Arbroath 3 Kelty Hearts 2: Nicky Low nets spot-kick winner as Arbroath book place in last 16 of Premier Sports League Cup

Nicky Low netted a second half penalty as Arbroath battled back from two down to book a spot in the Premier Sports League Cup last 16.

Low converted from the spot as the Angus side overturned an early two goal deficit during a thrilling five-goal encounter at Gayfield.

Kallum Higginbotham put the Fifers ahead before Joe Cardle quickly made it 2-0.

But strikes from Luke Donnelly, Colin Hamilton and a Low penalty were enough to seal Arbroath’s place in the next round as one of the best-placed second teams.

Kelty Hearts travelled to Arbroath in confident mood ahead of their hosts on goal difference going into the final day.

With an experienced three-pronged attack of Nathan Austin and ex-Dunfermline stars Cardle and Higginbotham they had real ammunition in their ranks.

This was going to be the perfect warm-up for both Kevin Thomson and Dick Campbell ahead of the league season kick-off next weekend.

Kelty got off to a dream start at Arbroath

The game lived up to its billing as a winner-takes-all clash.

Full-blooded challenges, roars of anticipation from an expectant crowd and a glut of chances at both ends. It was a gripping first half.

Michael McKenna and Dale Hilson both came close for Arbroath early on before Higginbotham put his side ahead in spectacular fashion.

His rasping 25 yard strike went in off the base of the post and Thomson’s side were in front on 21 minutes.

Higginbotham then turned provider as his through ball set up Cardle to drill low beyond Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston and make it 2-0.

At this point, with results going their way, Kelty were on the brink of the last 16.

It’s 2-0 to @KeltyHeartsFC as Joe Cardle runs onto a great through ball from Higginbotham to drill home. As it stands Kelty are going through to the last 16 of the @PremierSportsTV Cup pic.twitter.com/f0gxg1Vggv — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) July 24, 2021

However, Arbroath came back strongly and Donnelly’s looping header found the top corner to make it 2-1.

An instinctive save from former Red Lichties keeper Darren Jamieson denied Scott Stewart to keep the Fifers ahead at the break.

Arbroath make Kelty pay penalty for mistakes

Arbroath turn the game on its head in the second half with Low absolutely outstanding for the Gayfield side.

They drew level in 50 minutes as Kelty switched off to a quickly taken free-kick and Hamilton finding the top corner.

And the hosts took the lead on the hour mark as a clumsy challenge by substitute Jamie Barjonas on Donnelly gave the Angus side a penalty.

Low stepped up to sent Jamieson the wrong way and put his side on the brink of the last 16.

Kelty tried to find a way back into the game and felt they should have been awarded a penalty of their own with Nathan Austin falling under the challenge of Liam Henderson.

Referee Duncan Williams waved away appeals and brave Kelty’s Premier Sports League Cup dream was over with Arbroath progressing to the knockout stage.

It’s 3-2 to @ArbroathFC now with @Nicky_low18 netting from the spot. What a game this is. ❤️ ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dMEkFughz1 — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) July 24, 2021

Arbroath v Kelty Hearts starting line-ups

Arbroath: Gaston; Stewart, Colin Hamilton, Little, Henderson, Low, McKenna, Hilson, Clark, Donnelly, Linn. Subs: Antell; Gold, Swankie, Paterson, Nouble, Chris Hamilton.

Kelty Hearts: Jamieson; Black, Peggie, Forster, McNab, Tidser, Philp, Reilly, Cardle, Austin, Higginbotham. Subs: Donaldson; Barjonas, Russell, McKenzie, Bridgeford, Biabi, Agyeman, Hill.

Referee – Duncan Williams