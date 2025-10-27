Sport Dundee fan charged after ‘running onto pitch’ during game at Falkirk The incident came after several missiles were thrown towards Falkirk goalkeeper Scott Bain. By James Simpson October 27 2025, 3:29pm October 27 2025, 3:29pm Share Dundee fan charged after ‘running onto pitch’ during game at Falkirk Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/5359585/dundee-supporter-charged-falkirk-stadium/ Copy Link A fan is led off the pitch by police. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group A Dundee supporter has been charged after he “ran onto the pitch” during Saturday’s match against Falkirk. The man was detained by stewards and police at the end of the clash at Falkirk Stadium, with images showing him being placed in handcuffs on the pitch. The incident came after several missiles were thrown towards Falkirk goalkeeper Scott Bain – a former Dundee player – during the second half of the match. Bain was seen holding a cup that had been thrown onto the field, while the referee later removed a glass bottle from the playing surface. Former Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain picks up a cup thrown at him from the away end. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Dundee FC has condemned the actions of sections of their away support, saying the club are working with Police Scotland to identify those responsible for the “unwelcome scenes”. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At the conclusion of the Falkirk v Dundee fixture on Saturday, 25 October, 2025, a spectator ran onto the pitch and was escorted off by stewards. “A male has been charged in connection with the incident and has been reported to the procurator fiscal.”