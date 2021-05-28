Friday, May 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Michael Paton leaves role as Brechin City boss by ‘mutual agreement’ after Angus side’s relegation to Highland League

By Ewan Smith
May 28 2021, 11.29am Updated: May 28 2021, 11.47am
© SNS GroupMichael Paton has left Brechin City after their relegation to the Highland League
Michael Paton has left Brechin City after their relegation to the Highland League

Michael Paton has become the latest manager in Scottish football to lose his job after leaving relegated Brechin City by ‘mutual agreement.’

The Angus club announced on Friday morning that Paton was leaving the Glebe Park side after they dropped into the Highland League following last week’s pyramid play-off defeat to Kelty Hearts.

Paton, 32, became the youngest manager in the SPFL when he tookover the role at Brechin November but couldn’t help them stay in the league.

Paton said after the Kelty loss that Brechin would bounce back ‘bigger, better and stronger’ from their relegation but he won’t be given the opportunity to launch their promotion bid.

And with major changes expected behind the scenes at Monday’s EGM – with Brechin launching a share issue to attract new investment – Paton has fallen on his sword along with assistant Gerry McCabe and the rest of the coaching staff.

Kevin Mackie, who is expected to play a key role in the newly-formed Brechin board, said: “The Management Committee would like to put on record their thanks to Michael, Gerry and the rest of the coaching team for all their efforts under extremely difficult circumstances over the last seven months.”

Paton’s departure comes at the end of a week that has seen several managers moving on – including Barry Ferguson who quit Kelty for Alloa and Micky Mellon who left Dundee United on Tuesday.

Brechin City boss Michael Paton insists his relegated side will bounce back ‘bigger, better and stronger’ after plunging into Highland League

 

More from The Courier