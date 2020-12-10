Rangers – In the Black & White era as you have never seen before

Lying in newspaper archives for 50, 60 or 70 years, a new book brings together hundreds of never-before-seen photos of the likes of George Young, Jim Baxter, Ally McCoist, Willie Woodburn, Eric Caldow and Davie Cooper.

Rangers Football Club has a history that makes them the most trophy-laden club in any of the major European footballing nations. Rangers, in the black and white era, were the measure all other clubs strived to live up to.

All of the photographs in this book were taken in those great days of the past.

The Rangers have a rightness, a worth, a properness about them that has been building for six or seven generations. Indeed, since Moses McNeil was a boy.

There was a collective mind-set among those who made Rangers what Rangers must be.

Much of this is founded upon the ideals laid down by Mr William Wilton, then Mr William Struth after him.

Second best wasn’t nearly good enough.

Even winning by a narrow margin wasn’t good enough. Rangers Football Club became a dreadnought that carried all before it.

Any opposition was outgunned, any show of defiance was met with a display of power.

The players who became known as “Rangers greats” were strong in mind and body.

Any player who considered themselves a Rangers player had to ask himself: am I one of the weak or one of the strong? There could be only one answer.

Rangers are the strong. Rangers are the strongest.

The above is an attempt to explain Rangers, and what it means to be a Rangers fan.

But words can only take you so far. Rangers – In The Black & White Era sets out to display what those words mean.

You will have seen many old Rangers photos. This book, however, shows photos that haven’t previously been published.

Most have lain in newspaper archives for 50, 60 or 70 years.

Some were used in newspapers and magazines shortly after being taken, but many were never even developed from negatives.

They lay hidden until someone came along looking for them.

The photos will invoke nostalgia. These are the players you grew up watching, and the players your father and grandfather saw.

If even one of the photos makes you say, “I was there, I remember him, I remember when that happened, I remember when Ibrox looked like that”, then the book will have done its job.

This is a book for Rangers men and Rangers women. The aim is to show what it was to follow The Rangers, be a Ranger, and understand The Rangers in the black & white era.

There are photos of Ibrox you won’t have seen before. The old ground, with all its traditions, is an important part of what Rangers mean.

There are photos of Mr Struth, and an examination of his methods.

There are photos of John Greig and an analysis of why he is termed the “Greatest ever Ranger”.

There are photos of Jim Baxter and an in-depth look at why an older supporter will tell you there was never another like Slim Jim.

There is an entire chapter full of photos and insight into why The Iron Curtain was the most formidable footballing edifice that has ever strode on to a Scottish football pitch.

There is an sweat-stained look at the methods and philosophy that always made The Rangers the fittest and the strongest team in Scotland.

The book also holds the biggest collection of Rangers team photos (and an explanation of why they always had that “Rangers” look) that has ever been assembled in one book.

There pictures of the legends — George Young, Willie Woodburn, Willie Waddell, Alan Morton (and hundreds more) that you won’t have seen anywhere before.

There’s not a team like the Glasgow Rangers. And there has never been a book about The Glasgow Rangers like this.

