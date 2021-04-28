Brechin boss Michael Paton calls on players to resolve ‘club 42’ issue on park

Brechin boss Michael Paton has called on his players to resolve the ‘club 42’ issue out on the park after they secured their first win in six months.

City will be confirmed as Scottish football’s bottom side if they fail to beat visitors Annan Athletic at Glebe Park on Thursday night.

That will heighten a legal wrangle with the SPFL over the validity of a pyramid play-off – with Highland League and Lowland League champions Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts waiting to see if they will be offered the chance to win a place in League Two.

© Paul Reid

However, after watching his side beat second bottom Cowdenbeath 2-0 on Tuesday, Paton has urged his players to keep on fighting for survival.

City need to win all three of their remaining games and hope that Cowdenbeath lose their remaining two but Paton remains confident they can escape.

“We have absolutely no control over what happens off the park,” said Paton. “But we do have a say on what happens on it.

© SNS Group

“That’s why we have to keep fighting. As soon as you lose belief in yourself then the game is lost.

“I don’t feel we’ve lost the belief and that’s so important right now.

“I don’t want us to become club 42. No-one at the club wants that to happen.

“The players have been hurting badly. That’s why I was absolutely delighted to see them finally experience that ‘winning feeling’ on Tuesday.

“I hope that now gives them a bit of momentum to build on and we’ll absolutely be approaching Thursday’s game with Annan as one we can win.”

Paton has had the unenviable task of trying steer City out of trouble this term in his first season as a manager.

Youngest manager

At 32, he is the youngest manager in Scottish football by some considerable distance but he’s absolutely determined to succeed.

“I honestly believe when we have our experienced players out on the pitch that we can be successful,” added Paton. “The Cowdenbeath game was the first time I’ve had almost everybody fit and available.

“We’ve had to put up with a lot this season – injuries, players calling off due to work and two who had to sit it out because their wife or girlfriend was due to give birth on matchday.

“As a human being you have to be sensitive and understanding. Absolutely none of my players are penalised for circumstances beyond their control.

“I know they’ll battle for me and give their very best to get Brechin out of this and that’s good enough for me.”