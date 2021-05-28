Forfar comeback star Michael Travis: Baby joy helped me cope with 15-month injury hell

There can be few people in football with as positive an outlook on life as Forfar club captain Michael Travis.

Travis has had TWO career-threatening knee injuries in the space of four years and hasn’t kicked a ball in anger for 15 months.

A crucial operation was delayed for five months with his surgeon isolating in an Italian ski resort during the first outbreak of Covid-19 and Travis watched on in agony as Forfar were relegated to League Two.

However, Travis is not one to look back in anger.

He points to the positives over the last year – his job security at Edinburgh-based hotel Dakota, the signing a new deal at Forfar and the birth of his first daughter Maiva.

© Supplied by Supplied

Travis escaped furlough at Dakota as he was redeployed into a security role which allowed him to carry out his rehab in the hotel gym.

Then, in April, he welcomed Maiva to the world.

“I’ve had some really dark days over the last 15 months,” said Travis. “There have been where I’ve told myself I’m finished and moped about the house.

“The doubts have crept into my head and I’ve began asking myself: ‘What’s the point?’

“Like many players who have been through this, I’ve also had days where I’ve started eating c*** because playing seemed so far away.

“I’ve been out a lot longer than I’d hoped, my operation was delayed from March until August. The surgeon who was supposed to perform it was stuck in a ski-resort in Italy when Covid-19 struck.”

“But my partner Nicole has kept me going and I’m generally an extremely positive person.

“When I look back over the last 15 months it has been tough.

“I’ve been out a lot longer than I’d hoped, my operation was delayed from March until August.

“The surgeon who was supposed to perform it was stuck in a ski-resort in Italy when Covid-19 struck.

© SNS Group

“I look at the bigger picture. Yes, I’ve been injured for a long time but people have been losing their lives due to Covid.

“I’ve also had some real joy recently.

“I’ve become a dad for the first time to a beautiful little girl and she’s actually sleeping OK at the moment!

“It’s been a long road back from injury but people have stuck by me.

“My work have looked after me and continued to employ me and Forfar have given me contracts.

Rehab

“My old boss Stuart Malcolm looked after me with a contract during the rehab and Gary Irvine has come in to make me feel really involved.

“He’s given me coaching responsibilities and I’ve been part of the Covid-testing regime which has allowed me to come along to cheer the boys on.

“I’m devastated the club has been relegated but we now look forward.

“Gary has fresh ideas and we are rebuilding a team to get the club back to where I think it should be – in League One pushing for play-offs to get in the Championship.”

Forfar announced a hat-trick of new signings yesterday when they welcomed Matthew Aitken, PJ Crossan and Craig Slater on two year deals.

Aitken has returned to his former club after leaving Albion Rovers while former Celtic and Dunfermline youngster PJ Crossan has left Dumbarton.

Midfielder Slater had a short loan spell at Dundee United, having played over 70 games at Kilmarnock at the start of his career.

The news came a day after Loons confirmed new deals for Travis, Darren Whyte and Gran Anderson as Irvine’s plans for the new term begin to take shape.

And Travis, who has starred 162 times for Loons since joining them in 2015, can’t wait for the big kick-off.

© SNS Group

“I’m planning to hit the ground running and get back after a full pre-season,” added Travis, 28.

“The club has become a big part of my family over the last few years. A lot of my friends watch Forfar and my grandad went home and away before he passed away.

“I’ve really missed the buzz of getting up on a Saturday for games and I’ve missed the fans.

“I hope we can get them back and I can get back on the pitch to play my part to encourage and inspire the team to succeed.”