PODCAST: Youth will be front and centre for Dundee United after Micky Mellon departure – plus St Johnstone cup double and Dundee promotion

It has been an unprecedented week for Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone.

The Courier Talking Football podcast’s staple sides have all been in the news for different reasons.

Saints have the most to cheer about, with a truly historic domestic cup double in the bag and legendary status secured for everybody involved.

Dundee have plenty of their own to be pleased about after securing promotion back to the Premiership through the play-offs.

And there are interesting times ahead at Dundee United after Micky Mellon’s long goodbye finally came to an end – what’s next for the Tangerines?

Sean Hamilton, Jim Spence and Alan Temple try to wrap their heads around a crazy week in this week’s episode, available to stream below…

