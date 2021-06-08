Andy Webster: Craig Levein and Andy Kirk dream team can rescue Brechin from Highland League nightmare

Andy Webster watched Craig Levein turn Robbie Neilson from rookie coach into a title-winning manager at Hearts.

And the former Arbroath, Hearts, Dundee United and Scotland defender has backed his ex-boss Levein to do the same with Andy Kirk at Brechin City.

Levein and Kirk have joined relegated Brechin as the Angus club bids to bounce back from the shock of being relegated to the Highland League.

Levein will take on a director of football-style role at Brechin – similar to one he had at Hearts as Neilson lead the Tynecastle side to the Championship title in 2015.

And Webster, who worked with Levein at Hearts, Dundee United and Scotland, believes the Glebe Park side are onto a winner with the new management structure.

“It’s a bold statement of intent from Brechin,” said Webster, now a youth coach at St Mirren.

“If I was associated with the club I’d feel really good about it as it’s a hugely positive move.

“It’ll take a bit of time to work out but it seems like the new strategy being put in place like the club is very ambitious.

“I know Craig Levein well. He has real ability as a manager and is someone who can make a difference behind the scenes.

“He’s always been able to take a multi-faceted approach to football and understands how crucial the business side of the game is.

“Craig has come in for a fair amount of criticism but his knowledge of the game and tactical awareness is spot on.

“He has always function at a very high level and will be an invaluable asset to Brechin.

“I’m doing a lot of academic reading at the moment and I know how crucial it is to have a mentor to guide you – it’s a key aspect of the modern game.

“Craig knows Andy well from their time together at Hearts and this could be very similar to what Robbie had when he first started his coaching career.

“He was able to tap into a vast amount of knowledge Craig had and went on to win a title.

“There is a huge challenge ahead for Brechin but they are definitely putting things in place to have a real go.”

Levein worked at Cowdenbeath, Hearts, Raith, Dundee United and Scotland during almost two decades as a coach.

But his experiences as a young coach at Central Park that Webster feels will be crucial if he is to mastermind Brechin’s revival.

“When I was at Hearts the club went through a period of change,” added Webster.

“They won the Scottish Cup in 1998 and everyone expected them to mount a title challenge. A lot of money was poured into it.

“It didn’t work out and Craig was brought in to make big changes to the wage bill.

“Guys like myself were given a chance to move there and he recruited a lot of lot of very talented players and brought on players like Craig Gordon.

“He became an expert in signing lower league players or picking up ones who had lost their way and moulding a team.

“He did the same when I worked with him at Dundee United. On paper the team wasn’t so dazzling but it was very successful.

“This will be a big challenge and a lot of clubs in the Highland League will see Brechin as a scalp next year.

“But Craig has the expertise and Andy has the coaching ability to be very successful.”