VIDEO: How evergreen Arbroath star Bobby Linn pounds out 40k Fitbit steps a day to prolong football career

“I’m going back to running up the Law. I’ll be up and down one of the steepest streets in Dundee ten times as part of my training…”

Arbroath winger Bobby Linn turns 36 in October and is reaching the twilight of his football career.

Many would have already retired by now and most would at least be considering it.

But Dundee’s most famous binman is in absolutely no mood to chuck his boots onto the scrapheap any time soon.

And nor should he be.

Forget his age or the fact he is ready to celebrate his testimonial season at Arbroath, Linn’s career is still very much alive and kicking as he prepares to pull on his brand new Red Lichties kit.

He must be one of the fittest part-time players in Scotland and the former Dundee star lives for his football.

Linn beams with pride as he recounts the record-breaking Monday night training sessions that see him crash through the 40,000 step barrier on his Fitbit.

He clocks up the numbers in work as a refuse collector for Dundee City Council and laps up the early morning runs and evening boxing sessions with his PT Kenny Rattray.

Rattray is no slouch himself having recently earned the title of Dundee mountain man for completing a staggering 25 marathons in 24 days.

‘I love my football and I love my job on the bins’

Rattray pushes the Gayfield star to the limits and Linn continually rises to the challenge.

“I love my football and I love my job on the bins,” said Linn. “As I’ve got older it’s definitely helped my fitness.

“I wear a Fitbit and some days after finishing training on a Monday I’ve done 40,000 steps. I’m doing something like 16 miles a day.”

“I always want to do more and I’m lucky enough to have a lot of friends who are in boxing or are PTs who help me.

“Without their help I wouldn’t be nearly as driven or fit as I am.

“The older I’ve got, the more determined I’ve become. I’m infectious about football. I love it.

“It’s been a big part of me all my life so I need need to put the work in to keep going. I’m up against guys in their early 20s now and I’m almost 36, I have to keep up with them.

“I love coming home, finishing work and resting up before going up the hills.

“I can honestly stand here and say I’m looking forward to getting my next boxing session and run at night.

“It’s helping others too. It makes them want to come out and run with you to test their fitness.

“When Ben Williamson was on loan from Rangers I got on well with him at training.

“I’d be on 40,000 steps and he would give me a look that says ‘I can’t believe you do that.’

“Ben was always asking me what my step count was. My kids ask me but there aren’t many others who were as interested as Ben.

“He’d ask me what I was on in the warm-up and I’d be on 32,000 and after the session we’d check again.

“Ben is full-time and knows the work that gets put in. Guys appreciate it and the fans appreciate it.

“The fans appreciate the job you do and it’s not just about me.

“There are boys who work in offices and things and for them it’s more impressive when you see they are self-driven.

“They are sitting behind a desk and have to get themselves going outside to do the work. That impresses me.”

There’s a renewed spring in Linn’s step.

As we speak he’s almost jogging on the spot while he models Arbroath’s new, Macron-manufactured home and away kit.

Arbroath will put the kit on general sale on June 5th and, after they secured Championship football for a third successive year, it will sell quickly.

Linn missed the final few games of the season due to injury but you can tell he’s relishing the prospect of turning out in front of fans again.

As a massive fan himself, Linn has created an unbreakable bond with the fans at Gayfield and has clocked up over 300 appearances for Arbroath.

It’s not just the punters who appreciate him.

His fellow professionals have nominated him as a PFA Player of the Year contender a staggering eleven times and he has won the award twice – for League Two in 2015 and League One in 2019.

Linn scored 23 goals in the 2018-19 season to propel Arbroath to the League One title.

And the iconic image of him celebrating with the crowd at Montrose’s Links Park during that goal-laden season perfectly illustrates his relationship with the fans.

“I’ve only scored one goal this year,” added Linn. “Who could I run towards with one goal?

“Nobody would take me on and I certainly can’t run to the gaffer because I’ve only got one goal to celebrate!

“But our fans will be itching to get their hands on a new kit and get back in the stadium to have their pie and Bovril or a pint before the game.

“They have supported us so well over the years and will be buzzing to get back.

“A massive part of our success is the connection we have with the fans. You miss the fans, you really do.

“I think the manager misses them too when we score. Who does he turn to when we score?

“Does it take the edge off your game without them? Every player will say you should always be up for your work but there are some games where that becomes difficult.

“It’s never a given and the fans help you.

“The perfect example was on the Friday night of the Morton game.

“You could see the fans on the hill with their banners and smoke bombs. You could also hear them singing and a small atmosphere made a big difference.”

“After the game when we went down to see them at the gates they were all singing and you really miss that.

“You realise what you’ve done to stay up and the excitement will still be there for next season.

“We’ve stayed up and there’s a new buzz about the club. We’ve got two new kits and we’re raring to go. I’m buzzing for it.”