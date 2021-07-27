Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Arbroath welcome back ‘captain marvel’ Tam O’Brien as Angus side record ‘best-ever’ season ticket sales

By Ewan Smith
July 27 2021, 5.25pm Updated: July 27 2021, 5.27pm
Arbroath are set to welcome back Tam O'Brien from injury
Arbroath are set to welcome back Tam O'Brien from injury

Arbroath will welcome ‘captain marvel’ Tam O’Brien back for their Championship opener Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday.

O’Brien played just 25 minutes of Red Lichties successful Premier Sports League Cup group stage after he was crocked in the 2-0 home win over East Fife.

It was feared the foot injury he sustained in that game would keep him out for several weeks.

But O’Brien will be back against Caley in place of suspended Liam Henderson.

And as Arbroath prepare to welcome Caley to Gayfield, they have been handed a further boost with bumper season ticket sales.

With season tickets still on sale, Red Lichties are close to the 800 mark.

That has seen them overtake their previous best of just over 700 when they clinched the League One title in 2019.

Dick Campbell is looking forward to welcoming back Tam O’Brien after record season ticket sales at Gayfield

Campbell salutes return of Tam O’Brien as season ticket sales peak

“There’s a real buzz about the club again,” said manager Dick Campbell. “The fans are back and they are backing us in big numbers again.

“They played a massive part in the win over Kelty that got us into the last 16 of the cup. We’ve now sold more season tickets than at any point in our history.

“The fans can’t wait for the league campaign to start and neither can I.

“We’ll also have Tam O’Brien back in for Henderson and that’s a big boost to us.

“He’s my captain marvel, a quality player who has been excellent for this club over the last three years.

Tam O’Brien is back in the Arbroath side after recovering from injury

“I’d never want to sell Tam but I know that he could pull on the shirt for any team in this league.

“He’s got a very good job and is very happy at Arbroath. It would take an exceptional amount of money to ever take him away from here.

“But he’s not the only one. Henderson has settled in very well.

“I was delighted to get him here and I think he’s already showing that he’s right up there with what we’ve got at the club.

“Harrison Clark is learning all the time too. He is only 18 but is a real ball winner, just like a young Miko Virtanen.”

Arbroath ready to face cup double winners St Johnstone

Meanwhile, Campbell insists Arbroath are ready to tackle St Johnstone in the Premier Sports League Cup knock-out stage.

Arbroath lost 4-1 to Saints in a pre-season friendly last week but Campbell is confident it will be closer when they meet on August 14th.

“I think Callum Davidson would say himself it was never a 4-1 game,” said Campbell. “He knows we’ll be looking to give them a game when they come here in the cup.

“There’s a lot to look forward to this year and I’m just delighted the fans will be here to share it with us.”

Colin Hamilton: Arbroath are on song on and off the park

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]