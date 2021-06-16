Dundee United Scottish Cup winner Scott Robertson and ex-Dundee hero Gary Harkins join new look Forfar Athletic coaching team

Forfar boss Gary Irvine has appointed former Dundee and Dundee United midfielder Scott Robertson as his new assistant boss at Station Park.

And Irvine has also added former Dark Blues midfielder Gary Harkins to his new look coaching team.

Robertson, 36, who quit playing for Forfar last year to take on a position as youth coach at Dundee, has been appointed assistant manager at Station Park.

He will continue his role as youth coach at Dens Park after being given special permission from the football authorities to work for both clubs.

Robertson, capped twice by Scotland, also had a four-year spell as a player at Dundee United where he won the Scottish Cup in 2010.

He has worked as youth coach on both sides of Tannadice Street.

Harkins, who played over 150 times for Dundee, will complete Irvine’s coaching team, arriving as first team coach after retiring as a player last year.

Harkins became cult hero at Dens Park while playing a pivotal role in their ‘Deefiant’ season in 2011 as they overcame a 25-point penalty to stay in the old First Division.

Wayne Henderson will remain as Loons goalkeeping coach with Mark Farrell staying on as a fitness coach.

Physio Lara Jordan and club doctor Jane Crawford will complete Irvine’s backroom team.