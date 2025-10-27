Dundee fan charged after ‘running onto pitch’ during game at Falkirk

A Dundee supporter has been charged after he “ran onto the pitch” during Saturday’s match against Falkirk.

The man was detained by stewards and police at the end of the clash at Falkirk Stadium, with images showing him being placed in handcuffs on the pitch.

The incident came after several missiles were thrown towards Falkirk goalkeeper Scott Bain – a former Dundee player – during the second half of the match.

Bain was seen holding a cup that had been thrown onto the field, while the referee later removed a glass bottle from the playing surface.

Dundee FC has condemned the actions of sections of their away support, saying the club are working with Police Scotland to identify those responsible for the “unwelcome scenes”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At the conclusion of the Falkirk v Dundee fixture on Saturday, 25 October, 2025, a spectator ran onto the pitch and was escorted off by stewards.

“A male has been charged in connection with the incident and has been reported to the procurator fiscal.”