Gavin Swankie: I won’t be the last local hero to star for Arbroath

Gavin Swankie is ready to enter into his 13th season at his hometown club Arbroath – but insists he won’t be the last local hero to don the famous maroon jersey.

Swankie, 37, has agreed a six-month deal at Arbroath after being talked out of retirement by Red Lichties boss Dick Campbell in the summer.

Campbell labelled the midfielder as ‘the most technically-gifted player’ he has worked with as the deal was announced on Thursday.

Swankie grew up in the town as part of a family-run B&A Swankie fish merchants. He first signed for Arbroath 21 years ago and is now in his fourth spell at Gayfield – with spells at Forfar, Dundee and St Johnstone in between.

He is the only local-born player currently in the first team but is confident more will follow – thanks to the recently-formed Arbroath FC Community Trust.

“When my deal was announced and I read the numbers next to my name I couldn’t quite believe it,” said Swankie.

Swankie ‘honoured’ to have played for his hometown club

“I’ve played 306 times for my local club and it’s been an absolute privilege.

“There are guys my age all over the town who would give anything to pull that maroon jersey on and play for Arbroath.

“The lure of Dundee, Dundee United or Aberdeen is often too strong. I was at both United and Aberdeen training when the chance to go to Arbroath came up.

“Just after I’d committed to the move to Arbroath, Aberdeen came back for me.

“But I didn’t want to leave as I wanted to play first team football at Gayfield.

“Going to the other ‘bigger’ clubs isn’t always the way to go for young players. You can get so much out of playing for a club like Arbroath.

“Look at the impact it had on Ben Williamson last year. He came here from Rangers on loan and finished the season by scoring on his Scotland under-21 debut.

“There haven’t been many local lads over the last few years at Arbroath but I firmly believe that is going to change.

“I’ve been helping out with Arbroath Community Trust and there are a lot of talented young people out there, playing the game.

“We are getting them off their consoles and on the football pitch. The attachment to Arbroath has never been stronger than it is now.

“Five or six years ago you barely saw an a young person with an Arbroath kit on, now loads of them have them.

“The club has also done a deal to give the youngsters at Arbroath Community Trust a season ticket. I definitely won’t be the last local boy to play for Arbroath.”

Midfielder was set to retire in the summer

Swankie was ready to hang up his boots in the summer after two injury-prone years.

But after a conversation with Campbell and some online PT sessions with his former St Johnstone team-mate Chris Millar, Swankie is raring to go.

“I was in a very poor place during lockdown,” said Swankie. “I’d had an almost injury-free career until a few years ago.

“I then had a hernia injury and foot injury really floored me.

“When the season ended, I thought that was me. I went to see the manager seven weeks ago, intending to call it a day and hang up my boots.”

“Like the rest of the world, I was at home feeling down. I was eating rubbish and generally feeling s*** about myself.

“If he’d accepted it then I would have finished but he was adamant that I had to come back for pre-season.

Zoom fitness sessions with Chris Millar helped get Swankie on track

“I then got in touch with Chris Millar (Midge) – who signed on the same day for me at St Johnstone – and started an online PT programme with him.

“He covers everything from exercise to diet and has really motivated me to get fit.

“I’ve been going to the gym four times a week and going running and I’m in a completely different place from where I was seven weeks ago.

“If it wasn’t for Midge’s help and the gaffer’s insistence I gave it another go, then I wouldn’t be here.

“I feel in the best shape I’ve been for several season. I feel like I’ve got a few years left in me.

“I’m buzzing to get back and hope to make an impact next season.”