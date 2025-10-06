Gallery of snooker legends in Dundee stars Alex Higgins, Stephen Hendry and Dennis Taylor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport
Sport

Gallery of snooker legends in Dundee stars Alex Higgins, Stephen Hendry and Dennis Taylor

Grab your cue as we celebrate Dundee's history with the sport - from local players to legends like Ronnie O'Sullivan. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Dennis Taylor and club members lean over a table at Riley Snooker Club in March 1995.
Dennis Taylor at Riley Snooker Club in March 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

Every shot tells a story in our picture gallery of snooker in Dundee.

We’ve unearthed a treasure trove of images featuring legendary figures like Alex Higgins, Steve Davis, Dennis Taylor, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan.

These snooker icons are pictured alongside local league players, amateurs and iconic snooker halls.

Grab your cue and see how many of these faces you can recognise.

The Hurricane

Alex Higgins at Dundee Masonic Club clubrooms. Image: DC Thomson.

Alex Higgins played several exhibition matches against members of the Dundee Masonic Club at South Tay Street in February 1973.

The Hurricane won the world title in 1972 at his first attempt against John Spencer.

Maryfield Snooker Hall

A group of locals outside the snooker hall. Image: DC Thomson.

People waiting outside the Maryfield Snooker Hall in Mains Loan in April 1981.

The hall was run by “Godfather” Willie Brown and is now home to Kanzen Karate.

Steve Davis and Alex Higgins

Higgins and Davis have a cup of tea backstage in October 1981. Image: DC Thomson.

Steve Davis and Alex Higgins were two of the sport’s biggest names.

In October 1981 they played at the Caird Hall where Higgins thrashed Davis 8-1 in front of 1,000 people who paid £8.50 and £6 to watch the match.

Douglas Community Centre

The girls take to the green baize in Douglas. Image: DC Thomson.

A group of girls playing snooker at Douglas Community Centre in January 1983.

They were Rosemary Crawley, Jeannie Whyte, Lorraine Nelson, Ann Crighton, Elaine Caithness, Elaine Anderson, Amanda Low, Arlene Ogg and Michelle West.

Auld Enemy match

The Scotland and England teams before the match. Image: DC Thomson.

Scots Jim Donnelly, Matt Gibson and Eddie Sinclair faced England’s Steve Davis, Tony Knowles and Tony Meo in a charity snooker international.

The event took place at the Caird Hall in April 1984.

Just a month later, Davis clinched the world title for a third time.

Broughty Ferry Sports and Leisure Centre

How the Queen Street venue looked in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Broughty Ferry Sports and Leisure Centre opened in Queen Street in July 1984.

The game was bigger than golf and football at the time.

Lochee Polysport

Snooker action in Lochee in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

The new snooker lounge at Polysport in Lochee opened in February 1985.

Located in a former jute warehouse, Polysport featured “four glass-backed squash courts, a fully equipped gym, sunbeds, shower facilities and a spacious area for fitness and karate classes”.

Menzieshill Community Centre

Presentation of snooker trophies in October 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

A trophy presentation at Menzieshill Community Centre in October 1985.

Kevin Mitchell, left, was the winner and runner-up was John McNamee, right.

Tivoli opening

The Tivoli snooker hall was a former cinema. Image: DC Thomson.

Davie Duff, Joe McGrath, Bobby Glennie, John Virgo, Davie Dodds, Stuart Nivison, Henry Main and Raymond Romantschuk in January 1986.

It was the opening of the Tivoli Snooker Club in Bonnybank Road.

Virgo won the 1979 UK Championship.

Fit for a king

Charles tries his hand at snooker in March 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

King Charles played snooker at Menzieshill Community Centre in 1986.

Charles – plain old Prince Charles back then – arrived in Menzieshill in March 1986 to view projects financed by the Royal Jubilee Trust and Prince’s Trust.

Frames

Opening of Frames Snooker Club in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

The opening of Frames Snooker Club in Castle Street in March 1987.

Lord Provost Tom Mitchell cut the ribbon.

The Gulistan

The snooker room in March 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

The Gulistan Indian restaurant in Broughty Ferry had a snooker room upstairs.

Patrons could savour a curry followed by a few frames.

Stephen Hendry

Hendry surrounded by fans. Image: DC Thomson.

Stephen Hendry performed the official opening of the newly-refurbished William Hill betting shop in Dundee’s Seagate in February 1991.

Hendry won seven world titles and reached one other final in the 1990s.

Snooker scoreboard

Callum McHardy in August 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

Callum McHardy was marketing manager with Dundee’s Timeframe Technology.

He was showing off a state-of-the-art pool and snooker scoreboard that was unveiled by the Kilspindie Road firm in August 1992.

Dennis Taylor

Norman Dickson and Dennis Taylor. Image: DC Thomson.

Dennis Taylor entertained the crowds at Toyota dealer Dickson’s with an exhibition at the Wester Gourdie showroom in May 1994.

Taylor created the most famous moment in the history of the sport when he potted the final black in the 1985 final against Steve Davis.

Snooker masterclass

Stephen Hendry was a big hit with fans of all ages. Image: DC Thomson.

Stephen Hendry signing copies of his new book at James Thin in November 1995.

Between 1992 and 1996, Hendry was untouchable as he won five successive world crowns and continued to break the hearts of Jimmy White fans.

Hustlers

Manageress Theresa Cattigan at the club. Image: DC Thomson.

Hustlers Snooker and Pool Hall in North Lindsay Street in July 2002.

The building is now home to Beat Generator.

Our friend Den

Dennis Taylor with David Robertson, Gary McGhee and Paul Lynch. Image: DC Thomson.

Dennis Taylor before an exhibition at Hustlers in September 2002.

David Robertson, Gary McGhee and Paul Lynch got the chance to play him.

The Old Mill

Marc and Ryan with Richard McCready. Image: DC Thomson.

Marc and Ryan Fleming receiving a sports council cheque for £275 from Councillor Richard McCready in September 2007.

The brothers now own the Shotz Snooker and Pool Club.

Charity auction

Shaun Murphy, Dave Doig, Stephen Hendry and Stuart Smith. Image: DC Thomson.

Shaun Murphy and Stephen Hendry took part in a charity event at the Landmark Hotel in March 2012 in aid of the Kean Children’s Fund.

They played a frame against charity auction winners Dave Doig and Stuart Smith.

Willie Thorne

Thorne calling the action in March 2012. Image: DC Thomson.

Willie Thorne was master of ceremonies at the Landmark Hotel.

Thorne won the Mercantile Credit Classic in 1985.

John Parrott

Parrott won the world title in 1991. Image: DC Thomson.

John Parrott taking part in a Dundee Rotary Club charity event in October 2014.

Parrott played members of the audience.

Jimmy White

Jimmy White alongside his first opponent, Dave McLaren. Image: DC Thomson.

Jimmy White at the Tivoli in December 2016.

Punters drawn from a raffle played a frame against the Whirlwind.

All money went to the Maggie’s Centre.

Ken Doherty

Ken Doherty at the table before the event. Image: DC Thomson.

The 1997 world champion Ken Doherty at the Tivoli in February 2018.

The exhibition raised money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The Nugget

Dave Cumming, Steve Davis and Paul Cochrane. Image: Andy Hall.

Six-time world champion Steve Davis at the Tivoli in November 2018.

The game was dominated by Davis in the 1980s.

The Rocket

Fife teenager Jack Borwick faced Ronnie O’Sullivan. Image: Suzanne Borwick.

Ronnie O’Sullivan at the Gardyne Theatre in July 2022.

Jack Borwick from Fife was among those who took on the seven-time champion.

Mark Allen

Mark Allen and Dundee snooker player Kris Inglis. Image: Supplied.

The 2018 Masters champion Mark Allen visited the Tivoli in August 2022.

He took on members of the public across 10 frames for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Shaun Murphy and Stan Moody

Murphy and Moody with staff. Image: Supplied.

Shaun Murphy and Stan Moody behind the bar at the Tivoli in June 2023.

They were taking part in a charity exhibition for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Murphy is the Masters champion.

John Higgins

John Higgins arrived at the Tivoli in April 2024 for a 10-frame exhibition.

The four-time world champion hit two maximum 147 breaks during the event.

Leaving a lasting impression, he also took the time to sign the table, ensuring his legacy would be remembered at the Bonnybank Road venue.

It’s the final image in our gallery.

More from Sport

Adil Aouchiche puts Aberdeen 2-0 up against Dundee. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee lacked fight, heart and desire in Aberdeen defeat - they got…
2
Vicko Sevelj pushes forward down the flank
LEE WILKIE: Why one point from the last six is unacceptable for this Dundee…
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Neil Lennon explains decision to make Alfons Amade stand-in Dunfermline captain
Amar Fatah in full flow
Dundee United ace OUT of international squad as Jim Goodwin sounds clear warning
Louis Lloyd during a training session.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives big Louis Lloyd comeback update
Krisztian Keresztes levelled the scores
Krisztian Keresztes in ‘scared’ theory as Dundee United wilt under favourites tag
Aberdeen celebrate as Dundee capitulate. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT
What was Steven Pressley's game plan in Dundee's thumping by Aberdeen and how did…
7
Alfons Amade wears the captain's armband in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
How Alfons Amade reacted to being made Dunfermline Athletic captain
Strathie Clan welcomed fellow unified rugby players to Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Great pictures as Strathmore Trust unified rugby tournament is a Forfar winner
Josh McPake coming out of the tunnel.
St Johnstone captain Jason Holt delivers Josh McPake creative burden warning

Conversation