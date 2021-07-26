Colin Hamilton: Arbroath are on song on and off the park

Arbroath are in the midst of the most successful period in the club’s 143 year history.

Two titles in four years and three consecutive seasons in the Championship have ensured Dick Campbell’s reign as boss is a Gayfield golden era.

Saturday’s win 3-2 over Kelty Hearts ensured Arbroath reached the last 16 of the Premier Sports League Cup for the second consecutive year.

Winning is now almost expected at Gayfield. Defeat is a shock.

And the secret to their success comes down to Campbell’s insistence that his players have the attitude, character and talent to take their place in his squad.

Breaking into the happy camp that is the Arbroath dressing room is another matter.

Hamilton believes Arbroath are hitting the high notes on and off park

New signings must pass an online singing induction which is assessed by the squad WhatsApp group.

With Harrison Clark impressing with his song last week, the latest inductee to the Smokies Song of Fame is striker Joel Nouble.

Clark’s singing paid off on the park as he netted a wondergoal in the friendly defeat to St Johnstone on Wednesday.

Nouble, who along with Clark is on loan from Livingston, wowed Arbroath players with his impression of American singer Usher.

“Big Noubs has done really well in the singing challenge,” said Arbroath defender Colin Hamilton.

“He did some Usher song which was really good. It was a big surprise.

Colin Hamilton helped Arbroath claim a 3-2 win over Kelty on Saturday“Calum Antell put his entry into the group this morning and it was OK. He put a lot of effort into it but I’ve heard better.

“Jean has come in and won everyone over with his singing. It’s a good start for him.

“He’s a big part of the changing room now.

“We’ve got a lot of characters in there but we’ve got a lot of individuals as well. We all look out for each other.

“It’s one big team unit in there. We have all got something to say but there is no-one bigger than the team.

“That is the secret to our success. We are one big unit and we need to get in people’s faces on the park.

“We didn’t do that enough in the first half against Kelty. That changed in the second half and that will be our biggest strength again this season.”