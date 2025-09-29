Hugh Grant to the fore in our photo gallery of Dunhill Links celebrities over the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hugh Grant to the fore in our photo gallery of Dunhill Links celebrities over the years

We look back at some of the celebrities from film, sport and TV who have graced the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship over the years.
Hugh Grant at Kingsbarns in 2011.
Image: DC Thomson.

Famous celebrities will hit the fairways and sink some putts at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week.

Stars from the worlds of television, film and sports first graced the greens in the later years of the Dunhill Cup in the 1980s when it was played at St Andrews.

Since 2001, these celebrities have played across Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews when the tournament was expanded.

Ahead of the return of the tournament, we have taken a golfing trip down memory lane to remember some of those stars who have taken part.

How many will you remember?

Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner golfing at Kingsbarns.
Image: DC Thomson.

Hollywood star Kevin Costner was in his own Field of Dreams at the Dunhill.

Dressed in a collar and tie in 2004, he reminded us how amateur golfers once looked.

Johan Cruyff

Footballer Johan Cruyff at Carnoustie golf links.
Image: DC Thomson.

Johan Cruyff was arguably the finest footballer Europe has ever produced.

The former Ajax and Barcelona forward, who also managed both clubs, was a regular visitor to the tournament before his death aged 68 in March 2016.

Jamie Dornan

50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan with a golf club.
Image: DC Thomson.

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan returned to the Carnoustie Links where he watched Paul Lawrie win the 1999 Open as a 17-year-old.

Dornan, who is a member of Royal Belfast, has been playing golf since the age of 11 and has returned time and again since making his Dunhill debut in 2014.

Michael Douglas

Actor Michael Douglas smiling in Carnoustie.
Image: DC Thomson.

Basic Instinct actor Michael Douglas has been competing at the Dunhill since the 1990s when it was a one-day pro-am tournament prior to the main event.

During a visit in 1999, he introduced his then-girlfriend, Catherine Zeta-Jones, to the world of golf, and their romance flourished.

Douglas expressed his admiration for all three courses.

Chris Evans

TFI Friday host Chris Evans golfing at St Andrews.
Image: DC Thomson.

TFI Friday host Chris Evans made his Dunhill debut in October 1999 and became a regular competitor as the competition evolved to the event it is today.

He won the team event with Nick Dougherty in 2014.

He was subsequently banned for life over allegations he lied about his handicap.

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant with fans in St Andrews.
Image: DC Thomson.

Notting Hill star Hugh Grant has become a long-time Dunhill favourite.

He made his debut in October 2001.

The star actor summed up the tournament by saying: “For the middle-aged golf addict like myself, this is like dying and going to golfing heaven.”

Dennis Hopper

Easy Rider and Speed star Dennis Hopper golfing.
Image: DC Thomson.

American movie star Dennis Hopper, whose near-200 film career includes the acclaimed Easy Rider and Speed, played the Dunhill in 2006 and 2007.

The Hollywood rebel started playing golf in the 1990s.

Niall Horan

Niall Horan at St Andrews.
Image: DC Thomson.

One Direction singer Niall Horan made his Dunhill debut in October 2016.

He played in 2016 and 2017.

The keen golfer has been a familiar face in St Andrews over the years.

Samuel L Jackson

Die Hard 3 star Samuel L Jackson golfing in Kingsbarns.
Image: DC Thomson.

Actor Samuel L Jackson has been playing the Dunhill since the 1990s.

He is known as Hollywood’s king of cool.

His flamboyant dress sense has been as eye-catching as his golf.

Don Johnson

Don Johnston at the Old Course.
Image: DC Thomson.

Miami Vice legend Don Johnson played the Dunhill in 2002.

He was rarely seen without a cigarette.

The only thing missing was his signature white suit and slip-on shoes.

Vinnie Jones

Vinnie Jones golfing.
Image: SNS.

Footballer-turned-film star Vinnie Jones was among the famous faces in 2019.

Jones took up golf after moving to Hollywood.

He loved puffing on a cigar while playing.

Michael Keaton

Batman hero Michael Keaton golfing.
Image: Shutterstock.

Batman star Michael Keaton played the Dunhill in October 1998.

The Dark Knight was a big draw for the crowds.

Michael Jordan

Basketball hero Michael Jordan golfing at St Andrews.
Image: DC Thomson.

Basketball star Michael Jordan at the Old Course in October 1999.

He partnered Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia and Hollywood actor Michael Douglas.

Jodie Kidd

Jodie Kidd having coffee.
Image: DC Thomson.

Jodie Kidd on the course at Carnoustie in September 2003.

The supermodel played in 2003, 2004 and 2005.

Kidd enjoyed nothing better than a pint of Guinness after a round.

Wladimir Klitschko

Boxer Klitschko hitting a ball off a golf tee in Carnoustie.
Image: SNS.

Boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko at Carnoustie in October 2017.

He loved all three courses.

“It’s fortunate I don’t play golf for a living, but St Andrews is the mecca of golf, and it’s an honour to play there with the pros,” he said.

Damian Lewis

Damian Lewis golfing at St Andrews.
Image: DC Thomson.

Homeland star Damian Lewis played at the Dunhill in 2014.

“I absolutely loved playing Carnoustie,” he said.

Lewis said his childhood golfing hero was Seve Ballesteros.

Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker dancing at Carnoustie.
Image: DC Thomson.

Former England footballer Gary Lineker took part in 2001, 2002 and 2003.

He was joined by Match of the Day pundit Alan Hansen.

Lineker played off a handicap of four.

Bill Murray

Bill Murray golfing at Carnoustie.
Image: DC Thomson.

Groundhog Day star Bill Murray takes a seat with spectators during the first round of the Dunhill Links at Carnoustie in October 2023.

He regularly performed random acts of kindness at the Dunhill.

In 2019 he handed out free hot dogs to walking scorers at Carnoustie.

Kathryn Newton

Ant-Man star Kathryn Newton golfing in Scotland.
Image: DC Thomson.

Kathryn Newton has played golf since she was a child.

She competed in the Dunhill pro-am event in October 2023.

Kathryn is best-known for her role in Marvel’s Ant-Man movies.

Michael Phelps

Image: DC Thomson.

Swimmer Michael Phelps with fans at St Andrews in 2012.

He stayed out of the water and sank an incredible 159 foot putt during the event.

The Kingsbarns putt at the sixth broke the prior televised record of 33 yards which was set by legendary broadcaster Terry Wogan at Gleneagles in 1981.

Dougray Scott

Image: DC Thomson.

Dougray Scott has been a regular at the Dunhill tournament.

The former Auchmuty High School pupil started playing golf when he was six.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake at Carnoustie.
Image: DC Thomson.

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake showed off his swing at the 2019 event.

He played with English golfer Justin Rose.

He said: “These golf courses are on the list of classics, so to get to be here with one of my buddies has been a dream come true.”

Shane Warne

Image: DC Thomson.

Shane Warne and Liz Hurley at Kingsbarns in 2012.

The cricket legend was part of the furniture at the Dunhill.

Warne died suddenly at the age of just 53 in Thailand in March 2022.

Luke Wilson

Image: DC Thomson.

American actor Luke Wilson has always been popular at the Dunhill.

He said playing the Old Course felt like “being on hallowed ground”.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Image: DC Thomson.

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones played the Dunhill in October 2023.

She said it was a dream come true.

Zeta-Jones has been a passionate golfer for many years.

She is the final image in our gallery of famous faces at the Dunhill Links.

Conversation