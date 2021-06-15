Arbroath’s 2021/22 Championship fixtures in full: Home game with Billy Dodds’ Inverness to start as Dick Campbell’s men bid to stay up for fourth successive season

Dick Campbell’s Arbroath will kick off their bid to clinch Championship football for a fourth successive year with a home game against Inverness.

The Angus club will host Billy Dodds’ side on July 31st as the former St Johnstone, Dundee and Dundee United striker makes his Caley Championship managerial bow at Gayfield.

Arbroath will host newly-promoted Partick Thistle on Saturday August 21st and are at home for the games against relegated Hamilton and Kilmarnock on Saturday September 11th and 25th.

The Red Lichties will travel to East End Park for second successive season on Boxing Day before they welcome Inverness again on January 2nd.

Arbroath finish the season on Friday 29th April with exactly the same fixture that confirmed their place in the Championship last season – a Gayfield clash with Morton.

© SNS Group

Arbroath fixtures in full:

Saturday July 31 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle (H)

Saturday August 7 – Ayr United (A)

Saturday August 21 – Partick Thistle (H)

Saturday August 28 – Dunfermline (A)

Saturday September 11 – Hamilton Academical (H)

Saturday September 18 – Queen of the South (A)

Saturday September 25 – Kilmarnock (H)

Saturday October 2 – Greenock Morton (A)

Saturday October 16 – Raith Rovers (A)

Saturday October 23 – Ayr United (H)

Tuesday October 26 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle (A)

Saturday October 30 – Dunfermline (H)

Saturday November 6 – Hamilton Academical (A)

Saturday November 13 – Queen of the South (H)

Saturday November 20 – Kilmarnock (A)

Saturday December 4 – Raith Rovers (H)

Saturday December 11 – Partick Thistle (A)

Saturday December 18 – Greenock Morton (H)

Sunday December 26 – Dunfermline (A)

Wednesday December 29 – Hamilton Academical (H)

Sunday January 2 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle (H)

Saturday January 8 – Ayr United (A)

Saturday January 15 – Raith Rovers (A)

Saturday January 29 – Partick Thistle (H)

Saturday February 5 – Kilmarnock (H)

Saturday February 19 – Queen of the South (A)

Saturday February 26 – Greenock Morton (A)

Saturday March 5 – Dunfermline (H)

Saturday March 12 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle (A)

Saturday March 19 – Ayr United (H)

Saturday March 26 – Raith Rovers (H)

Saturday April 2 – Partick Thistle (A)

Saturday April 9 – Hamilton Academical (A)

Saturday April 16 – Queen of the South (H)

Saturday April 23 – Kilmarnock (A)

Friday April 29 – Greenock Morton (H)