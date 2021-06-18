Thousands of Tartan Army foot soldiers have made the journey from Scotland to England ahead of the Euro 2020 clash between the two nations.

Locals from across Tayside and Fife were among the contingent of supporters from north of the border who made their presence known on Thursday at a number of spots across the UK capital.

Fans sang We’ll Be Coming Down The Road, Yes Sir, I Can Boogie, No Scotland, No Party and other popular chants as they arrived at King’s Cross railway station.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Supporters also gathered in large numbers at Hyde Park and in Leicester Square, where foam filled the central William Shakespeare fountain.

Dundee friends Lewis Beer and Ryan Bruce, both 35, were among those to make the journey to London.

The East of Scotland Tartan Army members were among the first Scotland fans to arrive at King’s Cross on Thursday.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Mr Bruce said: “It means a lot, after 23 years, for Scotland to be in a major tournament again, and then on top of that with the year and a bit everybody’s had with the pandemic.

“Just to come down and be involved in a major tournament again is great for Scotland. (It’s) great for the people to go and enjoy themselves again.”

Mr Bruce, who has made the journey to watch Scotland at Wembley on several occasions, added: “We’re just looking forward to it.

“The main thing is I’m looking for a positive result. Yeah I’m down here for a laugh but I think we’re more than capable of getting a good result.”

‘It’s been a hard year’

Alan Johnson made the journey from Gateside, Fife, with friend and fellow Tartan Army devotee Ross Allum, from South Queensferry.

Mr Johnson, 32, said: “It’s brilliant. It’s obviously has been a hard year, the past year, obviously with Covid, but the fact that we are actually here going to Wembley against England in a major tournament is brilliant.

“And the fact we’ve actually got tickets for the game is even better.”

Mr Allum said: “It’s just amazing. You can see by the amount of people that are here already it’s just the best thing ever.

“The last year’s been terrible. To have this, albeit still restricted, it’s just the best thing ever.

“The atmosphere is buzzing. The place is absolutely bouncing.”

John Nicol, of Dunfermline, a trustee of the Play As One Scotland charity, has been a member of the Tartan Army since the 1970s and has travelled all over the world watching the Scottish national team.

He said: “You live on hope: that four-letter word that we all follow Scotland for.

“One day you are going to get that result and you want to be there.

“You certainly don’t want to miss it when that happens.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

“Do we realistically think we’re going to win? No, but you never know.

“With a bit of luck and everyone playing to the best of their ability, you never know, and that’s why we are here.

“No Scotland, no party.”