“They cut my cancer out like a cake slice and got every bit of it out with the operation,” said Dick Campbell.

“If it was in the middle, I was a goner.”

It’s 10 years on from Arbroath manager Campbell’s brave battle with kidney cancer but there’s not a day that passes where it doesn’t cross his mind.

In day two of “Saturday’s Fitba Day”, Dick Campbell tells the story of the biggest fight of his life.

A self-confessed former chain smoker, his hands have been cigarette-free since the day he first discovered he had cancer.

There are many stark reminders of battle he has gone through and the emotional pain suffered by Campbell over the years.

He has lost both his sister and best pal John Ritchie to cancer, just weeks after they were initially diagnosed.

He has a giant scar from his life-saving operation and still has regular three-monthly check-ups.

Cancer scan

In typical Campbell fashion, he masked his greatest fears with humorous one-liners as he sat in the hospital bed with his three sons Paul, Iain and Ross and twin brother Ian (Pink) awaiting the news from his scan.

His wife Ann-Marie was on her way back from the USA as news of Campbell’s cancer first emerged in 2011.

“I knew there was something wrong,” said Campbell. “There was a shadow that appeared on my kidney.

“I was in terrible pain one night. My wife was in America but I was up at the training and John Ritchie, John Young and Ian were with me.

“I could hardly get in the car but we drove home and luckily for me they drove at the back of me because it just got sorer and sorer and we had to stop along the Loch Leven road.

“They whipped me into hospital right away.

The diagnosis

“They did an ultrasound scan and found out there was cancer in my kidney.

“My brother and I do every single thing together. No one could ever wish for a better brother. He went into the hospital with my three sons.

“I met a consultant – Gordon Brown who has now emigrated to New Zealand but still emails me back and forward. He said: ‘Look Dick, this is not going to go away.’

“You could see from the scan on the big screen that I had two bits of cancer on both kidneys.

“The wee one was zapped and they got rid of that but the serious one was on my right hand side.

“They cut my cancer out like a cake slice and they got every bit of cancer out with the operation.

“If it was in the middle I was a goner.

“My brother and three sons were breaking their hearts but I told them: ‘Hey get up, I’ll decide what’s happening to your dad!’

“I was being a typical father with bit of blasé talk.

“When we did the operation, it was a massive operation and I’ve got a big scar but I thought I was away and everyone else thought I was away too.

“My wife prays for me every day”

“I didn’t know what to do or say but I’ll tell you what, I’ve never had a cigarette since that day.

“I never even wanted a cigarette. I’ve put on three stone because that’s what often happens when you stop smoking.

“I work my a*** off trying to keep my weight down but it’s not easy.

“But listen, I’ve prayed. My wife prays for me every day and I prayed all the time at that point.

“I don’t know if that got me through things but it certainly didn’t do me any harm.”

There’s tremendous depth to Campbell’s character.

He’s famous for his witty one-liners in post-match interviews at Gayfield and has regularly had audiences roaring with laughter in his cameo roles as an after dinner speaker.

Beneath the cheeky chappie, happy-go-lucky demeanour there’s a much more serious side.

“I could tell you ten fitba boys right now who have got cancer. It’s just a horrible way of life.”

Born and raised in the Fife village of Hill of Beath, Campbell, 67, came from a family of seven and developed a tremendous work ethic from growing up as a respected part of the mining community.

He has no thoughts of retiring any time soon. None whatsoever.

Campbell remains as committed and driven as ever to his work as boss at Gayfield and General Manager for Pink’s recruitment and care company Avenue Scotland.

“I never take life for granted,” added Campbell. “Never.

“When you get to my age and experience in life there’s never a week that goes by without someone I went to school with or grew up with passes away.

“I could tell you ten fitba boys right now who have got cancer. It’s a horrible way of life.

“I lost my best pal in life, John Ritchie, in the space of eleven weeks. He got diagnosed but eleven weeks later he wasn’t there.

“I know exactly what the pitfalls are. I lost my sister after 14 weeks so I know what it can do to you.

The recovery

“Look, it is what it is. It’s history.

“I think every year I win something I get another year added onto my life!

“I always think positively.

“When I was in hospital, the consultant Gordon sat with me and said: ‘I’ve never seen anyone as strong as you.’

“I told him: ‘That’s because I’ve got a lot to live for.’ I’m a big family man and never take anything for granted.

“He told me something that I won’t ever forget he told me: ‘It never goes away, we just keep it in abeyance.’

“If you catch any cancer early they tell you it’s treatable. I’m not a doctor but I’m a very, very lucky guy.

“I feel great and I want to go on for another 10 years. I’m not interest in retiring. I’m not one bit interested in that.

“To do what? To be sat in the garden, cutting grass? Oh naw, naw, naw. And give up my golf?

“No chance. I love playing golf. My biggest kick in life is beating my brother Iain at golf. I’m not giving that up!”

