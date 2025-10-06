Gallery of snooker legends in Dundee stars Alex Higgins, Stephen Hendry and Dennis Taylor

Every shot tells a story in our picture gallery of snooker in Dundee.

We’ve unearthed a treasure trove of images featuring legendary figures like Alex Higgins, Steve Davis, Dennis Taylor, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan.

These snooker icons are pictured alongside local league players, amateurs and iconic snooker halls.

Grab your cue and see how many of these faces you can recognise.

The Hurricane

Alex Higgins played several exhibition matches against members of the Dundee Masonic Club at South Tay Street in February 1973.

The Hurricane won the world title in 1972 at his first attempt against John Spencer.

Maryfield Snooker Hall

People waiting outside the Maryfield Snooker Hall in Mains Loan in April 1981.

The hall was run by “Godfather” Willie Brown and is now home to Kanzen Karate.

Steve Davis and Alex Higgins

Steve Davis and Alex Higgins were two of the sport’s biggest names.

In October 1981 they played at the Caird Hall where Higgins thrashed Davis 8-1 in front of 1,000 people who paid £8.50 and £6 to watch the match.

Douglas Community Centre

A group of girls playing snooker at Douglas Community Centre in January 1983.

They were Rosemary Crawley, Jeannie Whyte, Lorraine Nelson, Ann Crighton, Elaine Caithness, Elaine Anderson, Amanda Low, Arlene Ogg and Michelle West.

Auld Enemy match

Scots Jim Donnelly, Matt Gibson and Eddie Sinclair faced England’s Steve Davis, Tony Knowles and Tony Meo in a charity snooker international.

The event took place at the Caird Hall in April 1984.

Just a month later, Davis clinched the world title for a third time.

Broughty Ferry Sports and Leisure Centre

Broughty Ferry Sports and Leisure Centre opened in Queen Street in July 1984.

The game was bigger than golf and football at the time.

Lochee Polysport

The new snooker lounge at Polysport in Lochee opened in February 1985.

Located in a former jute warehouse, Polysport featured “four glass-backed squash courts, a fully equipped gym, sunbeds, shower facilities and a spacious area for fitness and karate classes”.

Menzieshill Community Centre

A trophy presentation at Menzieshill Community Centre in October 1985.

Kevin Mitchell, left, was the winner and runner-up was John McNamee, right.

Tivoli opening

Davie Duff, Joe McGrath, Bobby Glennie, John Virgo, Davie Dodds, Stuart Nivison, Henry Main and Raymond Romantschuk in January 1986.

It was the opening of the Tivoli Snooker Club in Bonnybank Road.

Virgo won the 1979 UK Championship.

Fit for a king

King Charles played snooker at Menzieshill Community Centre in 1986.

Charles – plain old Prince Charles back then – arrived in Menzieshill in March 1986 to view projects financed by the Royal Jubilee Trust and Prince’s Trust.

Frames

The opening of Frames Snooker Club in Castle Street in March 1987.

Lord Provost Tom Mitchell cut the ribbon.

The Gulistan

The Gulistan Indian restaurant in Broughty Ferry had a snooker room upstairs.

Patrons could savour a curry followed by a few frames.

Stephen Hendry

Stephen Hendry performed the official opening of the newly-refurbished William Hill betting shop in Dundee’s Seagate in February 1991.

Hendry won seven world titles and reached one other final in the 1990s.

Snooker scoreboard

Callum McHardy was marketing manager with Dundee’s Timeframe Technology.

He was showing off a state-of-the-art pool and snooker scoreboard that was unveiled by the Kilspindie Road firm in August 1992.

Dennis Taylor

Dennis Taylor entertained the crowds at Toyota dealer Dickson’s with an exhibition at the Wester Gourdie showroom in May 1994.

Taylor created the most famous moment in the history of the sport when he potted the final black in the 1985 final against Steve Davis.

Snooker masterclass

Stephen Hendry signing copies of his new book at James Thin in November 1995.

Between 1992 and 1996, Hendry was untouchable as he won five successive world crowns and continued to break the hearts of Jimmy White fans.

Hustlers

Hustlers Snooker and Pool Hall in North Lindsay Street in July 2002.

The building is now home to Beat Generator.

Our friend Den

Dennis Taylor before an exhibition at Hustlers in September 2002.

David Robertson, Gary McGhee and Paul Lynch got the chance to play him.

The Old Mill

Marc and Ryan Fleming receiving a sports council cheque for £275 from Councillor Richard McCready in September 2007.

The brothers now own the Shotz Snooker and Pool Club.

Charity auction

Shaun Murphy and Stephen Hendry took part in a charity event at the Landmark Hotel in March 2012 in aid of the Kean Children’s Fund.

They played a frame against charity auction winners Dave Doig and Stuart Smith.

Willie Thorne

Willie Thorne was master of ceremonies at the Landmark Hotel.

Thorne won the Mercantile Credit Classic in 1985.

John Parrott

John Parrott taking part in a Dundee Rotary Club charity event in October 2014.

Parrott played members of the audience.

Jimmy White

Jimmy White at the Tivoli in December 2016.

Punters drawn from a raffle played a frame against the Whirlwind.

All money went to the Maggie’s Centre.

Ken Doherty

The 1997 world champion Ken Doherty at the Tivoli in February 2018.

The exhibition raised money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The Nugget

Six-time world champion Steve Davis at the Tivoli in November 2018.

The game was dominated by Davis in the 1980s.

The Rocket

Ronnie O’Sullivan at the Gardyne Theatre in July 2022.

Jack Borwick from Fife was among those who took on the seven-time champion.

Mark Allen

The 2018 Masters champion Mark Allen visited the Tivoli in August 2022.

He took on members of the public across 10 frames for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Shaun Murphy and Stan Moody

Shaun Murphy and Stan Moody behind the bar at the Tivoli in June 2023.

They were taking part in a charity exhibition for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Murphy is the Masters champion.

John Higgins

John Higgins arrived at the Tivoli in April 2024 for a 10-frame exhibition.

The four-time world champion hit two maximum 147 breaks during the event.

Leaving a lasting impression, he also took the time to sign the table, ensuring his legacy would be remembered at the Bonnybank Road venue.

It’s the final image in our gallery.