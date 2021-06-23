Raith Rovers icon Iain Davidson is Brechin City boss Andy Kirk’s first signing – as talented duo pen new Glebe Park deals

Andy Kirk has made highly experienced former Raith Rovers and Dundee star Iain Davidson his first signing as Brechin City boss.

Davidson, 37, has agreed a two-year deal at Brechin after being released by Rovers last month.

The commanding central defender played over 500 games for Raith over two spells and has been awarded with a testimonial against Hibernian next month.

✍️ 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗖𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗛 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗢𝗙 𝗗𝗔𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗦𝗢𝗡 Andy Kirk has completed his first signing as Brechin City Manager with the capture of former @RaithRovers skipper Iain Davidson. Welcome back to the Glebe, Davo! 🤝 Full story ➡️ https://t.co/xhSqzSPDnV pic.twitter.com/3rts5NTY1J — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) June 23, 2021

His arrival is a further signal of intent by Angus club Brechin.

Davidson clocked up almost 100 appearances for Dundee during a three-year spell with the Dark Blues.

He started out at Sunderland before making his senior breakthrough at Brechin in 2003 and earning a move to hometown club Rovers in 2004.

© SNS Group 0141 221 3602

His time at Raith came to an abrupt end in May, after he was banned by the SFA for using discriminatory language towards former Inverness star Nikolay Todorov, now of Dunfermline.

However, he will be welcomed back with open arms by Rovers fans for his testimonial after an outstanding level of service at Stark’s Park.

Davidson was heavily linked with a move to Kelty Hearts who, ironically, beat Brechin in May’s pyramid play-off.

But he has chosen to return to Angus and his vast experience will prove invaluable to City as they bid to bounce back to the SPFL.

Duo sign new deals to stay at Brechin

© SNS Group

Meanwhile, Brechin have also handed new one-year deals to promising duo Kieran Inglis and Rory Currie.

Former Dundee United youngster Inglis, 20, has played 53 games since leaving Tannadice for City in 2019.

Striker Currie – who has been on the books of both Old Firm clubs and Hearts – also impressed last term.

✍️ 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 The Club is pleased to announce that both midfielder @kinglis8 and striker @RoryCurrie have penned new contracts to keep them at Glebe Park for the upcoming season. Several new signings to be announced soon! 👀 Full update ➡️ https://t.co/bV4BYypeXe pic.twitter.com/eFwHv6lDNg — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) June 23, 2021

City’s squad will be completely overhauled from last term with no fewer than 16 players leaving – either to return to their parent clubs or following the expiry of their contracts.

Connor Barron, Adam Devine, Yusuf Hussain, Chris McKee, Harris O’Connor and Sean Slaven have all returned to their parent clubs.

And David Hutton, Bobby Barr, Sean McIntosh, Paddy O’Neil, Connor Coupe, Ewan McLevy, Abdul Osman, Jonathan Page, Chris Paton and Scott Reekie have all gone as their deals have ended.

Davidson’s signing is the latest bold move by Brechin

© SNS Group

City have underlined their ambitious plans to make a swift return from the Highland League with a series of high-profile appointments.

New interim chairman Kevin Mackie has convinced former Scotland, Dundee United and Hearts boss Craig Levein to take on a director of football-style role at Glebe Park.

Kirk has also been appointed as manager, after quitting a coaching post at Hearts and will be assisted by Stephen Simmons.