Dunfermline’s 2021/22 Championship fixtures in full: Early trip to Fife rivals Raith Rovers as Peter Grant makes managerial bow in Greenock

Dunfermline have a chance to avenge their Premiership play-off defeat to Fife rivals Raith Rovers just three weeks into the new Championship season.

Pars will travel to Kirkcaldy to face Raith – who knocked them out of the Premiership play-off last term – on Saturday August 21s as the Peter Grant kicks off his era at East End Park.

Grant’s first league game as Pars boss comes in Greenock as Dunfermline travel to face Morton on Saturday July 31st.

But they don’t encounter relegated sides Hamilton and Kilmarnock until September 25th and October 16th, with Pars the host club for both games.

Dunfermline will host Arboath on Boxing Day for the second successive year before ringing in the new year with another trip to neighbours Raith.

They end the season at home to Queen of the South on Friday April 29th, with the Championship fixtures concluding on the same day.

Dunfermline’s Championship fixtures

Saturday July 31 – Morton (A)

Saturday August 7 – Partick Thistle (H)

Saturday August 21 – Raith (A)

Saturday August 28 – Arbroath (H)

Saturday September 11 – Ayr (A)

Saturday September 18 – Inverness (H)

Saturday September 25 – Hamilton (H)

Saturday October 2 – Queen of the South (A)

Saturday October 16 – Kilmarnock (H)

Saturday October 23 – Partick Thistle (A)

Tuesday October 26 – Raith Rovers (H)

Saturday October 30 – Arbroath (A)

Saturday November 6 – Morton (H)

Saturday November 13 – Inverness (A)

Saturday November 20 – Ayr United (H)

Saturday December 4 – Hamilton (A)

Saturday December 11 – Queen of the South (H)

Saturday December 18 – Kilmarnock (A)

Saturday December 26 – Arbroath (H)

Wednesday December 29 – Inverness (H)

Sunday January 2 – Raith Rovers (A)

Saturday January 8 – Morton (A)

Saturday January 15 – Hamilton (H)

Saturday January 29 – Queen of the South (A)

Saturday February 5 – Ayr United (A)

Saturday February 19 – Partick Thistle (H)

Saturday February 26 – Kilmarnock (H)

Saturday March 5 – Arbroath (A)

Saturday March 12 – Hamilton (A)

Saturday March 19 – Morton (H)

Saturday March 26 – Inverness (A)

Saturday April 2 – Raith Rovers (H)

Saturday April 9 – Kilmarnock (A)

Saturday April 16 – Ayr United (H)

Saturday April 23 – Partick Thistle (A)

Friday April 29 – Queen of the South (H)