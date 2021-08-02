Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football

Joel Nouble: I can Usher in the goals Arbroath need to climb the table

By Ewan Smith
August 2 2021, 7.45am

Joel Nouble isn’t convinced he can become a pop idol at Arbroath but believes he has the X-factor to solve their goalscoring problem.

The Arbroath new boy impressed on his full debut in the 1-0 home defeat to Inverness on Saturday with his marauding runs and unpredictable style.

He passed the Angus club’s singing initiation with flying colours with a cover version from American best-selling artist Usher.

And Nouble is ready to hit the high notes on the park.

Arbroath desperately need a striker to fill the void left by Jack Hamilton’s return to parent club Livingston.

But Nouble hopes to be that man after making his own loan switch from Livi.

“I haven’t been here for very long but the boys have made me feel very welcome,” said the London-born star.

“I had to do a song initiation when I joined Arbroath.

“When I was added to the players WhatsApp chat with Harrison Clark they asked who was up first.

Harrison Clark, who faced Dundee United on Saturday, netted his first goal for the club against St Johnstone
Harrison Clark encouraged Joel Nouble to take on the Arbroath singing challenge

“Harrison said: ‘Noubs, you are up,’ so I went with it.

“I sang an Usher song for 30 or 45 seconds and if you ask me I feel like I did pretty well.

“I can’t sing but I’m not afraid to perform. When you’ve been around a few teams you get used to it and I never shy away from the pressure.

“Karaoke is something I’ve never tried before but I probably should now. I’d probably get a good response!

Nouble keen to get goals at Gayfield

“I’m here to do a job in attack.

“I have been playing out wide in England for the last few years but I’m comfortable there or in the middle.

“I feel like I can do a job in any role and want to try to hit double figures for goals. It’s good to set yourself targets and I believe in myself.

“We have a great defence but getting goals has been our undoing in the past.

“The defence will do their job so if I can do my job up top then we could have a very good season.”

Joel Nouble made switch north after JET recommendation

At 25, Arbroath are former Chelsea youngster Nouble’s 11th club.

He has spent most of his career flirting around the lower reaches of English football.

The 6ft4 star was recommended to Livingston by their former striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Nouble was immediately farmed out to Arbroath, alongside new Livi team-mate Clark.

And he realises he’ll have to quickly get used to Dick Campbell’s thick Fife accent and the infamous Gayfield gale.

“I’ve been told that when it gets to November or December that I need to be ready for the weather,” added Nouble.

“I heard about the incident where Bobby Linn was taking a corner and water came over the wall to soak him.

“That’s something I never seen at a football match before. It has been fine weather so far but I don’t know if I’ll ever be ready for that.

“The other thing I’ll have to get used to is the accent.

“When I first came I didn’t understand a word Dick Campbell was saying.

“I just nodded my head and kept saying ‘cool’ when he spoke.

“It’s getting better and I’ve worked out if can understand David Martindale at Livingston then I can understand Dick!”

