Joel Nouble: I can Usher in the goals Arbroath need to climb the table

Joel Nouble isn’t convinced he can become a pop idol at Arbroath but believes he has the X-factor to solve their goalscoring problem.

The Arbroath new boy impressed on his full debut in the 1-0 home defeat to Inverness on Saturday with his marauding runs and unpredictable style.

He passed the Angus club’s singing initiation with flying colours with a cover version from American best-selling artist Usher.

And Nouble is ready to hit the high notes on the park.

Arbroath desperately need a striker to fill the void left by Jack Hamilton’s return to parent club Livingston.

But Nouble hopes to be that man after making his own loan switch from Livi.

“I haven’t been here for very long but the boys have made me feel very welcome,” said the London-born star.

“I had to do a song initiation when I joined Arbroath.

“When I was added to the players WhatsApp chat with Harrison Clark they asked who was up first.

“Harrison said: ‘Noubs, you are up,’ so I went with it.

“I sang an Usher song for 30 or 45 seconds and if you ask me I feel like I did pretty well.

“I can’t sing but I’m not afraid to perform. When you’ve been around a few teams you get used to it and I never shy away from the pressure.

“Karaoke is something I’ve never tried before but I probably should now. I’d probably get a good response!

Nouble keen to get goals at Gayfield

Our main threat today so far has been @OfficialNoubz who was unlucky with a surging run down the wing with his shot just going wide of the far post. pic.twitter.com/c4NAtOdW4Q — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) July 31, 2021

“I’m here to do a job in attack.

“I have been playing out wide in England for the last few years but I’m comfortable there or in the middle.

“I feel like I can do a job in any role and want to try to hit double figures for goals. It’s good to set yourself targets and I believe in myself.

“We have a great defence but getting goals has been our undoing in the past.

“The defence will do their job so if I can do my job up top then we could have a very good season.”

Joel Nouble made switch north after JET recommendation

At 25, Arbroath are former Chelsea youngster Nouble’s 11th club.

He has spent most of his career flirting around the lower reaches of English football.

The 6ft4 star was recommended to Livingston by their former striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Nouble was immediately farmed out to Arbroath, alongside new Livi team-mate Clark.

And he realises he’ll have to quickly get used to Dick Campbell’s thick Fife accent and the infamous Gayfield gale.

Not a place for the faint hearted. Just ask Bobby Linn… pic.twitter.com/Q7yYYbJFN4 — Jamie Malley (@JamieLichtie) December 7, 2020

“I’ve been told that when it gets to November or December that I need to be ready for the weather,” added Nouble.

“I heard about the incident where Bobby Linn was taking a corner and water came over the wall to soak him.

“That’s something I never seen at a football match before. It has been fine weather so far but I don’t know if I’ll ever be ready for that.

“The other thing I’ll have to get used to is the accent.

“When I first came I didn’t understand a word Dick Campbell was saying.

“I just nodded my head and kept saying ‘cool’ when he spoke.

“It’s getting better and I’ve worked out if can understand David Martindale at Livingston then I can understand Dick!”