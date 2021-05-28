Michael Paton leaves role as Brechin City boss by ‘mutual agreement’ after Angus side’s relegation to Highland League

Michael Paton has become the latest manager in Scottish football to lose his job after leaving relegated Brechin City by ‘mutual agreement.’

The Angus club announced on Friday morning that Paton was leaving the Glebe Park side after they dropped into the Highland League following last week’s pyramid play-off defeat to Kelty Hearts.

Paton, 32, became the youngest manager in the SPFL when he tookover the role at Brechin November but couldn’t help them stay in the league.

𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐁 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 Brechin City announce that Manager Michael Paton and the Club have mutually agreed to end his tenure as Brechin City Manager. ➡️ https://t.co/PR4lM3ua7x pic.twitter.com/nMJkeQ4jeI — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) May 28, 2021

Paton said after the Kelty loss that Brechin would bounce back ‘bigger, better and stronger’ from their relegation but he won’t be given the opportunity to launch their promotion bid.

And with major changes expected behind the scenes at Monday’s EGM – with Brechin launching a share issue to attract new investment – Paton has fallen on his sword along with assistant Gerry McCabe and the rest of the coaching staff.

Kevin Mackie, who is expected to play a key role in the newly-formed Brechin board, said: “The Management Committee would like to put on record their thanks to Michael, Gerry and the rest of the coaching team for all their efforts under extremely difficult circumstances over the last seven months.”

Paton’s departure comes at the end of a week that has seen several managers moving on – including Barry Ferguson who quit Kelty for Alloa and Micky Mellon who left Dundee United on Tuesday.