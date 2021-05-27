Forfar star Darren Whyte set to join the 100 club as Station Park trio sign new deals

Forfar defender Darren Whyte is set to reach the 100 club after joining team-mates Michael Travis and Grant Anderson in signing a new deal with the Angus side.

Whyte, 24, managed just 39 minutes of football last season after being carried off with a serious knee injury during Forfar’s 1-0 Betfred Cup defeat to Hibernian in October.

The former St Mirren star is sitting on 99 appearances but had faced an uncertain future with the relegated club as he continues his recovery.

However, he has been given the chance to help Gary Irvine’s side’s promotion bid and complete a century of appearances for Forfar.

Irvine has also moved to secure the signature of experienced former Montrose and Arbroath defender Travis for the new term.

© SNS Group

Travis, 28, has captained Forfar in recent years, netting 20 goals in 162 appearances, but missed the entire season through injury.

Former Raith Rovers winger Anderson, 34, will also be at Station Park next term after he impressed Irvine during his 14 appearances following a move from League Two new boys Kelty Hearts.

Irvine is still considering his own playing future but hopes to make further signings in the coming days.