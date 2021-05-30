Arbroath land Liam Henderson as Dick Campbell makes second summer signing

Arbroath have made their second summer signing after capturing highly-rated Edinburgh City defender Liam Henderson.

The Angus club swooped to sign the former Hearts youngster on a two-year deal as Dick Campbell bolstered his ranks for the new term.

Henderson, 24, has netted 14 goals in 97 appearances for City and was voted Player of the Year at the League Two side in 2020.

He began life at Tynecastle and has had spells at Falkirk, Cowdenbeath and a six-month stint in Australia before settling back in the capital.

Arbroath FC are thrilled to announce that 24-year-old defender Liam Henderson has agreed to sign for the club for our 3rd season in the Scottish Championship. Welcome to the club Liam!

“I’m delighted to secure the signature of Liam,” said Arbroath manager Dick Campbell.

“He has all the attributes I look for in an Arrboath player and is a fantastic addition to our team.”

Henderson is Arbroath’s second signing with midfielder Nicky Low penning a two-year deal after impressing during a loan spell from East Stirlingshire.

He won’t be the last arrival at Gayfield, however, with Campbell on the hunt for several new players as he prepares for a third successive year in the Championship.