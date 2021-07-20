Montrose assistant Ross Campbell: Dundee didn’t like Links Park but it’s the best artificial pitch in the country

Montrose assistant boss Ross Campbell has launched a strong defence of Links Park’s artificial surface as Dundee prepare to visit – and labelled it ‘the best in the country.’

Dundee will travel north to face the Angus side in a crucial Premier Sports League Cup clash on Wednesday having drawn 2-2 in a friendly clash with Montrose in September 2020.

After that game Dundee boss James McPake branded it a ‘tricky surface.’

But Campbell believes the newly-promoted Scottish Premiership side will struggle to find a better park in the country.

“We’ve got a lot of respect for Dundee and congratulate them on their successful promotion to the Premiership,” said Campbell.

“We played against them in a friendly last year and we did very well and Dundee went on to have an exceptional season.

“But I know they didn’t like our pitch.

“Their manager was public about it but for me it’s the best artificial pitch in the country.

“It’s Polytan which is one of the most expensive makes out there. In my day job, I’m used to working with astro surfaces.

“We invested heavily in our pitch and put a lot of work into making sure it’s in great condition.

“Maybe for clubs like Dundee and other teams in the Scottish Premiership they don’t like it because they aren’t used to it.

“If they train and play on grass all the time then no matter how good the artificial surface is they won’t like it.

“But I’m happy to disagree with anyone who doesn’t like our pitch.”

Fans back at Links Park

Montrose will welcome fans back for the visit of Dundee in their second home competitive game in front of a crowd in over 500 days.

Fans have been sorely missed at football stadia across the country and Campbell believes absence has made hearts grow fonder.

“The guys who have been doing our social media for the last year have done an amazing job,” said Campbell.

“They’ve really captured the mood and helped maintain that close connection between the club and fans.

“They have created videos that have underlined just how much Montrose fans were missing the game and Links Park.

We Are The Links Park Dynamo! 💙 2021/22 Season Tickets On Sale Now! ➡️ https://t.co/EoefpvAe2X pic.twitter.com/LdEPJX606L — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) May 31, 2021

“Our groundsman Ron Marquis also featured on A View From The Terrace with his story.

“He must have felt he was working on the Forth Rail Bridge last year. He was constantly painting and fixing things that no-one ever saw.

“Now people are finally getting the use out of the stadium and getting the chance to see us play. What a lift it will give the whole club.”