Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Montrose star Terry Masson labels Charlie Adam as ‘one of the best in the country’ ahead of midfield battle with Dundee playmaker

By Ewan Smith
July 19 2021, 5.49pm
Terry Masson will face Charlie Adam in Wednesday's Premier Sports Cup clash
Terry Masson will face Charlie Adam in Wednesday's Premier Sports Cup clash

Terry Masson insists Charlie Adam will be one of the most technically-gifted players in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Masson squared up to Adam last September as the former Rangers, Liverpool and Scotland midfielder made his Dundee debut in a 2-2 friendly draw with Montrose at Links Park.

And as he prepares to face the Dundee captain again in Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup clash at Montrose, Masson knows he’s up against one of the best in the country.

“It’s brilliant to play against some of Charlie’s calibre,” said Masson. “He’s played at Liverpool and in the Champions League and has genuine class.

Charlie Adam has never hidden his love for his hometown team Dundee

“He has a terrific left-foot and is a fantastic passer of the ball.

“There are few players who have his ability and he’ll be one of the best in the Scottish Premiership this year.

“I played against him when he played his first game for Dundee. At the time, there was a lot of focus on what he could bring to their team.

“We’ve seen over the last year what he can bring. As well as being a very talented player, he’s been influential to younger players and has really embraced the move to Dundee.

You only need to see his goal celebration in the first leg of the play-off win over Kilmarnock to see just how much it means to him to succeed at Dundee.

“He has a lot of friends and family in the area and there was no way he was ever going to be anything but fully committed to the club.

“He isn’t the only player that we need to watch at Dundee.

“They’ve got a lot of talented players but so do we and we are determined to give a good account of ourselves.”

Montrose have picked up four points from six in Group C but face a battle to make it to the knock-out stages.

With a Covid outbreak sweeping through Ross County, both Forfar and Dundee have been awarded 3-0 wins over the Highlanders.

And while County are out of the running, Montrose are likely to need wins against Dundee and at Dingwall on Saturday to stand any chance of going through.

Terry Masson is ready to face Dundee in his 11th season at Montrose

“It’s going to be very difficult for us,” added Masson. “We aren’t complaining as Covid is likely to have an impact on more games in the future but those two 3-0 wins make it hard for us.

“Ross County are out but they will be using our game to make sure they get on track for the season.

“But first we have to take on Dundee. When the draw was made it was our glamour tie and one we were all keen to make a big impact in.

“We played Dundee United in the Scottish Cup and didn’t do ourselves justice. We lost 4-0 in the end and we want to go out there and show that we can compete against Dundee.”

Montrose mainstay Terry Masson desperate to finally take testimonial bow after penning new Links Park deal until 2023

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier