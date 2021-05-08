Montrose 2 Morton 1: Graham Webster’s stunning volley gives Angus side advantage in Championship play-off showdown with Morton

Graham Webster’s stunning volley made it advantage Montrose in their Championship play-off semi-final with Morton.

Webster struck in 77 minutes to add to a Russell McLean effort as the Angus side bounced back from going 1-0 down to an early Gary Oliver effort.

They now take a 2-1 lead down to Greenock on Tuesday night bidding to book their place in a play-off final against Airdrieonians or Cove Rangers.

Montrose star Sean Dillon urged his team-mates to ‘seize the moment’ in the build up to this game.

It was the third time they’d qualified for play-offs in four years and Stewart Petrie’s were aiming to join Angus rivals Arbroath in the Championship.

Early goal

However, the Links Park side got off the worst possible start as they fell a goal behind in just four minutes.

Kalvin Orsi found Oliver in space inside the 18-yard box and he beat Montrose keeper at the near post with a low ten-yard strike.

At this point, Montrose looked like they were going to be out-muscled from the tie by a physical Ton side.

With a swirling wind making it tough for Montrose to get the ball down and play their normal passing game, Morton were overpowering them.

Luckily for Montrose, the visitors were failing to create many clear-cut chances and their lack of creativity opened the door for Montrose to try and draw level.

Martin Rennie had their best chances as his low free kick was well held by Morton keeper Aidan McAdams and a 15-yard strike was charged down by the Greenock side’s defence.

Montrose emerged from the half-time break in determined fashion and they grabbed a deserve equaliser on 57 minutes.

Sweetly-struck winner

Striker McLean, who netted in the crucial 3-2 win over Partick to book Montrose’s play-off spot, was at it again as he curled a 15-yard effort beyond a stranded McAdams to make it 1-1.

It was a stunning finish from McLean but the winner was even better as Webster’s sweetly-struck 15 yard volley nestled into the bottom corner to give Petrie’s side a deserved advantage as they head to Morton on Tuesday.

Montrose: Fleming, Cammy Ballantyne, Steeves, Rennie (Antoniazzi 74) Waddell, Dillon, Masson, Webster, Milne, McLean, Cammy F Ballantyne. Subs: Lennox, Quinn, Callaghan, Mochrie, Ross Campbell, Johnston.

Morton: McAdams, Ledger, Fjortoft, McLean, Jacobs, McGinn, Nesbitt (Blues 79), Oliver, Orsi (Muirhead 78), McGuffie, Strapp. Subs: McGrattan, Lyon, Colville, Easdale, Hynes.

Referee – Grant Irvine