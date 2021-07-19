Montrose star Terry Masson labels Charlie Adam as ‘one of the best in the country’ ahead of midfield battle with Dundee playmaker

Terry Masson insists Charlie Adam will be one of the most technically-gifted players in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Masson squared up to Adam last September as the former Rangers, Liverpool and Scotland midfielder made his Dundee debut in a 2-2 friendly draw with Montrose at Links Park.

And as he prepares to face the Dundee captain again in Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup clash at Montrose, Masson knows he’s up against one of the best in the country.

“It’s brilliant to play against some of Charlie’s calibre,” said Masson. “He’s played at Liverpool and in the Champions League and has genuine class.

“He has a terrific left-foot and is a fantastic passer of the ball.

“There are few players who have his ability and he’ll be one of the best in the Scottish Premiership this year.

“I played against him when he played his first game for Dundee. At the time, there was a lot of focus on what he could bring to their team.

“We’ve seen over the last year what he can bring. As well as being a very talented player, he’s been influential to younger players and has really embraced the move to Dundee.

Dundee 2-1 Kilmarnock: Dark Blue delight as Charlie Adam gives Dee first leg edge https://t.co/8B0NwAY07y pic.twitter.com/fe33HsXkU0 — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) May 20, 2021

“You only need to see his goal celebration in the first leg of the play-off win over Kilmarnock to see just how much it means to him to succeed at Dundee.

“He has a lot of friends and family in the area and there was no way he was ever going to be anything but fully committed to the club.

“He isn’t the only player that we need to watch at Dundee.

“They’ve got a lot of talented players but so do we and we are determined to give a good account of ourselves.”

Dundee have been awarded a 3-0 win after Ross County forfeited their second Scottish League Cup group game in a row amid positive Covid-19 tests. — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) July 16, 2021

Montrose have picked up four points from six in Group C but face a battle to make it to the knock-out stages.

With a Covid outbreak sweeping through Ross County, both Forfar and Dundee have been awarded 3-0 wins over the Highlanders.

And while County are out of the running, Montrose are likely to need wins against Dundee and at Dingwall on Saturday to stand any chance of going through.

“It’s going to be very difficult for us,” added Masson. “We aren’t complaining as Covid is likely to have an impact on more games in the future but those two 3-0 wins make it hard for us.

“Ross County are out but they will be using our game to make sure they get on track for the season.

“But first we have to take on Dundee. When the draw was made it was our glamour tie and one we were all keen to make a big impact in.

“We played Dundee United in the Scottish Cup and didn’t do ourselves justice. We lost 4-0 in the end and we want to go out there and show that we can compete against Dundee.”