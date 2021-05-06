Nicky Low keen to become ‘crowd-pleaser’ after securing new two-year deal at Arbroath

Nicky Low is aiming to become a crowd-pleaser at Arbroath next season after netting a two-year contract with the Angus side.

The former Dundee and Aberdeen star has agreed a deal until 2023 after a successful loan spell from Lowland League club East Stirlingshire.

Low played a pivotal role in the final six games to help secure Championship football at Gayfield for the third successive year.

‘Buzzing for next season’

And while he had offers from other clubs, Low is determined to to turn out in front of the Arbroath supporters next year and repay them for their support on social media.

“Im absolutely buzzing for next season and really hope the fans get back into games,” said Low.

“I’m a passionate player who gives his all on the pitch but I’m also one of them. I’m just as happy to jump about celebrating with my pals at a game as a supporter as I am playing.”

“The Arbroath fans have been great with me already and they haven’t even seen me play in person.

“I’ve read their tweets and seen their messages and they’ve made me feel really welcome at their club.

“I’ve always had a good rapport with fans. I’m a passionate player who gives his all on the pitch but I’m also one of them.

Looking forward to the next couple of years 🙌🏻⚽️ https://t.co/WnJkeH0jlh — Nicky Low (@Nicky_low18) May 6, 2021

“I’m just as happy to jump about celebrating with my pals at a game as a supporter as I am playing.

“Football means everything to me and when I’m not playing, I’m watching.

“When I’m on the park I give my all and I’d love nothing more than to celebrate with Arbroath fans at a game next season.

© SNS Group

“They’ll give the players a real lift and hopefully we can give them a lift by producing on the park.

“To me fans and a football club go hand-in-hand – it’s the perfect partnership – and I’m really determined to build up a strong relationship with the Arbroath fans.”

© SNS Group

Low will make the 242-mile round trip from his Greenock home to Arbroath every second week for games next week.

However, he’s happy to clock up the miles after revealing he almost quit the game two years ago – at the age of 27 – due to niggling injuries.

“I don’t feel Arbroath have had the credit they deserve for what they have achieved over the last three seasons.”

“The travelling was always going to be a consideration for me because I have a little girl at home,” added Low. “I had other offers but as soon as Dick Campbell made it clear he wanted me at Arbroath my mind was set.

“They are a very well-run club and, like me, the gaffer is very ambitious.

“I don’t feel Arbroath have had the credit they deserve for what they have achieved over the last three seasons.

‘I don’t want to stand still’

“To stay in this league, as a part-time club, for three years-in-a-row is a massive achievement.

“I’ve seen some people saying we shouldn’t be in this league and wondering how we are managing to stay up but it’s down to the performances on the park.

Could this be a crucial goal at both ends of the #SPFL Championship? Nicky Low’s equaliser hauls #Arbroath back level at 2-2 at half-time after Dunfermline earned an early 2-goal lead. Still all to play for in both promotion & relegation issues.#DAFC #COYP pic.twitter.com/VGz34RsbNE — Capital City Press (@CCP_sport) April 24, 2021

“Next season is going to be even harder. The full-time teams will be hoping they can have thousands of fans back cheering them on and they’ll keep building.

“But I don’t want to stand still and neither does the gaffer. I’ll do everything I can to make the club successful.”

© SNS Group

Signal of intent

Arbroath manager Campbell believes the capture of Low is a signal of intent.

“I’ve known Nicky for years because I had him on loan from Aberdeen when I was Forfar manager,” said Campbell. “I’ve always known he was a talent and I’m thrilled to have him at Arbroath.

© SNS Group

“He had offers from elsewhere but the club have shown real ambition to sign him.

“I’m looking to add real quality to the squad this year and I hope I can bring in five or six new players to freshen things up.”