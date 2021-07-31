Rhys Breen: I owe my career to Rangers after injury hell – but Dunfermline move was a ‘no-brainer’

Rhys Breen asked himself some tough questions as he lay on the treatment table.

He recalls: “Am I going to make it? Am I going to get back to the way I was? Am I going to be as good as I was?”

Breen, 21, was plagued by a serious hip injury when he was a schoolboy talent on the books of Rangers.

It was the sort of persistent, severe issue that can end a career before it truly begins, forcing the big defender to undergo surgery and embark on a gruelling rehabilitation programme.

As such, Breen is effusive in his praise for medical staff, coaches and fellow players who supported him at Murray Park, with Rangers’ head of academy Craig Mulholland repeatedly credited as an inspiration.

“When I was growing up, I was injured quite a lot and the motivation was hard sometimes,” Breen continued. “But I was surrounded by amazing staff, coaches who made it easier from me to come through that.

“I feel that the injury has helped me to become mentally stronger, and come back physically. I learned a lot from that.

“I’ve known Craig Mulholland since I was a young boy. He always showed faith in me, in terms of training and game-time, and gave me some really important boosts when I needed it.

“The environment that Rangers have — the professionalism; the way you are supposed to treat people around the facility; the way you should treat yourself — was a really dramatic change in my life.

“I feel that the standards at Rangers which I was brought up with will last with me throughout my whole life.”

A new beginning

Given the esteem with which he holds the Glasgow giants, Breen is to be commended for finally cutting the cord; eschewing the safety net.

Now 6ft3ins and as fit as a fiddle, he joined Dunfermline permanently earlier this week, penning a two-year deal.

Although he impressed on loan at Queen of the South and turned out for Partick Thistle, Breen never did manage to make that senior debut for the Gers.

Congratulations to @RangersFC's @breen_rhys for making his debut for Orange County SC on Saturday. Needless to say, he is a BEAST!⁣

⁣#ForCounty pic.twitter.com/mi7PRGBpCr — Orange County SC (@orangecountysc) May 25, 2021

“I always wanted to to play for Rangers, but the opportunity I have with Dunfermline was a no-brainer,” he continued. “I was at Rangers for 11 years so obviously coming away from that was a bit difficult, but I know I’m going to fit in well here.

“Actually playing first-team football is vital now. I need to show what I can do against senior players. That’s why I am here.”

Kai Kennedy reunion

Fresh from the ‘unbelievable’ experience of spending two months on loan with Orange County SC in California, there was an immediate sense of familiarity when he reported for training with the Pars.

Kai Kennedy, on loan from Rangers, is a close pal and the duo will have an immediate rapport from their days in the Ibrox youth side.

“Kai sent me a wee message saying ‘I’m going to Dunfermline’ and I said ‘that’s brilliant’,” smiled Breen.“Then a couple of days later, I was going to Dunfermline and I sent him a message saying ‘you won’t believe it’…”

Breen could make his Dunfermline debut in their Championship opener at Morton this afternoon and, after a mandated period in isolation, he exudes the vibe of a man desperate to make up for lost time.

“Isolation was tough. I find it hard to sit in the house for an hour, never mind isolating for 10 days,” he laughed. “So, I was just delighted to get on the training pitch, join in training and meet the boys and the gaffer.”

Nor is he cowed by boss Peter Grant’s stated aim of lifting the Championship trophy.

Breen added: “Every player should walk out on to the pitch with the focus to win the game.

“You have to believe that you can win the league — you need that energy and drive to go and do it.

“When I was at Rangers losing wasn’t really an option. Last season they proved that. If you have got that mentality, you can go ahead and do anything.”