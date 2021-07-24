Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football

Dunfermline 4-1 Stenhousemuir: Fantastic finale to historic week as Pars power into Premier Sports Cup knockout stage

By Alan Temple
July 24 2021, 4.49pm
Brace: O'Hara

A landmark week for Dunfermline Athletic culminated in ideal fashion as the Fifers demolished Stenhousemuir 4-1 to claim a place in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

Fresh from DAFC Fussball GmbH‘s purchase of a majority shareholding in the club, Peter Grant’s men continued the feel-good factor courtesy of doubles from Kevin O’Hara and Craig Wighton.

A late strike by former East End Park attacker Robert Thomson was scant solace for the League Two side.

The result means the Pars currently top Group H on nine points and, even if St Mirren usurp them by avoiding defeat against Partick Thistle on Sunday, will progress as one of three best-placed runners-up.

While Dunfermline lost 1-0 against the Buddies earlier in the section, they bagged 13 goals in the other three fixtures and there is a real sense that Grant is succeeding in building a free-flowing, entertaining outfit.

Victorious: Boss Grant

The hosts handed an immediate debut to new signing Reece Cole in the heart of midfield, while on-loan Rangers kid Kai Kennedy would enter the fray for his bow following the half-time interval.

And the Pars took just 13 minutes to claim the lead when Wighton latched on to a neat through-ball and showed laudable technique and composure to dink a delightful shot past David Wilson.

The advantage was doubled when Stenny descended into keystone cops territory. Wilson rushed from his goal to clear a long pass and proceeded to lash the ball against his own teammate Nicholas Jamieson.

Clinical: O’Hara

Todorov picked up the scraps and laid it across the face of goal to give O’Hara a tap-in.

Wighton grabbed his second of the game following a scramble in the box, before O’Hara rippled the net after the break, smashing home from eight yards after the excellent Josh Edwards nodded a deep cross perfectly into his path.

There was late consolation for Stenny when Thomson slotted into the net following a wonderful run and cross by James Lyon.

