died suddenly at the age of just 53 in Thailand in March 2022.

Luke Wilson

American actor Luke Wilson has always been popular at the Dunhill.

He said playing the Old Course felt like “being on hallowed ground”.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones played the Dunhill in October 2023.

She said it was a dream come true.

Zeta-Jones has been a passionate golfer for many years.

She is the final image in our gallery of famous faces at the Dunhill Links.